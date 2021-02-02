Japan Looks To Amend Copyright Law To Force Some Cosplayers To Pay To Cosplay
from the you're-not-helping dept
When it comes to copyright enforcement, there is always this tension between protection against true copying of expression of content or characters and the benefits of having wider attention paid to the original content. This tension is perhaps most distinctly exhibited when it comes to works and activities done and enjoyed by fans. Fan-fiction, fan-art, fan-made games: these all tend to ride the gray zone between cost and benefit to original creators such that the reactions to them by copyright holders tend to be all over the place. Some creators recognize that most of this expression is a net benefit, while others go the full protectionist route.
Cosplay is in this same boat. As with the above examples, there is nuance when it comes to cosplay. Most cosplay is pure fandom, labors of love enjoyed by participants and viewers alike. In other cases, cosplayers can make serious money from cosplaying. And it's for the latter that the Japanese government appears to think new copyright laws are needed.
Currently, anyone in Japan is free to dress as their favorite characters. But it might not stay free for them to do so. The Japanese government is proposing big copyright law changes for those who make money from cosplaying—and possibly, even for those who don’t.
As writer and translator Matt Alt points out, the Japanese government is currently considering changing the country’s copyright laws, so that professional cosplayers would pay for use of characters.
Where to begin? To be clear, this all targeting only cosplayers who are making money off of character costumes for characters created by other parties. The idea appears to be that those original creators should be getting some kind of a cut, through a license, for the cosplayers ability to dress like the character and make money from doing so.
That may sound reasonable to you, but this is also opening the door to yet another encroachment on fan-created works. The long-tail of this is almost certainly further restrictions on cosplayers, on what is defined as "professional" cosplaying, and on what will or won't require such a license. If you think Nintendo, for instance, isn't eyeing this discussion while drooling, you just haven't been paying attention.
And why are these conversations always so one-sided? Sure, one can argue that cosplayers dressing up as famous characters are getting some value from those original works. That's certainly true. But it works in reverse as well. Widespread interest and participation in cosplaying certainly drives some value back towards the original creator! That's how expression and enjoyment among fans work. So why is there never any discussion about that value?
The answer is that, for basically ever, the world has operated just fine calling the whole thing a wash and letting cosplayers, professional or otherwise, do their thing. Put another way: what is the marginal value any individual manga, anime, or video game creator is providing to the average individual cosplayer? Whatever that number is in dollar value, I can promise you it will be less than the cost of any of these licenses.
Besides, where permission from original authors makes sense, it's already happening.
On Twitter (via SoraNews), Enako discussed the issue, explaining that when she goes on television or appears at paid events, she dresses as original characters to avoid copyright infringement. Moreover, she adds that she also gets permission when she cosplays as characters created by others.
So why is Japan amending copyright law to codify what's already happening organically? And especially in a way that is almost certainly going to drive more protectionism and less cosplay culture as a result.
'... who? Never heard of that character.'
Ah greed and short-sighted entitlement... 'I made that character therefore I deserve a cut from any money made resulting from it! Screw 'free publicity' damnit, I want my money! ... wait, why is no-one dressing like my characters? Why are sales taking a dive and people no longer even talking about my stuff? How am I making less money now than I was before?!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What a horrible idea. Comic Conventions the world over (North America's version of this I suppose), are widely attended. The most die-hard fans make their own costume and wear it to these events. Some of them are works of art (in their own right), others are amazing but you have to wonder about the 'going to the bathroom situation' when the lines are so long and a person is dressed up as a Gundam.
Attempting to further profit from (in this proposed manner) these people is going to hurt the entire industry.
These are your BIGGEST customers, who likely own every piece of Merchandise, Every Edition of the series, Every game, & pay lots of money to attend these conventions.
Not only that, they probably tell everyone in their life how great your series/game/tv show is. & have more than likely STRONGLY encouraged everyone around them to watch said show.
You cannot hire sales people who are able to provide anywhere near this amount of impact. Fortunately until you start nickle and diming them for their passion, you don't have to.
Keep in mind, cosplayers who wear commercially available stuff that these company's already sell, are usually considered newbs.
The absolutely hardcore cosplaying fan does not wear an off the rack costume so maybe you loose out on a licenced sale of a rarely purchased itchy costume. However some of these fans put hundreds of hours into making their own amazing costume.
Why would any business be willing to risk alienating these fans? It's insanity. The money would have to rival that of the total sales of the original series to be worth the risk of alienating thes fans. And we are not talking about anything close to that kind of money.
On the other hand, the article is definitly onto something when they mention Nintendo. Nintendo must have an entire department dedicated to "Creativly Monitizing Our Brands". The ways in which they could probably use a law like this, I have no idea. But I have a feeling they do. And when we find out, we will all be disgusted.
Seem to recall a Comic-con (Salt Lake) perhaps, Fan party, Pokemon, C&D letter, event cancelled (or negotiated royalties/ticket?) So the empire has had an eye on this sort of extreme fan culture for years now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If people have to pay to play as a character, there's an opposite side to this. Those people who have invested their own time in gathering and making these costumes, spent one heck of a lot of time as well as money doing these costumes.
Why are they not being compensated for furthering the fan base and they are driving interest back to the creators to sell yet more? Isn't that what commercials do? Basically it is free advertisement someone else paid for.
Like That One Guy mentioned, they are robbing the golden goose's egg and that will come back to rest with those being so greedy in trying to charge for these characters.
It's a good way to kill all these Cosplayers driving convention interest, not to mention everyone making money off the conventions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Inevitable on the Internet...
Who owns the copyright on swastikas in a white circle on red? Hitler moustache? SS costumes. If Mickey Mouse is still copyright, surely someone still has the rights to Nazi party and Third Reich insignia and costumes. Or can claim to.
You know when this sort of discussion hits the internet, Godwin can't be far behind. After all, why should anime be the only character depictions protected?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Japanese creators taking a page from the Nintento playbook.
Beat the shit out of your most devoted fans & punish them for liking your shit.
I look forward to yet another rights agency checking every cosplayer to make sure if someone mashed up characters everyone involved gets their cut (well if they can find the creators & they earn enough to make it worth sending a check & they don't just adopt the model of lets just pay the top 10 creators instead of the actual creators).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can see it now...
Spiderman gets arrested for visiting cancer patients without a license.
(Spiderman is now owned by Disney, so well, duh.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
