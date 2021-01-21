New York Times Decides Kids Are Playing Too Many Video Games During The Pandemic
from the sigh dept
One of the most predictable things in the world is that if anything is going on in the universe, people will try to find some way to make video games into a villain over it. This is doubly true if there are children within a thousand miles of whatever is going on. Notable when these claims arise is the velocity with which any nuance or consideration of a counter-vailing opinion is chucked out the window.
Meanwhile most of the world, and the United States in particular, is suffering in all manner of ways from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands dead. Millions falling ill. Economic fallout for large swaths of the public. High tensions due to all of this, compounded by a mad would-be-king inciting violence in the house of government. And, even for those not suffering health or massive economic crises, there's the simple matter that we're all more isolated, all home more often, and all mired in a severe lack of socialization and life-affirming activities.
And it's in this environment, apparently, that the New York Times has decided to chide parents for letting their kids play video games and allowing more screen time more generally.
The article, which ran on January 16, quoted some experts and presented a lot of “scary” numbers about screentime. But it also glossed over the fact that video games and the internet have helped many people, kids and adults, stay connected and sane during this terrible time.
The whole post is also oddly bookended by a random small family that is currently struggling during the pandemic. Their son plays a lot of video games as a way to connect with his friends. His father and mother are concerned about how much time he spends in front of the screen, but also know it’s one of the few ways he has to safely socialize while covid-19 runs wild across the world. This is a hard situation I imagine many parents around the globe are going through right now. But highlighting only kids and how much screentime they are using ignores that all of us, not just children and teens, are dealing with increased screentime and a lack of real human interaction. Instead, the article goes on and on about how potentially unhealthy and dangerous all this screentime could be for kids. How kids need to disconnect more. How kids are playing too much Roblox.
This whole diatribe is off for a number of reasons. First, let's start off with the obvious: these are not normal times. If experts want to make arguments or present data that one amount of screen time or another, or even certain amounts of video game playing, is harmful to children, I'm open to those arguments. They need to come with actual scientific data, but I'm open to them. But during a pandemic, when most children are incredibly isolated form their normal activities -- team athletics, outdoor play with other children, school and after-school activities, etc. -- someone is going to have to tell me how increased time playing video games or in front of a computer screen is somehow more harmful than the void of any affirming activity. There are only so many books a child is going to read. Only so many games of cards. Only so much time in imaginative play, or in discussion with his or her parents. Now is not a normal time, so why are we grading parents by normal rules?
Hell, even the experts on the matter have made their recommendations for screen time during the pandemic a moving target.
Dr. Jenny Radesky, a pediatrician who studies children’s use of mobile technology at the University of Michigan, said she did countless media interviews early in the pandemic, telling parents not to feel guilty about allowing more screen time, given the stark challenges of lockdowns. Now, she said, she’d have given different advice if she had known how long children would end up stuck at home.
“I probably would have encouraged families to turn off Wi-Fi except during school hours so kids don’t feel tempted every moment, night and day,” she said, adding, “The longer they’ve been doing a habituated behavior, the harder it’s going to be to break the habit.”
It's also very much worth keeping in mind that discussions on recommended limits to screen time and, even more so video games, are relatively new things given the rapid pace with which technology has been developed. And those recommendations regarding screen time for children have been moving targets over the years. New studies come out all the time on the topic and recommendations from experts likewise get updated.
Moving targets upon moving targets. If you're getting the sense that what experts say about all of this during the COVID-19 pandemic has a make-it-up-as-we-go quality to it, ding ding ding!
And instead of any nuance afforded to the fact that video games have changed wildly to become multiplayer social platforms as much as games, and what that means for children who need to socialize during a pandemic, the article instead just further vilifies game-makers.
Children turn to screens because they say they have no alternative activities or entertainment — this is where they hang out with friends and go to school — all while the technology platforms profit by seducing loyalty through tactics like rewards of virtual money or “limited edition” perks for keeping up daily “streaks” of use.
“This has been a gift to them — we’ve given them a captive audience: our children,” said Dr. Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute. The cost will be borne by families, Dr. Christakis said, because increased online use is associated with anxiety, depression, obesity and aggression — “and addiction to the medium itself.”
