Google Threatens To Pull Out Of Australia Entirely; Australians Demand That It Both Stay And Pay News Orgs For Giving Them Traffic
from the how-does-this-make-any-sense dept
For the last year, we've been highlighting how Australia's rush to create a Google News tax is so stupid. It follows similar efforts in Europe and a few other places, where newspapers that spent years dismissing the internet and doing little to adapt, are now whining that Google is... sending them free traffic and not paying them for it.
It's truly bizarre. Google sends lots of traffic to news organizations. Tons of news organizations employ search engine optimization experts who work hard to get even more traffic from Google. But... around the globe, many of them are demanding that Google also pay them for sending them traffic. Back in 2014, Google shut down its Google News offering in Spain when that country passed a similar law. Over the past few months, Google has tried to explain to Australian officials just how incredibly stupid this plan is, but Australian officials (and the newspaper lobbyists down under) don't seem to care.
Last week, Google finally pulled out the nuclear option, saying that it might just pull out of Australia entirely if the law passes. That's an even bigger threat than the one Facebook made a few months back, when it claimed it would likely block the ability of anyone in Australia to share news on Facebook. But Google says it may shut down entirely in Australia:
“If this version of the code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google search available in Australia,” Silva told senators. “And that would be a bad outcome not only for us, but also for the Australian people, media diversity, and the small businesses who use our products every day.”
Australian officials flipped out that a private company that they're looking to tax at ridiculous levels might... no longer want to do business in their country. The country's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, claimed that the country won't "respond to threats," but his administration seems to have no problem issuing more threats. Australia's Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said that it's "inevitable" that Google and Facebook will have to pay news organizations for daring to send them free traffic.
Frydenberg also claims that Australia can be a "world leader" in passing such legislation, apparently totally ignorant of how many times other countries have already passed similar legislation, and how poorly it's gone. The Bloomberg article there mentions that pulling out of Australia would open up the market to competitors, but that assumes any of them would want to pay the pointless news tax as well.
The hubris level here remains astounding. Google and Facebook send these companies traffic. For free. It's free advertising. These news orgs hire experts to help them perform better on Google and Facebook. And now they want to be paid for it too? While politicians are pulling out the fainting couch in saying "how dare" Google and Facebook threaten to block the entire country, perhaps they might want to look more closely at why they're driving away these successful companies that their citizens (and constituents) clearly like using.
Filed Under: australia, google news, google tax, link tax, news, news tax
Companies: facebook, google
Google's real target
I think the real reason Google threatened to pull out has little to do with the taxing itself. IIRC, the Australian law also requires Google to give advance (28 days?) notice to changes in its search ranking algorithm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Google's real target
Do these requirements affect all search engines that serve Australia?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Google's real target
As near as I can tell, it only applies to Facebook and Google explicitly. However the Australian Treasurer would be able to designate additional organizations. I have no idea what that process would actually look like.
Also, the period is only 14 days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Google's real target
I'm pretty sure the bill, only concerns Google and Facebook and the two oligopoly media organisations, Murdoch's News Limited and 9 media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'How dare you not cave to our thuggery!'
The country's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, claimed that the country won't "respond to threats," but his administration seems to have no problem issuing more threats.
'If you demand that we pay for a service we are offering for free we'll stop doing that' is now a threat? What a pathetic and obvious attempt to spin their attempted extortion and Google's refusal to cave as the government being the 'victims'.
Hey idiot, Google telling you that if you pass a Google tax they'll shut down in your country isn't a 'threat', it's simply reminding you of a core part of business, namely that if doing something only has negative effects you stop doing that thing.
I'm honestly not sure which explanation would make this less stupid at this point, whether they really think that Google will cave and pay the Google tax despite the multiple examples of that not happening, or if they are trying to drive Google off to benefit the larger publishers at the expense of the smaller ones that'll be screwed when Google leaves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'How dare you not cave to our thuggery!'
This is the same group of twits who said the laws of mathematics do not apply in Australia. They seem to think being elected makes them god-emperor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'How dare you not cave to our thuggery!'
On it's face and by itself I'd say the claim that Google is "threatening" by saying they will stop doing the thing that Aust. is saying is wrong instead of paying the fine for doing it kind of undermines any claim that they are trying to protect the news orgs instead of just exploiting google. It's like if the gov lays down a fine for speeding, they probably aren't going to claim people are "threatening" to just stop speeding then.. You know because they don't want speeding, thats why the fine is there?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Worse than in the fairy tales
Wanting to have your goose continue laying golden eggs and eat it, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The thing that really strikes me as odd is, this stance in Australia vs the deal they just brokered in France to pay the news companies for the link.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Google's statement on this from arstechnica article
Our issues with the current version of the Australian Code are not about money, we’re willing to pay. It's about being asked to pay for links and snippets which EUCD (and the French transposition) does not. This is where we draw the line. Links and snippets are the building blocks of the free and open web. To pay publishers in Australia, we’re proposing to do the same thing we’re doing in France - to pay publishers for value with News Showcase. The difference would be that News Showcase would operate under the Code, that means publishers can go to arbitration on News Showcase to solve any disagreements.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pulling out of Texas
Being US-centric, I often think of Australia as roughly Texas, although that is based on population.
