Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani For $1.3 Billion Over False Statements About Its Voting Systems
During the runup to the presidential election, through the election, past the election, past the Electoral College vote, past the states' certification of votes, multiple recounts and investigations, all the way up until VP Mike Pence was due to certify the vote, Donald Trump and his squad of sycophants claimed -- without evidence -- the election was fraudulent.
These claims -- buttressed by public statements, heated tweets, and multiple baseless lawsuits -- lit a fuse that triggered a January 6th explosion when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a futile attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Roughly a week after the insurrection, Dominion Voting Systems -- accused of being a tool of the corrupt Venezuelan government -- sued one of the more batshit extensions of Trump's legal army, Sidney Powell. The defamation suit accused Powell of lying about pretty much everything related to Dominion.
Unfortunately for Dominion, it is a public figure so it's going to have to prove deliberately false statements were made by people who knew the claims were false when they made them. Powell might be able to walk away from this suit, despite all of her false statements. Some were made in court which makes those claims immune from lawsuits. But others were made in public and those might end up costing her some money. Truth is the absolute defense to immunity but being a living, breathing caricature who embraces every galaxy brain conspiracy theory that floats by in the internet flotsam is also a defense. And that defense is "no one takes me seriously so it's unlikely any reasonable people took my wild-ass lying claims about Dominion seriously either." If Alex Jones can use it, so can Sidney Powell.
Dominion's next target is Rudy Giuliani, someone who echoed a bunch of Powell's wild claims and continued to do so as the Trump campaign (and other pro-Trumpers) lost lawsuit after lawsuit attempting to overturn election results.
Giuliani's escapades as Trump's legal rep have made it possible for him to make the same claim in his defense: that he's so devoid of credibility no reasonable person would take his claims seriously. But Dominion's lawsuit [PDF] makes a good case for a finding of actual malice by pointing out certain actions taken (or not taken) by Giuliani that strongly suggest he knew his public anti-Dominion statements were false.
The opening paragraph spells it out succinctly:
During a court hearing contesting the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the Trump Campaign "doesn't plead fraud" and that "this is not a fraud case." Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations were false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the "Big Lie," which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion has stolen their votes and fixed the election.
The lawsuit runs 107 pages, but that's the crux of it. Giuliani made a lot of false public statements about Dominion, but he refused to make those claims in court. When lawsuits were filed, Giuliani wasn't about to turn his press conference ravings into sworn statements. That's a pretty solid indicator Giuliani had his doubts about some of the things he was saying publicly about Dominion. But it didn't stop him from saying these things publicly. It didn't stop him from making an alleged $20,000/day as Trump's legal rep. And it didn't stop him from shilling products on his podcasts and YouTube videos, where he repeated his false claims.
And there's a strong argument for damages. Almost anything Trump, Giuliani, and other pro-Trump litigators said about stolen elections and Dominion's involvement went viral. Dominion's reputation has certainly been harmed. There's a whole subset of Americans out there who fervently believe Dominion voting machines run on software developed by a company allegedly run by deceased dictator Hugo Chavez -- software apparently created solely for the purpose of stealing votes and elections. No part of this allegation is true and Dominion uses no software created by this company. But thousands -- if not millions -- of people still believe this, even though no evidence has surfaced to back these claims.
And, despite this lack of evidence, Giuliani has refused to retract any of his false claims. If Dominion can surmount the "actual malice" bar in this case, the former New York mayor (and current MAGA madman) could be out of a whole lot of his $20k/day money. Dominion is asking for $1.3 billion in damages. It will certainly not be awarded this amount even if it wins, but the damages will still be sizable and it may be able to recover its legal fees on top of it.
This isn't a slam dunk case but it's still going to be very difficult for Giuliani to get this one dismissed. A man who beclowned himself for Trump and his base is going to have a hard time talking himself out of this one.
Filed Under: actual malice, defamation, rudy giuliani, sidney powell
Companies: dominion, dominion voting systems
Bring the hammer down
If he truly believed that what he was saying out of court where there wasn't a threat of perjury hanging over his head was true he would have had no problem repeating them in court where perjury charges were a very real possibility. That he didn't and in fact changed his tune from claiming fraud to flat out stating that he was not arguing fraud would seem to make a solid case that he knew he was lying.
It would be one thing if he just bought into his own bullshit as that just leaves him gullible and stupid, but when he takes actions like that to cover his own ass it's pretty obvious that he knew he was full of shit and as such he absolutely deserves to pay the price for his lies, whether that be disbarment, hefty fines or ideally both.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rudy might have been too incompetent to plead it in court
IANAL, but from following some actual lawyers on Twitter I got the impression that Rudy might actually believe what he was saying about fraud, but that he was so incompetent in his filings that he never got the chance to argue fraud in court.
First off, in the case that Rudy actually argued before a judge, the case was being handled by another law firm but was handed over to Rudy shortly before the case was filed. Rudy claimed that do to "miscommunications" with the previous law firm that the firm erroneously removed the claims of fraud in the first amended complaint. Rudy tried to file a second amended complaint with the fraud claims added back in, but wasn't allowed. While all this might have just been an excuse by Rudy as to why he wasn't arguing fraud cases in court, it might have actually been something resembling miscommunication, in that it never occured to the previous law firm that Rudy would want to argue fraud before the court and that it never occurred to Rudy that the previous law firm would remove the claims of fraud. And because there was nothing about fraud in the first amended complaint, Rudy had to say "this isn't about fraud" when asked about the lawsuit, even if he had wanted it to be about fraud.
The second potential screw up would be the appeal that Rudy et al filed. The appeal argued that they should have been allowed to file a second amended complaint, but in the text of the appeal they didn't mention anything about fraud in the second amended complaint. However, in follow-up communications to the appeals court they asked to be allowed to make oral arguments about fraud which weren't in the text of the appeal; they were denied. This might have been calculated on Rudy's part, so that he would be able to claim that the appeals court didn't allow him to argue about fraud, but it's also consistent with Rudy being so incompetent that he just forgot to put the fraud claims in the text of the appeal, and then desperately tried to sneak the fraud claims back in via oral arguments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Rudy might have been too incompetent to plead it in court
That's a good reason for lawyers to save their arguments for court and not hold press conferences. Giuliani didn't have to make any public comments, but he chose to do so and do so in a flamboyant fashion. He should be disbarred.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue here.
Dominion Systems is owned by a reasonably neutral party, provides voting machines that are certified, and produce a paper trail that is easy to verify and audit.
So if you want to commit election fraud, your best bet is to spread the word that the systems are prone to fraud and should be replaced by voting machines from vendors that have a track record donating to the Republican Party, that don't have a paper trail, and that have had numerous occurences in past elections where the software was exchanged after certification.
Which Republican Secretary of State can dare to rely on Dominion Systems for the next election now? They'll all be called traitors. Like those Republicans who are considered traitors for ceding an election to a Democrat or saying that trying to overthrow an election for the sake of a Republican loser is unpatriotic.
It doesn't matter that the facts say something else. The facts have stopped mattering long ago. I mean, the Bush administration was somewhat ashamed of the Weapons of Mass Destruction thing becoming a mythical beast. That was kind of a big thing then. But if Trump has taught the Republican Party anything it is that facts don't matter as long as you continue spewing lies at a speed that it becomes boring to check them.
And so yes, Dominion Systems is essentially out of business in any state run by Republicans (Georgia's admirably upright election officials notwithstanding). And yes, that causes very large damages, and the serial lies of Giuliani have played a significant part in causing those damages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue here.
"Dominion Systems is owned by a reasonably neutral party, provides voting machines that are certified, and produce a paper trail that is easy to verify and audit."
I would go a step further and require all voting machines to only have open source software that can be audited if there are some shenanigans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue here.
Open Source software is nothing you can see, it can have bugs and hidden code, and there is also the Ken Thompson worm technique. A paper trail is a paper trail unless we are talking about shenanigans like magic ink.
Of course, once you routinely audit the results with hand recounts, the advantages compared to paper ballots become less. As opposed to hand-filled paper ballots, however, there is no puzzling about figuring out what the voter intended. And the unofficial results on election night can come in a lot faster.
Is that worth the trouble? Judgment call. Here in Germany, nothing but paper ballots have ever been used. Helps a lot against trust issues unless you involve serially lying propaganda apparatus. Paper ballots did not really matter in the U.S.: from an election security standpoint, it may have been the most secure and tamper-proof election in the U.S. ever. It doesn't help against serially lying bad losers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue he
"Open Source software is nothing you can see"
Erm, what?
However you want to spin it, it's definitely better than proprietary code which is potentially only audited by a handful of people who can be just as easily misled (if not more so) by any of the things you might be talking about.
"Is that worth the trouble?"
I agree that the step required to make electronic voting as visibly secure as paper voting, but if it's on the table then I'd suggest that those steps to secure them are certainly worth the effort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issu
"Erm, what?"
I think they use that new fangled invisible ink when writing their open sauce.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue here.
Well there might be a motive for them not to be neutral given their history.
They had next to no market share until the DOJ during Obama's administration practically handed them assets from their competitors in the name of competition and then essentially gave them some business. Shortly after which Dominion acquired Diebold and Smartmatic which is where all the accusations of corrupt software is coming from.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue here.
Got sources? I am interested and would like to know more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issue he
Here's a good starter.
https://defyccc.com/shocking-history-of-dominion-voting/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the issu
This is source parrots the same claims that Trump's lawyers refused to make in court. Since Trump's lawyers did not dare actually make those claims in court, I cannot trust said claims, and cannot trust a source that parrots said claims.
Do you have a source that talks about the history of Dominion Voting Systems using facts instead of unsubstantiated claims?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the
No. You'll have to find your own facts if the real ones aren't sufficient for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_
Hahahahaha ... this is classic
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_ the
To elaborate on my previous comment since apparently it can't be edited, what I mean is I'm not sure what sites meet your level of excellence. That page links out to quite a few of the sources they use when compiling the article.
Which facts are you unable to verify from a "reliable" source?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Personally, I think election fraud _is_
"I'm not sure what sites meet your level of excellence"
You may notice that the site is not what TFG was questioning, he was questioning whether a repetition of the claims that Trump tried to make in court (but failed to present any actual evidence for) had any value. It doesn't matter who's writing the article, if the claim is "well, Trump lost 60 courts cases, but honestly believe us" isn't a good argument no matter who presents it, unless they are publishing the evidence that Trump's lawyers failed to present.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Beware and be wary
The 6th January
Republicans' treasonous plot
I know of no reason
That the GOP's treason
Should ever
Be
Forgot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's just Tech
As a tech-oriented site, I find it astounding you would ignore (or worse, cover up) the hundreds of tech and data people who have addressed definitively the criminal anomalies of Dominion.
Simply astonishing that your hatred of Giuliani would blind you to the plain facts of data, math, code, illegal connection to the internet. All of that evidence, and you still claim Rudy's claims are false?
How do you hold your head up?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's just Tech
"All of that evidence" of which none makes it to court... Only to wild social media posts damaging a company's reputation. Which is what the suit is about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's just Tech
" I find it astounding you would ignore (or worse, cover up) the hundreds of tech and data people who have addressed definitively the criminal anomalies of Dominion."
Can you provide some examples? I can't think of any except that lunatic woman that Rudy brought up as a witness and ended up being a hilarious comedy skit, and a guy who was claiming he found some things in their user manuals that might have led to a possible hack (but no evidence of one happening).
Could you point me to something with any substance or credibility?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's just Tech
I find it astounding that the adolescent denial of reality has taken over the entire conservative community. The adults in the room are getting tired of the juvenile bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It's just Tech
You don't get what is happening. It's not that the adolescent denial of reality has taken over the Republican Party ("conservative community" would refer to something based on values which is clearly not the case here). It's that the denying adolescents have taken over the Republican Party in exchange for a vote boost.
The adults in the room are not so much getting tired of the juvenile bullshit as they are starting to get scared silly by them but don't know how they can get rid of the spectres they called.
Just watch McConnell labor on distancing the party or at least himself from the most batshit crazy things that previously he had avoided to call out. It would be pitiable if it wasn't so very much deserved. It's also really dangerous for democracy. A classic case of "Die ich rief, die Geister, werd ich nun nicht los."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's just Tech
"You don't get what is happening."
You are not wrong.
" in exchange for a vote boost."
I don't understand what one thinks they will get in return for their "loyalty", all I see is them getting tossed under the buss. I must be missing something here, secret payments, promises of utopia ... what?
"Just watch McConnell"
Haha, he is now calling out the Qanon from GA but it is just a ruse to stop the exodus of campaign contribution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's just Tech
Extraordinary claims requires extraordinary evidence. The latter is in short supply it seems.
Se above, Rudy didn't produce one bit of evidence while his mouth was busy spewing bullshit. And it's not hatred, it's disdain for a shill.
I don't know about you, but I have a spine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's just Tech
But not just taking some rando fuckwits' on the Internet (such as you) by their words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rudy Giuliani didn’t try to pass off his lies as the truth in a court of law. You have nothing more credible to offer than he does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Rudy Giuliani didn’t try to pass off his lies as the truth in a court of law"
More to the point - Rudy talked up in front of the cameras about how he had mountains of evidence of election fraud, but when he was in a court faced with an actual judge, he started going "well, we're not alleging fraud per se..."
I'm willing to change my mind in the face of actual evidence, but given that Rudy and his team refused to supply it to a court at the point when it could actually have prevented Biden from being sworn in, I'm not going to hold my breath for the idea that one of our regular muppets has some actual proof.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
