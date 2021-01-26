Former US Ambassador Sues Apple Because Telegram Users Are Making Him Feel Scared [Update]
California Appeals Court Says Section 230 Immunizes Twitter From Banned User's Lawsuit

Daily Deal: The Power User PC Software Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jan 26th 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

The Power User PC Software Bundle has 3-year subscriptions to a suite of software products to help you recover data, erase sensitive files, and convert audio/video files. Stellar Data Recovery is an easy-to-use Windows data recovery software to get back lost documents, emails, photos, videos & many more from HDD, USB, memory card, and other devices. Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone is an efficient DIY software to recover lost data from all iOS devices, iCloud, and iTunes backup files. BitRaser File Eraser is secure software that permanently wipes sensitive files stored on a laptop or desktop PC. Stellar Repair for Photo software repairs corrupt photos and restores your prized memories. Stellar Converter for Audio Video converts videos and audio files to various popular formats, having different codecs, frame rates, resolution & bitrates. Plus, it features utilities for video editing, GIF creation, metadata insertion, and more. The bundle is on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Former US Ambassador Sues Apple Because Telegram Users Are Making Him Feel Scared [Update]
California Appeals Court Says Section 230 Immunizes Twitter From Banned User's Lawsuit
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:00 House Republicans Have A Big Tech Plan... That Is Both Unconstitutional And Ridiculous (15)
10:49 California Appeals Court Says Section 230 Immunizes Twitter From Banned User's Lawsuit (6)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Power User PC Software Bundle (0)
09:35 Former US Ambassador Sues Apple Because Telegram Users Are Making Him Feel Scared [Update] (19)
06:19 Broadband Monopolies Keep Getting Money For Networks Never Fully Deployed (5)
03:21 Court Says There's Nothing 'Reasonably Suspicious' About The Odor Of Marijuana In A State Where Marijuana Is Legal (19)

Monday

20:10 Louisiana Legislature Approves Tepid Police 'Reforms' That Won't Do Much To Give The State Better Police (3)
15:49 BMG, Aggressive Champion Of Copyright Enforcement, Accused Of Copyright Infringement By Jehovah's Witnesses (42)
13:47 South Carolina Justices Seem Unimpressed By Government's Inability To Honestly Answer Questions About Forfeiture Abuse (7)
12:08 Google Threatens To Pull Out Of Australia Entirely; Australians Demand That It Both Stay And Pay News Orgs For Giving Them Traffic (69)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.