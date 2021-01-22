Court Tosses RICO Lawsuit Demanding $90 Million And The Dissolution Of Google For Supposed Anti-Conservative Bias
EFF Tells Louisiana Court Satire Is Still Protected Speech Even If The Government Doesn't Get The Joke

Daily Deal: BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses And Practice Exams

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jan 22nd 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

With the BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses, you can master the world's most prominent cloud platform via over 191 lectures and 10 practice exams. You will be introduced to the concept behind clouds, such as its architecture design principles, AWS value proposition, and cloud economics aspects. You will also learn about AWS shared responsibility, access management, concepts of security, and compliance. All the content was prepared with absolute cloud beginners in mind, so there’s no need to worry about steep learning curves or complex IT terminology. It's on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Tosses RICO Lawsuit Demanding $90 Million And The Dissolution Of Google For Supposed Anti-Conservative Bias
EFF Tells Louisiana Court Satire Is Still Protected Speech Even If The Government Doesn't Get The Joke
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:14 Turns Out That Brexit Means Rotting Pigs' Heads, And Losing An EU Copyright Exception (1)
10:49 EFF Tells Louisiana Court Satire Is Still Protected Speech Even If The Government Doesn't Get The Joke (4)
10:44 Daily Deal: BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses And Practice Exams (0)
09:48 Court Tosses RICO Lawsuit Demanding $90 Million And The Dissolution Of Google For Supposed Anti-Conservative Bias (6)
05:58 Amazon Ring App Found To Be (Again) Exposing User Locations, Home Addresses (9)

Thursday

19:48 The Esports Industry Grew; Now It's Time For It To Grow Up (11)
15:51 Judge Easily Rejects Parler's Demands To Have Amazon Reinstate Parler (48)
13:39 Flo Period App Gets A Wrist Slap For Sharing Private Health Data (2)
12:19 Adding To Its Long List Of Arrested Deputies, Polk County Sheriff Arrests Deputy For Capitol-Related Threats (10)
10:41 Oversight Board Agrees To Review Facebook's Trump Suspension (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.