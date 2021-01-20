Turkish President Erdogan Is Arresting Doctors On Terrorism Charges For Exposing The Country's Actual COVID Stats
from the terrorizing-people-with-all-these-facts dept
Anyone who says anything critical of the Turkish government is a terrorist. That's been the operative theory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has jailed more journalists than China and somehow managed to make a handful of governments around the world complicit in the punishment of his critics.
The hits just keep on coming. The latest roundup of "terrorists" in Turkey is COVID-related, linked to the government's attempt to bury its bad infection numbers.
Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a forensic physician, and many other doctors had long insisted there was something dodgy about Turkey’s covid-19 figures. Excess deaths across the country far surpassed officially reported deaths from the virus. Case numbers seemed suspiciously low. Vindication came at the end of November, when the government revealed it had stopped reporting asymptomatic infections months earlier. Once it resumed doing so, the case-count rocketed from about 7,000 to over 30,000 a day. (The numbers later dropped, after new lockdowns were imposed.) For her troubles Dr Fincanci, who turned 61 last year, was labelled a terrorist by none other than Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The head of the Nationalist Movement Party, the president’s coalition partner, called for the group she heads, the Turkish Medical Association, to be disbanded.
That's how the bearers of inconvenient facts are being handled in Turkey. And the government has a brand new weapon to deploy against anyone saying anything it doesn't like. A law passed late last year gives the government direct control of civil rights organizations in the country, including local branches of worldwide groups like Amnesty International. The law allows the government to remove members facing bogus terrorism charges and seize their assets. It also allows the government to handpick replacements for organization members it has jailed. If that isn't enough to silence these rights-protecting loudmouths, the government can ban the groups altogether.
All this is happening while Turkey continues to suffer from numerous violent attacks by actual terrorists. But the government has chosen to focus on multitudinous "terrorists" who do nothing more damaging than raise justifiable concerns or undercut the official narrative.
These latest arrests just add to the breathtaking number of people arrested and/or jailed by the Turkish government following a failed coup in 2016. Only a small percentage of those were participants or have engaged in actual terrorists acts. A majority of those arrested are opposition party leaders, teachers, journalists, members of civil rights groups, and dissidents. This may be making things simpler and easier for Erdogan and his acolytes. But it isn't making his country any safer. With Erdogan in charge, the population's threat matrix now includes a vengeful, thin-skinned leader.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: covid, free speech, recep tayyip erdogan, reporting, terrorism, turkey
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Thanks to his handling of covid, the internet, whistleblowers, journalists and the truth, the Florida GOP have already tapped him for a gubernatorial run once Ron DeSantis leaves office.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I was going to make a Florida/DeSantis comment, but not sure how I can beat this one.
The whole Rebekah Jones saga does point to DeSantis having taken some tips from Erdogan and his ilk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How many Covid-19 deaths do you see, Winston?
And if the party says "three"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Must...resist...urge to comment about Gollum and bats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Resistance is futile.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump isn't even cold yet and you've already moved on to other authoritarian regimes
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It sounds like something trump would be doing soon had he won the election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
and he's supposed to be good for the country? good for the people? please explain how lying to everyone is good for anyone except the one doing the lying? please explain how tying the country to a Hitler wannabe is good for anyone/anything? why is it that people fall for and go along with this crap? are they simply bullies, until found out then buckle, just like so many Nazis did? ruling by fear isn't ruling at all!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tell that to Trump supporters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Erratum
Erdoğan and not Erdogan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Erratum
Not just linguistically the version with horns seems entirely more appropriate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The same as Desantis in Florida.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply