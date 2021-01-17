Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Bloof with a response to a silly comment on one of our posts about Parler:

Ever ask yourself why nobody takes you seriously? Read that post back to yourself out loud, that's why. Serious people don't toss around terms like SJW. The big tech platforms don't give a damn about who says what, they want to make money. If they host hate speech, they will make less money because advertisers and most of their userbase don't want to be associated with it. They don't care about the political leanings of anyone but their board members, Facebook has a Roger Stone associate who served in the Bush II admin overseeing their political content for ***ks sake, put in place and kept there against the will of the rest of their employees. He's actively sabotaging attempts at neutrality, damaging outlets like Mother Jones while promoting the likes of Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro and preventing any moves to stop them gaming the system, hell, the site even put The Daily Caller in place as a fact checker... But in spite of everything Facebook hass done to the detriment of society over the past decade, all the propagandists, fr right conspiracy theorists they've promoted, all the targeted adverts that enabled the election of people who are unfit for office all over the world, they're just so goshdarn biased against the right because the right won't be happy until legitimate journalism is de-listed entirely and the N-words can fly free. The right only care about free speech when it benefits them, they've shown they will silence dissenting voices every time they think they can get away with it, and the screeching victimhood is just a way for them to achieve that so they can get laws changed to make it harder for platforms to ban them for their rampant abuses of the terms of service they agree to when they sign up... Funny how the people who are most silenced are the ones who get to go all over the media telling that to the world.

In second place, it's Stephen T. Stone with a response to Sheryl Sandberg's attempt to argue that only Facebook has the power to stop bad people online:

Dear Sheryl: If Facebook is our last line of defense between democracy and fascism, we’re all really fucked. Sincerely,

Society in general

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of short, simple anonymous comments from our post about the ridiculous argument that Twitter is a state actor because some government officials call for more content moderation. First, it's a reply to someone claiming that applying First Amendment restrictions to social media would be a "decrease of government control":

It would be the government forcing a company to do something. How is that a decrease in control?

Next, it's a response to someone claiming that "leftists" have found "a way to circumvent the First Amendment" and "have the corporations implement the censorship on their behalf":

It much more a case that racists and bigots cannot accept that many people want nothing to do with them.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bobvious with a comment on last week's winners post:

a plan so cunning you can put a tail on it and call it a weasel You think COVID is about a virus? COVID - Change Of Votes, Installing Democrats What do you think all those 5G towers are REALLY doing near voting booths?

In second place, it's DannyB with a comment about the ongoing security issues with internet-connected chastity devices:

Another problem with chastity cages . . . Vendor Lock In

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Thad and another response to Sheryl Sandberg — this time regarding her assertion that the Capitol Hill riots were not organized on Facebook:

Narrator: They were.

Finally, it's Pixelation with a comment about how the rioters made it incredibly easy for law enforcement to track them down:

I guess that's why they aren't called the Smart Boys.

That's all for this week, folks!