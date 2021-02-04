Indian Government Threatens To Jail Twitter Employees For Restoring Accounts The Government Wants Blocked
Daily Deal: Mopoint World's Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Feb 4th 2021

Mopoint 65W GaN Fast Charger is considered the world's smallest 65W PD Charger with EU/UK/AU/US plug adapter. It comes with 65W power that can quickly charge a laptop, smartphone, and mobile device all at the same time. Mopoint utilizes the industry-leading GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC to better manage power and performance. Get 1 for $43 or 2 for $85.

