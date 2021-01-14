Sheryl Sandberg Makes Disingenuous Push To Argue That Only Facebook Has The Power To Stop Bad People Online
from the oh-come-off-it dept
While Twitter is opening up to have the difficult conversation about how content moderation and the open internet should co-exist at a time when the President of the US has inspired an insurrection, Facebook, perhaps not surprisingly, has taken another approach. It's one that is condescendingly stupid, and simultaneously self-serving.
Sheryl Sandberg went public to say both that most of the planning for the invasion of the Capitol was not done on Facebook, and that only Facebook was big enough to prevent such things from happening.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the Capitol Hill riots were not organized on its platform.
“I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, and don’t have our standards, and don’t have our transparency.” pic.twitter.com/6xZ1dZEqgf
— The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2021
She says:
"I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, and don’t have our standards, and don’t have our transparency."
Even if that's true (and that's unclear, and we'll get back to that...) it's a very short-sighted and silly thing to say. At a time when the company is literally facing two major antitrust cases, to run around trying to argue that you're the only one who can handle this issue is just painfully dumb. On top of that, there's no way that anyone can totally stop people from spreading these messages on any platform, no matter what abilities/standards/transparency you have -- and pretending that your moderation efforts are somehow perfect is the kind of stupid thing that (1) will come back to bite you and (2) is easy to disprove.
In fact, it was quite easy to prove that Sandberg's claims are not even remotely true. The Washington Post has detailed how bogus that claim is:
A growing body of evidence shows Facebook played a much larger role than Sandberg suggested.
The #StopTheSteal hashtag was widely used on the service until Monday, when a search on Facebook reported that 128,000 people were talking about it and in many cases using it to coordinate for the rally, according to Eric Feinberg, a vice president with the Coalition for a Safer Web.
And two dozen Republican Party officials and organizations in at least 12 states posted on Facebook to coordinate bus trips to the rally, according to research by the left-leaning media watchdog group Media Matters for America, which published screenshots of the fliers and memes.
“BUS TRIP to DC … #StoptheSteal. If your passions are running hot and you’re intending to respond to the President’s call for his supporters to descend on DC on Jan 6, LISTEN UP!” wrote the Polk County Republican Party of North Carolina in a Facebook post that is no longer publicly available.
Oooof. Meanwhile, even after Facebook and Sandberg said that Facebook had taken down the militias and that it had the "ability to stop hate," it wasn't difficult for a Buzzfeed reporter to find "Stop the Steal" groups still active!
A search on Facebook for the words "Stop the Steal," a rallying cry that the mob who forced Congress to flee chanted, turned up dozens of places where new plots could be coordinated. There are at least 66 groups dedicated to the slogan, the largest of which has over 14,000 members. That group is private, meaning nonmembers can’t access the content, but its description is unambiguous: “to make aware the issues of fraudulent voting practices and Fraudulent ballot counting. also, to make these issues transparent for all!”
Several of these groups were created after the election. The 14,000-member group was created on Nov. 6. Another, with nearly 10,000 members, was started on Nov. 29, and another that has 8,000 members on Dec. 10.
This is the nature of content moderation. You're always going to make mistakes. Big ones. Small ones. Medium ones. You're going to make mistakes. Pretending that you won't is silly and will backfire. And here it's especially stupid given the circumstances.
I'm saying this as someone who has spent plenty of time in the last week explaining to people why it's silly to blame Facebook for what happened at the Capitol. If people didn't plan on Facebook (and, of course, they did), they would have planned this elsewhere. But, it's just gaslighting people to pretend that Facebook has the power to moderate away all bad behavior, and even dumber to pretend that no such planning happened on your platform. I'm sure that plenty of the planning happened elsewhere, but of course some of it happened on Facebook.
I truly do not understand Facebook's continued failure to comprehend how it, and its senior leadership, keep shooting themselves in the foot time after time.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, impossibility, insurrection, policies, sheryl sandberg, stop the steal
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Dear Sheryl:
If Facebook is our last line of defense between democracy and fascism, we’re all really fucked.
Sincerely,
Society in general
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I read today that Facebook was selling ads for military gear next to extremist content.
Standards Sheryl... standards...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well they’re rich, and the people whom’s feet they are shooting are not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dear facebook
You have NO right to do much of anything.
And you should keep it that way.
Separating a few groups from overwhelming your site or even using it as a political base, IS your job.
Democracy is CHOICE. And a part of our gov. has severely decided not to let us have info on their dealing, which makes person upset. Even when asked, they pander and hide from any truth or understanding of WHAT they are trying to do.
Facebook, you are neither News nor caretaker. You are not there to decide right/wrong, ill or health. You even show your honesty in the adverts you have. You do not need to THINK. You can try to keep Some of us apart or protected, but you have little right to DECIDE truth or fact, except to Show your OPINION on either side.
If you choose a side, then you are no better then our newspapers and TV OPINIONATED journalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dear facebook
no one decides truth or fact, it exists whether you like it or not, it doesn't matter if you have the right to do something that is impossible. Facebook absolutely has the right to see and acknowledge truth and facts, interpret them and act accordingly as they see fit. Fortunately nothing yet says they need to pretend they can't see what is in front of their faces
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Narrator: They were.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She gonna not let Zucks run it anymore?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
you don't get a gold start just because facebook isn't Trumps favorite way to communicate..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sheryl Sandberg implies that Facebook should be made the gatekeeper to the Internet, as how else would Facebook stop bad people from being online.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She's obviously a bigger and more bias idiot than previously thought! I wonder what she got for airing such ridiculous thoughts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Bias” is a noun. “Biased” is an adjective. Please learn the difference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook, if you are going to act like politicians and legacy industries in public, you need a better act. Thank you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, when you keep firing in the direction of your feet and the only result is that people give you more ammo, comprehension can be difficult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply