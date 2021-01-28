The Crunch Is On: Join Our Public Domain Game Jam And Whip Up An Entry This Weekend!

from the tick-tock dept

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Game jams come in all shapes, sizes and, crucially, time spans. Many of them take place over a single weekend — so even though it's been running since the start of January, there's still time to sign up for our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925 and start working on an entry before the deadline on Sunday night!

We're seeking analog and digital games that make use of material published in 1925, which entered the public domain in the US this year. Sometimes the best games are the simplest ones with the clearest focus, and that's where a three-day crunch can be a help rather than a hindrance! By making use of tools like Twine or Story Synth, even if you've never used them before, making a digital game is easier than you think. Or, you could try thinking up a roleplaying or party game that needs nothing more than some written rules. Check out the game jam page for the full rules and some links to public domain works you could draw on, then join the jam and get designing!

Entries are due by midnight on Sunday, January 31st and then our judges will begin playing the entries to select winners in six categories (the winners of the 2020 jam are linked below, and you can read our judges' thoughts on them here):

The submissions are trickling in and the jam has many more participants who are finishing up their entries as we speak, so hurry up and help show how a rich public domain fuels creativity!

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 1925, game jam, public domain