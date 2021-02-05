Smartmatic Sues Two Trump Lawyers And Three Fox News Hosts For $2.7 Billion-Worth Of Defamation
from the putting-a-price-tag-on-months-of-dipshittery dept
Another day, another multi-billion dollar defamation lawsuit. And like the other lawsuits filed over frothy falsehoods that emerged from the spittle-flecked lips of Trump lawyers and supporters, this one also targets people who definitely should have known better than to engage in the speech they did.
Smartmatic -- a voting tech company whose name was dragged into the mud by a number of Fox News personalities and Trump legal team members -- is suing three Fox News hosts and two lawyers. Media members and lawyers should definitely know how to stay away from engaging in alleged libel. But everyone sued here (Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro) abandoned their better instincts to wallow in the lowest-common-denominator toxicity that exemplified Trump's response to losing a national election.
And Smartmatic had hardly anything to do with the national election. While Dominion Voting Systems -- another post-election libel litigant -- is in use in nearly half the nation, Smartmatic's software was used in one single county in the US during the 2020 election.
But conspiracy theorists gotta theorize. So this group of morons in hurry to curry favor with Trump amplified a bizarre claim that Smartmatic was a tool of deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. In reality, Smartmatic is an American company founded by two Venezuelans. Its software was used by the Venezuelan government, but there's absolutely no evidence the company itself engaged in any voter fraud, vote switching, or anything other illegal behavior Hugo Chavez's government participated in.
The company's 285-page(!) lawsuit [PDF] lays down the facts. A lot of the lawsuit's runtime is given over to recounting the lies told by the two Trump lawyers and three Fox News hosts. Because the lying has been pretty much nonstop since last November, the filing is necessarily lengthy. Much of it highlights statements that were delivered by the defendants that made it clear they were stating facts, rather than simply offering their opinion on perceived election irregularities.
It also points out a long list of facts that would have been verifiable if any of the defendants had felt the slightest inkling to engage in the truth for a change.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software were not widely used in the 2020 U.S. election. They were only used in Los Angeles County.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software were not used by Dominion during the 2020 U.S. election. The companies are competitors.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software were not used to steal the 2020 U.S. election. Nor could they have been, given that Smartmatic’s role was limited to Los Angeles County.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software did not send votes to foreign countries for tabulation and manipulation during the 2020 U.S. election. The votes were tabulated in Los Angeles County.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software were not compromised and hacked during the 2020 U.S. election. No one has identified a shred of evidence that there were cyber-security issues in Los Angeles County.
Smartmatic has not been banned from being used in U.S. elections. Other election technology companies may have been banned but not Smartmatic.
Smartmatic is not a Venezuelan company and was not founded and funded by corrupt dictators from socialist and communist countries. Smartmatic USA Corp is based in Florida, and its parent company is based in the United Kingdom. No dictators – corrupt or otherwise, from communist/socialist countries or otherwise – were involved in founding or funding the company. Smartmatic’s election technology and software were not designed to rig and fix elections.
Smartmatic’s election technology and software were designed for security, reliability, and auditability. No after-the-fact audit has ever found that Smartmatic’s technology or software were used to rig, fix, or steal an election.
At the end of all of this, there's a $2.7 billion damage demand. This is mostly performative and Smartmatic still has an uphill battle. Truth is the best defense against libel claims but none of these defendants have that option. But they can still bat away this lawsuit by showing the court no one really takes them seriously as pontificators or legal advisors. Admitting they're nothing more than idiots in the entertainment business might be tough on their egos but it's far less expensive than being forced to admit they knew they were lying or, at best, unwilling to vet any of these wild-ass claims before airing them publicly.
Filed Under: defamation, election fraud, fox news, jeanine pirro, lou dobbs, maria baritromo, rudy giuliani, sidney powell, voting
Companies: fox
'You said it. ... I did too, but you said it in court.'
But they can still bat away this lawsuit by showing the court no one really takes them seriously as pontificators or legal advisors.
When you're on national tv, host a 'news' show on a national level and/or on the ex-president's payroll as a lawyer 'no-one takes me seriously' might be a bit of a hard sell, though if they do go that route I think it's only fair that they carry that label for the rest of their lives/existences, and any time they speak it should be shoved in their faces that they argued in court that no-one could or should reasonably believe anything they say.
Bad defense
The Capitol riot would seem to indicate otherwise.
Dominion: 1.3 Billion
Smartmatic: 2.7 Billion
subtotal: 4 Billion
Quite the exposure there, surprised the stock has not adjusted yet as several noted voices in the field of law have said the suit has merit.
Know what's funny?
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social& ;utm_campaign=editorial&utm_term=politics_2020-election&linkId=110717147
TIME magazine ADMITTED the election was rigged.
Whoops
MicDrop
TrumpWasRightAgain
Re: Know what's funny?
What that article describes isn't "rigging". Try again.
Re: Know what's funny?
That's not what the article stated.
Reading comprehension is not your strong suit. The article notes that a concerted effort from both sides of the political aisle — albeit led by the left wing — did everything they could to prevent not a certain outcome, but “an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding”.
If anything, the “secret bipartisan campaign” talked about in the article was about preventing the election from being rigged or fucked with, especially by “an autocratically inclined President”. The word “rigged” is never once used in the article to suggest the election was rigged. Nothing in the article suggests the election was rigged. Maybe if you read the actual article instead of the one you wanted it to be, you wouldn’t have fucked up this badly.
If the defendants can convince the court that Smartmatic is a limited purpose public figure, they can also use "we actually believe(d) what we said" as a defense.
Re:
The Fox News hosts might get away with that, but the two lawyers are going to have a much harder time because there is a marked difference between their rhetoric on Fox News where they claimed all sorts of things about smartmatic, and what they filed with courts, which left out their hyperbolic claims about smartmatic if I recall correctly. That damning contrast will clearly show that they did not believe the things they said outside of court were true otherwise they would have included them in their court filings.
Re: Re:
The contrast between what was filed in lawsuits vs what was said to the press applies to Guiliani, but Powell filed some... interesting affidavits in her lawsuits. It might be that she's just a grifter who doesn't believe what she's saying, but if so she went full in on it.
With all the hot air coming from conservatives about being defamed and having no recourse, I'm shocked and dismayed by their apparent lack of outrage with regard to this story, I thought they would be cheering for those defamed.
Re:
One of the few times they'll be upset about courts siding with corporations.
Poetic justice
If they win the lawsuit, it would be a great way to stop Trump from spreading fake news.