To give the Times an ounce of credit, that quote is immediately followed by an acknowledgement that Christakis' claims aren't actually born out by anything other than association metrics. In other words, correlation rather than causation. So why bother even including the quote at all?
To conclude: these are not normal times. An over-indulgence of video games in lieu of other healthy activities is surely not optimal for the health and growth of children. But right now there are severe limits on those other healthy activities. And if some gaming gets children in touch with their friends who they can't see otherwise, vilifying video games makes zero sense.
Filed Under: journalism, kids, moral panic, pandemic, video games
Companies: ny times
A missed opportunity
I wish the NYT had gone with the angle about predatory economic systems in gaming instead. That deserves far more coverage than it gets in non-gaming media.
Re: A missed opportunity
Indeed. As one data point, I'll say my kids have had increased screen time during the pandemic, but that has included a complete ban on any system using predatory economics -- not just games, but social media and other "online" activities as well. The hardest place to fight this battle has been with the schools, which were sometimes sending kids to online services that I had already banned during "home" time.
My kids seem to be handling it well. Along with increased screen time, they've had increased book reading time (Amazon has got rich off of us over the past year, with libraries not being an option), increased listening to FM radio time and increased "going on walks with parents" time. They've had decreased "messing around with other kids" time and "organized sports and extracurricular classes" time.
Kids also tend to increase their screen time as they get older, and this is generally healthy. My kids have, of their own volition, spent more time learning computer-aided things like history, computer programming, chess, politics, and art. Sure, it uses a screen... but it's not sitting down in front of the TV for hours every evening like I did as a kid. Seems to me they're being more creative and developing more socially than I did, and they aren't being bombarded with continual twisted notions of what is "good" and "normal" from TV ads and kid's soaps. In fact, they now will avoid any game with loot boxes or other predatory systems because it's not as fun as their other activities.
Active entertainment beats passive entertainment every day of the week. 👍
Re: Re: A missed opportunity
You might want to check and see if your local library system integrates with Hoopla. Mine does and just about every book that they can lend digitally I can get from there. I have still bought more books in the past year than I usually would though.
Re: A missed opportunity
Years ago when my company was looking at monetizing our mobile app we did some digging into what made the top grossing mobile apps and at the top were free to download games targeted at very young children with very easy to access in app purchases and very hard to access refund processes...
Am I the only person in the world who is a functioning adult and spent almost every waking, breathing moment in my formative years (6-12th grade) in front of a computer or a console?
Re:
I'm sure most adults who spent all their free time playing video games are functioning adults. I haven't seen ANY convincing evidence of, and exactly how much is too much.
The "experts" have to earn their keep somehow and this is just more BS so the "experts" can look busy during the pandemic.
It would be nice if they were getting a real and relevant education but nobody ever talks about that beyond adding even more testing to the curriculum.
I pity the children whose parents fall for this nonsense.
Re:
I'm guessing most of us here have spent a lot of time in front of screens.
How many of us are functioning adults is left as an exercise for the reader.
Re:
Between work and leisure, I still spend the vast majority of my time in front of a computer. It's odd that parents are still wondering about screentime. Aren't most parents of primary-school-age children in their thirties (like me)? Do they remember how much time we'd spend playing video games or watching television? Do they think that they turned out badly?
Hey it looks like we are having a pandemic, people are more depressed, anxious, aggressive and obese AND they are also playing more video games! coincidence? Obviously increased video game playing is causing the pandemic.
A recreation of how things probably went down at the NYT
Manager: “Oh shit! Trump just left the White House yesterday and we need a new scapegoat!”
Writer: “Why not more news on the GO-“
M: “That’s ain’t news no more!”
W: “what about... the Capitol riot-“
M: “That’s already outdated, son.”
W: Section-“
M:”Naw, we already have a story for that tomorrow. I need something familiar, but new!”
(Suddenly a janitor walks by. Mumbling about video games)
M: “Wait janitor! Could you repeat that?”
(And so was birthed the article that chided parents for letting their children play too much video games.)
(NOTE: I actually don’t hate the New York Times. I actually like them, but like other newspapers, once and a while they produce a really stupid article like this one.)
games are no longer single player, many games are online social spaces,
you play fortnite, call of duty , to spend time with friends, talk, socilaise,
in a pandemic it may not be safe to go outside,
people are working and going to school through zoom and other app,s .
this is not a normal time.
in the 80,s, 90,s kids watched tv or played games on nintendo or an xbox.
The difference now is most games have online multiplayer modes
with voice chat as standard.
before video games there were panics about comicbooks and rock and roll
Re:
Stop right there. There are still many single-player games being made today, mostly by independent developers. I think you mean "The most popular and lucrative games are no longer single-player".
Not Hip Anymore
Stand around the water cooler at work and talk about the sports games that happened last weekend? That's okay!
Hang out with your friends in Discord chat while playing Fortnite because the city is on lockdown? Bad, bad bad!
My take is that the writers are jealous that their preferred activities in NY are currently closed down, and they're hoping that everyone else is as miserable as them; but they're not, and they're demonstrating that they don't need nightclubs or whatever social activities the older generation enjoyed.
Re: Not Hip Anymore
I can't speak on on the NYT's behalf, but I can speak on my own behalf and as a New Yorker: I still have a job which never left, my gym closed down and then it reopened. I still can go to physical book stores (including my independent book store) and a physical cookware store.
So while I can currently not go to a movie theater, Broadway show, or concert, there's still a lot I can currently do, such as the things that the NYT is so worried about. This is just the NYT acting élitist.
Ok
Even if we took out the child labor laws..
What the hell is there to do?
Chop wood
Hang laundry
Feed the cattle, pigs, sheep, dogs, cats, llamas?
Make chairs? there isnt enough room for all the equipment.
Play ball? Which ball? And how many ball games can keep you about 6' apart at all times.
I know, Teach the kid how to make Cheap wine. Its done indoors, he can make more then 1 per day, and at the end of 4-6 weeks, His parents can get Drunk. Or teach him to Distill the wine to something abit stronger.
How long to teach them to clean the rooms, Wash clothing, Vacuum, sweep, play Board games, card games, Poker, backgammon, Chess, .
This dont count that the parents are probably working, or NOT.
I KNOW, lets get them out into the country, and teach them FARMING, RANCHING, FORESTRY, and how to grow MJ.(hemp, sorry)
Has anyone blamed the Jan. 6th insurrection on video games yet?
Moral panics about our children
When I was a kid, our moral guardians tried scare parents off from Advanced Dungeons & Dragons (and tabletop RPGs in general), and despite all my efforts, I couldn't find a real Satanic cult to take me in and teach me real magic. (🕯📚🔔Ia! Fhtagn!🐙) I still hold a grudge.
But the New York Times has repeatedly opined about evils without thinking clearly about them (including the diabolical phonograph) The New York Times, despite its reputation as a bastion of news fit to print, has demonstrated time and again it's not willing to actually investigate the perils our children face, and instead is willing to offer moral panics for cheap scares.
I grew up a latchkey kid, as both my parents had to work, and this only redoubled my interests in the unknown and esoteric. Ultimately, without supervision, I delved unflinchingly into unlocking the dark arts🌩 and over years of neglect, with madness closing in, I was etched and carved into the monstrous abomination you see before you today.
However, all of the mischief our children can get into can be tempered greatly by actual parenting. If we, either a) Provided well-funded schools with highly-paid professional teachers to mind them and teach them holistically about things like critical thought (Maybe we could use Cookie Monster's sometimes-foods idea for sometimes-activities? Moderation in all things?), or b) allow parents to earn a family-living working only part-time so they still have time and energy for rest, recreation, civic responsibilities and parenting.
This was a known problem in the seventies, and we're still not doing it. We may love our children, but we love capitalism and profit more.
Until we, as a society, choose one of these two options (both would be swell) we're going to have to live with future generations of dysfunctional drug-addicted cyber-kids who have to spend much of their adulthood sorting out their own psychodrama and addicted to gaming and social media.
From a harm-reduction perspective, leaning on video games isn't terrible. We've taken parents and actual social engagement from our kids. Taking away their video-game coping methods will probably result in them seeking out (and finding) other coping methods, say, getting baked every day, or exploring abandoned industrial parks, or torturing animals, or a bit of the old ultraviolence.
If your kids are leaning heavily on video games, they're not leaning heavily on something else. Ia! Cthulhu! Fhtagn🌩
Re: Moral panics about our children
Iä! Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!
<ahem>
I agree with you completely, I just couldn't pass up a chance to "say" that line in public.
