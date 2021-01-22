Turns Out That Brexit Means Rotting Pigs' Heads, And Losing An EU Copyright Exception
Surprising no one who understands anything about international trade, the UK's departure from the EU -- Brexit -- is proving to be disastrous for its economy. Among the latest victims are Scottish fishermen, who are no longer able to sell their catches to EU customers, and the UK meat industry, which has tons of rotting pigs' heads on its hands. And it turns out that Brexit will be making copyright worse too.
It concerns the slightly obscure area of what are traditionally called "orphan works", although "hostage works" would be a better description. Whatever you call them, they are the millions of older works that are out of print and have no obvious owners, and which remain locked away because of copyright. This has led to various proposals around the world to liberate them, while still protecting the copyright holders if they later appear and assert ownership. One of these proposals became the 2012 EU Directive "on certain permitted uses of orphan works". It created a new copyright exception to allow cultural institutions to digitize written, cinematic or audio-visual works, and sound recordings, and to display them on their Web sites, for non-commercial use only. As Techdirt noted at the time, the Directive was pretty feeble. But even that tiny copyright exception has been taken away in the UK, following Brexit:
The EU orphan works exception will no longer apply to UK-based institutions and will be repealed from UK law from 1 January 2021.
UK institutions may face claims of copyright infringement if they make orphan works available online in the UK or EEA, including works they had placed online before 1 January 2021.
Now, in order to use orphan works in the UK, people must pay a recurring license fee based on the number of works involved. As a result, the British Library has started withdrawing material that it had previously digitized under the EU orphan works directive:
As many of you know, back in 2015 the British Library, working closely with partners at Jisc's Journal Archives platform and with copyright holders, digitised and made freely available the entire run of Spare Rib magazines. We are delighted that this resource, documenting a vibrant and important period of women's activism in the UK, has been so well used by researchers and those interested in the Women's Liberation Movement.
It is therefore with considerable regret that we are confirming that the resource, as a result of the UK leaving the European Union, will no longer be available following the end of the transition period. The decision to close down the Spare Rib resource once the UK leaves the EU was made on the basis of the copyright status of the digitised magazine, which relies heavily on the EU orphan works directive.
Brexit was sold on the basis that it would make things better in the UK. And yet the change to copyright brought about by Brexit turns out to make things worse for scholars and the general public. It seems that pigs' heads are not the only thing rotting thanks to Brexit.
Who brings such cases, or is it only a risk if the copyright owner comes forward?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If it was in the US they could be charged with criminal copyright infringement because of the NET law, even if they're not profiting off it. I'm not sure if the UK has similar laws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
archive.org to the rescue... https://archive.org/details/magazine_rack?and%5B%5D=Spare+Rib&sin=&sort=&page=2
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah the wonders of copyright
Now, in order to use orphan works in the UK, people must pay a recurring license fee based on the number of works involved.
Just let that sink in for a moment. You have to pay in order to use a work when there is no known owner to pay, just on the off chance that an owner might pop up at some point in the future.
Truly an amazing example of how copyright benefits the public at large and helps culture and creativity, and more seriously providing a great argument for making copyright opt-in and requiring registration so there's no wondering if something is or is not covered and who might have the rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah the wonders of copyright
Not sure if that's better or worse than the US system, where there's not really much of a legal mechanism for copying orphaned works at all.
I think we're generally talking about works whose copyright was registered but whose current ownership is unclear. Copyrights can be transferred. Companies go bankrupt, assets get sold, and of course we're talking about countries with "life plus" copyright terms, so the original author may die and leave their work to somebody else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah the wonders of copyright
If copyright required registration to gain, transfering it would logically require re-registration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah the wonders of copyright
Not sure if that's better or worse than the US system, where there's not really much of a legal mechanism for copying orphaned works at all.
Assuming the license prevents any after the fact lawsuits should a copyright owner come forth I'd say better, as in the US you risk absolutely insane penalties by using an orphan work, but 'better than horrible' isn't really a high bar to surpass.
I think we're generally talking about works whose copyright was registered but whose current ownership is unclear. Copyrights can be transferred. Companies go bankrupt, assets get sold, and of course we're talking about countries with "life plus" copyright terms, so the original author may die and leave their work to somebody else.
All of which makes a huge mess of things and the original registration kinda moot, so I suppose you'd need to tack on a 'ownership transfers or changes of status must be noted as well' requirement, though you could probably clear out a lot of the problems by simply reducing copyright duration to a sane length of time instead, as you'd no longer have to deal with century plus time periods and everything that might happen in that time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah the wonders of copyright
And pay who, i wonder.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah the wonders of copyright
whoever made this rule of course!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Brexit wasn't/isnt the problem, it was the fucking morons negotiating for the UK that were! Add in the fact that the EU had no intention, from day one, to allow the UK to have anything that was beneficial to it and would only accept whatever was beneficial to the EU! The UK was screwed while it was an EU member and screwed even more as soon as it wanted out! Now the EU heads have gotta find another whipping boy, another sucker nation to throw all the shit at but no one will take yhe job, they all know what's involved having set yhe UK up from the beginning!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Brexit wasn't/isnt the problem, it was the fucking morons negotiating for the UK that were!
Those are both pretty much the same thing. Always have been.
Add in the fact that the EU had no intention, from day one, to allow the UK to have anything that was beneficial to it and would only accept whatever was beneficial to the EU!
But i thought the UK is a free superpower, able to do whatever it wants, and would easily be better off the second they were free of the EU. Which, uh, they delayed repeatedly for some very good reasons i am sure!
The UK was screwed while it was an EU member and screwed even more as soon as it wanted out!
Uh no, and yes on the second part, but that was and is and will continue to be entirely self-inflicted.
Now the EU heads have gotta find another whipping boy, another sucker nation to throw all the shit at but no one will take yhe job, they all know what's involved having set yhe UK up from the beginning!
ROFL what?
Side note about the EU thing and it's predecessors: Have you been bombed to shit in the last 70 years? Yeah, i don't remember that sort of thing happening either. The problem is, no one bothers to remember what it was like before, except when they were doing the empire shit to someone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The UK, no longer a member of the EU, are free to write their own copyright exceptions all by themselves now. They choose to screw over their own people instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you want to point fingers, you should blame Thatcher for getting you to join the EEA in the first place, never mind Eden for his silent consent to the Rome Treaty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It was Edward Heath not Thatcher that signed up for the Common Market after a referendum in 1975. Thatcher signed the Single European Act in 1986 which created the tariff free trade between member states.
The Maastricht Treaty, signed by John Major in 1992 (without any form of referendum!) changed a group of rrading partners into the EU as we know it now.
Thatcher get a lot of abuse for breaking the unions and selling off state run utilities but she did not get us inTo Europe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you didn't have the worst negotiators in the world, you just were not in a good position. anyone could see that, you made an agreement, they didn't want you to leave, you wanted to leave and you need all of europe more than they need all of you, thats just not a good position to negotiate from
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's sad how you almost had a brush with reality, but then you ignored it and kept ranting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Orphan ain’t free in the UK
cuz someone’s coming sometime, maybe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obvious jokes about David Cameron aside....
It is the own goddamned fault of the fishermen and butcher company owners for being too dense to do their homework on the paperwork and tax issues from not being in a common market . They don't deserve any money. If they did their fucking job instead of relying on wishful thinking about Brexit giving them a pony.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Obvious jokes about David Cameron aside....
The fishers and the pig farmers and the people who relied on trade with the EU would have generally voted to stay. Why would you want to risk making it harder to sell to one of your biggest customer bases?
I feel sympathy for these groups because they've been screwed over by their own government's hubris. And what's worse is that same government is trying to pretend like it's all just "teething problems", when what they're really seeing is the consequences of their own damn actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
