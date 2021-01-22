Biden Fires Steve Bannon Protege, Who Tried To Turn Voice Of America Into A New Breitbart
from the and-he-whines-about-partisanship-on-the-way-out dept
Last summer we covered how Trump had hired Michael Pack, a protégé of Steve Bannon, to run US Agency for Global Media. USAGM is the organization that runs Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting. It also runs the Open Technology Fund (which itself spun out of Radio Free Europe, and helped to fund a variety of important technologies for enabling free speech among dissidents and activists). It was clear from the beginning that Pack's plan was to (a) recraft the media organizations to be propaganda machines and (b) shift OTF's funding to some organizations with security/encryption techniques that were not widely trusted. Pack fired a bunch of people in a move that a court later rejected, noting that Pack did not have the authority to do so.
He also began a witch hunt at Voice of America, seeking to investigate journalists for "anti-Trump bias" and get rid of them. A reporter who asked a perfectly reasonable question to Mike Pompeo was reassigned.
As we pointed out, this kind of meddling, beyond likely breaking the law, was also doing tremendous damage to the credibility of these organizations, and certainly to the important technical work that OTF funds.
So it was good to see that one of Biden's first moves upon getting into office was to demand Pack's resignation and also to shuffle the leadership at Voice of America.
In an act of true projection, on the way out the door Pack whined about how being fired was a partisan act and would harm credibility. This is all bullshit. From day one, Pack was a partisan hack who tried to turn Voice of America into a pro-Trump media organization.
Whether or not people like or appreciate the work that USAGM and its various organizations do, there is no doubt that Pack's efforts harmed those organizations' credibility. Good riddance.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: joe biden, michael pack, otf, partisanship, propaganda, steve bannon, usagm, voice of america
Companies: otf, usagm, voice of america
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Still, nobody gives a fuck
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Those are only acceptable when we do them!'
In an act of true projection, on the way out the door Pack whined about how being fired was a partisan act and would harm credibility.
Given why he was given the position and what he was doing with it you gotta love the hypocrisy of that particular whining, as even assuming he was right it's rather rich that only now are those things apparently bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Those are only acceptable when we do them!'
Remember when Republicans spent months accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the results of an election?
It's always projection with them. Always.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Those are only acceptable when we do them!'
Months? The Democrats spent four years trying to overturn the 2016 election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Those are only acceptable when we do them!'
I think you are conflating overturning an election with foreign interests influencing an election. It's easy to do when you don't care about facts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Those are only acceptable when we do them!'
Well, in this case it is useful projection since the large population centers (leaning Democratic) have considerable controls in place against voter fraud while the small towns (leaning Republican) are spread out too much to have effective controls everywhere. Now if the impression in those small towns with few if any Democratic (or even Republican?) election watchers think that the Democrats are cheating widescale and are trying to steal the election, they'll feel justified to compensate...
Remember that phone call to Raffensperger where Trump excoriated him and told him to "find" more Republican votes? That sounds like Trump knows how to make this a thing, and who knows where else he tried or tried getting this kind of suggestion to trickle down to ground zero.
And of course the storylines are also preparing for more traditional forms of putting the thumb on the scales, namely Jim Crow Law style vote suppression that has regained feasibility with the repeat of the Voting Rights Act.
Note that the Republican mantra is to count "all legally cast votes" rather than all "votes from eligible voters". Their problem is not stopping fraudulent votes, but stopping undesirable votes.
It's "stop the steal", not "stop the fraud". And you get statements like "if we allow for universal mail-in vote, no Republican president is going to get elected any more". Which makes very clear that the goal is not voter validation but voter suppression.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unfortunately Biden's going to have to spend most of his presidency removing unqualified Trump appointees who care more about partisan politics than doing their job. Shame the judges are all lifetime appointments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, firing Trump appointees is easy.
It's replacing all the career civil servants Trump fired that's going to be hard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oh I dunno, I can think of a good way to pitch that offer. 'Hey, want to piss off the asshole that fired you and work with me to undo the damage he did, showing how stupid he was to fire you in the first place?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The hard part is flushing out all the lackeys that Trump's appointees hired.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
unqualified Trump appointees
As a man in a red trench coat and hat once said, 'Whoops, tautology!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, about that...
Qualifications:
The ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary is generally cited as the judge of "qualified" or "unqualified". Some 10 or so Trump appointees were given the "not qualified" rating by the ABA. Notably, one of the candidates went from "not qualified" one year to "well qualified" the next. Huh. How about that?
Some judges and lawyers have resigned from the ABA in protest of various thing, often involving the group turning towards politicking. Admittedly, this is nothing new.
Partisan politics:
IMO, whether a judge is a liberal or a conservative is of far less concern than whether they are an Originalist or Textualist or living constitutionalist.
But true enough: A judge who votes on his ideology is not someone you want to be standing (or sitting) in front of in a courtroom. So when you say they care more about partisan politics than doing their job and turn your eyes to the judiciary, you might want to count the number of lawsuits the Trump team launched, that were shot down by Trump appointees. Example.
So ... you can't always tell. Just because a judge decides against your team (whatever your team is), doesn't mean that he sides with the other team.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This.
I think the binary thinking, such as the idea that this guy was bad so all decisions and appointees must also be bad, is binary thinking that ignores the nuance of the matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good. Hopefully the USPS will be next.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For once pack(et) loss is a good thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pack is annoyed as he's only been able to steal a small percentage of VoA funding.
He didn't manage to redirect the bulk of the money to 'interested parties' (re: his own bank account via shell companies).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply