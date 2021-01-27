Parole Violator Who Raided Senate Building Sold Out By The GPS Unit Attached To Him For Previous Parole Violations
from the GOP-might-not-be-attracting-the-best-and-brightest dept
Here's the latest stupid way pro-Trump rioters are getting arrested for their participation in the Little Insurrection That Couldn't. Surprisingly, the inauguration went off without a hitch, but no one could have seen that coming a couple of weeks ago, when Trump fans raided the Senate building in an attempt to prevent election results from being certified.
Opsec was the last thing on many invaders' minds. Providing great content for Parler followers or whatever seemed to be more important. The fierce opposition to wearing masks for health reasons carried over to a reluctance to wear masks for "committing federal crimes" reasons. Plenty of public posts to various social media services have made it exceedingly easy for investigators to track down perpetrators without having to leave their desks.
I hesitate to call this the peak of January 6th related stupidity. There's always a chance this will be topped. But this is just gobsmackingly idiotic. As we're all painfully aware, cellphones generate a ton of useful (to investigators) location data that can track movements and tie people to criminal activities.
It's one thing to forget your cellphone is an omnipresent snitch. It's quite another to forget you're wearing a device specifically designed to deliver your current location data to law enforcement. May I introduce to this fucking guy:
Bryan Betancur is one of dozens of people that have been arrested in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol. He was arrested on Sunday, and is expected to make his first court appearance in D.C. on Monday afternoon.
A screenshot of Betancur's Instagram account allegedly shows him outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 flashing a sign linked to white supremacist groups.
Screenshots are good. Precise location data is better. And Betancur delivered that to investigators in a way few others involved in the half-assed insurrection have. Behold this galaxy brain at work.
Investigators say their case relies in part on location data produced by the GPS unit that the man was wearing for a prior offense.
Someone who committed some crimes and committed another crime by violating his parole decided to commit more crimes -- all while wearing something that was supposed to encourage him to commit fewer crimes by informing law enforcement of his whereabouts at all times.
And, while Betancur originally admitted he had been in the Capitol and was on the receiving end of tear gas dispensed by Capitol police, he walked some of those statements back when questioned further. Unfortunately, he couldn't walk back his previous footsteps inside the Capitol building, which means he too will likely be facing charges beyond (yet another) parole violation.
Filed Under: bryan betancur, capitol, gps, insurrection, parole violator
Just glorious
I get that the insurrectionists were stupid, to be a part of that crowd you basically had to be, but it takes a special kind of stupid to violate your parole to commit even more crimes while wearing a GPS tracker that would confirm exactly where you were and when.
Good luck getting a judge to buy the 'My original claims of being there and being teargassed were mistakes in memory on my part' argument when they've got detailed records that say otherwise, somehow I don't see a judge appreciating perjury on top of the already serious other charges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just glorious
Your mistake is forgetting how gullible these people are, and how little they understand the relationship between actions and consequences. They believed they were on a holy crusade to rescue their true leader and be led into glory without facing any judgement for what they were doing that day.
The rest of us could see that they were being whipped up into a frenzy by an incompetent con artist facing clear failure for the first time in his sheltered, spoiled life, who wanted continued donations rather than actual violence. But, the people who were eager for that violence seem to have assumed they'd be on the winning team and get away with violent insurrection, maybe even held up as heroes.
Also, let's just remember that the presence of things like the GPS tracker just makes prosecutions quicker and easier. There's so much livestreamed and otherwise recorded evidence of who was where and when that none of them have a good chance of getting away with it, we're just hearing the ones that have extra comedy value before they go through the courts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just glorious
Did he just want more donations? According to reports Donald was watching and delaying the decision to send in the National Guard.
So... what bothers me is what would have happened had they broken in, been just a minute or two faster, and actually managed to capture Pence and Pelosi? Or AOC?
Would they still be alive? Would Donald, watching from afar, have instigated martial law to "contain" the issue? And then used the disruption to call for more elections after he'd had a chance to get more of his minions in place to "ensure" the process was "fair"?
We joke about this and about guys like this now... but it was that close from not being very funny at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We joke, but it’s more dark humor than anything. Things could’ve gotten a hell of a lot worse (or better, if you’re of a certain mindset…) than they did. And I’ve no doubts that if the mob had laid hands on lawmakers, the situation would’ve become even bloodier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just glorious
In his defence he was at least wearing a face mask...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, he's just continuing the proud republican tradition of sending idiots, racists and criminals to congress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey now, that’s not fair!
Some of those criminals aren’t idiots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Some would have to add a few IQ points to be classified as idiots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What scares me the most about this is how close they came to overturning the election. I know we joke about the insurrectionists, but does any doubt that if they manage to actually get to the congresspersons they wouldn't have killed some of them? They killed a police officer after all. And the Republicans have so little integrity they would have jumped at a chance to overturn the election if they thought they could get away with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Imagine if you will, if they had succeeded in getting to the congresspersons. Any bets on if Trump would have declared martial law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He should have bought a jammer and used it so they could not track him
Jamming wireless internet would take the device off the grid and it would look like a malfuction
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While denying members of an angry crowd the ability to live stream their moment glory. You have not thought through the posible consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mental issues
It wouldn't surprise me to find out that a large number of the insurrectionists have mental issues such as, bipolarism, borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia. They likely need medication and therapy as much or more than the inside of a jail cell. It would explain having a GPS tracker on while storming The Senate building and not thinking that it would be a bad idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mental issues
As with that Shaman guy, alot of them are not mentally sound so it's easy for them to become radicalized and fall down the QAnon rabbit hole.
I was actually reading an article from The Hill that we are in a rare moment where we can pull these people back to reality but it must be done gently and with care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'd heard that he had planned it out. Apparently he had gotten permission in the past to go to D.C. to distribute bibles for Gideon International. So he tried to use that as cover this time around.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
