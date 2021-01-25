Disingenuous, Lying, Whining, Bloviating, Insurrection Encouraging Senator Josh Hawley Given Pages Of Major Newspaper To Explain How He's Being Silenced

In Netflix's recent release, "Death to 2020," Lisa Kudrow does an absolutely pitch perfect parody of whiny "conservative" upset about non-existent "cancel culture" over "conservative views." Kudrow, playing the role of a Trump campaign spokesperson/conservative commentator, talks about how she has to keep saying that "Conservative Voices Are Being Silenced," including on a variety of popular media interviews and, of course, a NYT best-selling book by the same title:

Of course, it's becoming harder and harder to create satire and parody these days when you have terrible people like Senator Josh Hawley making such parody obsolete within days. We've already talked about how Hawley, a lying demagogue, who apparently has been plotting how to run for President since he was a child, threw an absolute shit fit when Simon & Schuster told him it no longer wanted to publish his book. Hawley, who was (briefly) a constitutional law professor, has a law degree from Yale, and clerked at the Supreme Court for Chief Justice Roberts, ridiculously claimed that a private enterprise deciding it didn't want to do business with him was an attack on his 1st Amendment rights. It was not. And, of course, within a few days, he had a new publisher.

But, Josh Hawley is going to Josh Hawley, which means never letting a chance to play the whiny, disingenuous victim go to waste. He's now been given column space in one of the most well known newspapers in the country, the NY Post, to whine about how he's being "muzzled." And, of course, as soon as that was published, he immediately ran to his Twitter account, which has over half a million followers, to post a link to this op-ed in a major American newspaper, to whine about how he's been muzzled.

I wish I were so muzzled.

Nearly everything about the article is bullshit. Josh Hawley, who is trying to restore his reputation after he was, correctly, seen as a key instigator of the insurrectionist mob at the Capitol, clearly has no compunction about just making shit up in an attempt to change the narrative. He wants to blame everyone, but refuses to take any responsibility. He's the antithesis of every stupid "conservative talking point" he spent decades spewing. He's refusing to take responsibility for his own actions. He's demanding government action to stop the free market. He's attacking actual free speech when it criticizes him.

I'm not going to quote any of it, because that's sinking to the level he wants. If you want to read it, you can see it above, but Prof. David Karpf's hilarious thread critiquing it as if it were a draft handed in by a student is basically all you need to see:

Okay... so, um, a few notes. This is not a good first draft. 1. The United States doesn't have a social credit score system. (Neither, really, does China.) People don't want to associate you because you promoted a violent insurrection. Do you see how those are *different*? — dave karpf (@davekarpf) January 25, 2021

Oh yeah. Also, it seems worth noting that Josh Hawley, for all this bullshit about how he's being censored, silenced, muted and whatnot, actually... refused to grant an interview to the newspaper in Missouri that did a front page story on him this weekend. I almost called it his "hometown" newspaper, since he is "the junior Senator from Missouri," but that would be misleading, since he doesn't actually live in Missouri, and (while complaining about voter fraud) may have violated voter registration laws by claiming his sister's home as his Missouri residence for the last election.

Beware Josh Hawley's attempt to rehabilitate his reputation with this nonsense. He's a lying demagogue who appears unwilling to ever accept any personal responsibility for his role in inspiring a literal insurrection and mob that ended with five people dead.