Population
Perhaps, gross domestic (or state) product would be the better comparison, but then, Toto, I don't think we're in Texas anymore.
GDP
Imagine Google pulling out of Texas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Imagine Google pulling out of Texas."
Texas is represented by Senator Ted Cruz.
It would be a happy thought except Texas is very purple.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Imagine Google pulling out of Texas."
Shhhh. Hush.
Just be letting those Oz people think that here in the states, we're all one big happy family. M'kay?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Imagine Google pulling out of Texas."
That cat is LONG out of the bag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pulling out of Texas
As a Texan, let me just pull up searchler.com here... search terms "civil rights"... response is "did you mean white genocide? search instead for orange fanta"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"It's truly bizarre."
Normally I think of these as standard protectionists measures.. Basically EU companies can't compete against Google, so try to hamstring Google there and have the European version of Baidu come in and take some of the market (the law should somehow be subtly more tolerable to either smaller or local companies), so it doesn't seem so much bizarre to me as underhanded or dishonest way to do tariffs..
Trying to say that google must still stay though, I'd say is just posturing since they know people don't want google to leave and since Australian Baidu isn't available yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Dumb attempts to "hamstring" Google are the reason why European companies can't compete against it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But then who will Milorad Trkulja and Stuart Gibson be able to sue?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hubris? You bet
Evidently it never occurs to Australians that:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This doesn't stop
Once the publishers get Google and Facebook to pay... then they make small businesses pay for links, then it kills the free and open web.
These politicians are willfully ignorant of how the internet works and should be voted out. Unfortunately, being a jerk to 'big tech' is in vogue right now, so good luck with that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A look at the near future…
Google: We’ll stop serving your entire country if you tax us for links.
Australian Government: We’d like to see you try!
[Google cuts Australia off from all Google services]
Australian Government: [shocked Pikachu face]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh good, it's aboput time someone stood and fought the Rupert Murdoch Protection Acts.
Australians are about to find out what's more useful in their day to day lives, Google's services, or Rupert Murdoch's newspapers. I don't think Rupert will win that fight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How do you not win a fight when you are the only survivor? The loser would not be Murdoch. The loser would be the Australians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
One need only look at Spain to see the likely outcome. Sure it hurt the major players when Google pulled out but it devastated the smaller ones, which I'm sure the major ones were quite happy with and considered an acceptable trade.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When it’s a Pyrrhic victory. Some wins cost more than you might have wanted to pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm not so sure about that, if Murdoch's papers are doing so poorly they need the income from the government taxing Google, they won't win any more sales by doing something that blatantly harms the public in their day to day lives and reeks of corruption.
Murdoch has turned making people vote against their interests into an art form and gets away with it because the effects aren't immediate, while Google withdrawing and blocking australia would be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By this logic, shouldn't the newspapers be paying all the companies that advertise in them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fair or not?
How much is Google going to show of the news articles they link? 60 characters? 600? 6000?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Solution
The solution is easy - whatever the news companies say google owes them in link tax, google doubles it and sends it as a bill to those same companies for services rendered (directing web traffic). Google was doing it for free, now they can charge for those services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're still missing the reason
The issue is that it's a tax for the use of the link to any news site, not just Google News doing linking to news stories. Then there is the forced amount that they have to pay to Murdock. So this is far more than just a Google News tax but a link tax.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The government aimed that gun at Google. It shouldn’t act surprised when Google moves out of the way of the bullet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
call me pedantic (i don't mind), i read this headline and started reading to figure out why all australians want google to stay and pay.
oh, not "australians" ...
to put it in US context...did y'all want to <insert some crazy thing the last president did>?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yep, that as pedantic. You called it.
But also hyperbolic. The Australian government is populated by Australians; Australians who want Google to stay and pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Our LNP gubmint lives and/or dies by The Murdoch (bless The Rupert) so when he complains about nasty Google interfering with HIS profits they fall on their knees and part their cheeks.
I'm actually hoping that Google follows through on their threat to leave.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They've done similar several times now, even going so far as to pull service from a country entirely when the choice was 'pay or pull service', so I'd be surprised if they didn't this time around since even they'd have to know that if they fold then countries around the world are going to be lining up for 'their' cut.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
