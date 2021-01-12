Irony: German Chancellor Merkel Upset At Twitter For Banning Trump; Meanwhile Germany Demands Social Media Blocks Dangerous Content
from the square-the-circle dept
Lots of folks are reporting on the news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has now said that she finds Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump "problematic."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel blasted Twitter’s decision to ban U.S. President Donald Trump.
“The right to freedom of opinion is of fundamental importance,” Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s chief spokesman, told reporters in Berlin on Monday, according to Reuters.
“Given that, the chancellor considers it problematic that the president’s accounts have been permanently suspended.”
Of course, this totally leaves out the fact that Germany is among the countries leading the charge in forcing internet companies to remove "dangerous" or "terrorist" content. I mean, it was only three years ago when the infamous NetzDG law went into effect, giving social media companies 24 hours to remove "obviously illegal" content, with threats of fines up to €5 million for employees of these companies if they magically fail to delete such content.
As we've pointed out, this is an impossible standard to meet, and it's likely to get worse. The law has been a total dumpster fire with websites rushing to remove all sorts of content (including criticism of Angela Merkel...), to avoid facing penalties under the law.
On top of this, Germany has been among those pushing for new rules, such as the Terrorist Content Regulation that would give companies only an hour to remove "terrorist content."
So it seems a bit rich for Merkel to now whine when Twitter shuts down Trump's account. Of course, I've heard two semi-defenses of Merkel's statement here. The first is that she's distinguishing between removing specific tweets and shutting down the full account. And the second is that in the EU, they distrust corporate power, but are more trusting of government power. So they're okay if the government decides to block certain content, but not comfortable with companies doing the same.
Indeed, the next part of Merkels' statement seems to highlight that both of those claims explain this weird cognitive dissonance:
Seibert said that, while Twitter was right to flag Trump’s inaccurate tweets about the 2020 U.S. election, banning his account altogether was a step too far. He added that governments, not private companies, should decide on any limitations to freedom of speech.
But... that doesn't hold up to any amount of serious scrutiny at all. After all, even if it is the government that passed the NetzDG law, and is working on other laws like the Digital Services Act and the Terrorist Content Regulation, every one of those laws then basically hands off the decision making to those companies. They never pick and choose which content is bad, they just tell the companies that if they mess up, they may face huge fines and/or criminal prosecution. That leads to massive over-censorship.
Indeed, it creates such a liability for companies that they will frequently overblock to avoid that liability. It's just not worth it.
So, the whole thing is ridiculous. It's yet another version of the "nerd harder" response from politicians, claiming that this kind of blocking is a bridge too far, but that other kind of blocking is fine, and if you mess it up in either direction (blocking too much or too little) you'll get in trouble.
This is what's so frustrating in all of this. People who have no idea how all of this works seem to expect that there's some magic way to do the perfectly correct amount of moderation. They're wrong. There's always, always, always, going to be disagreements about the proper amount of moderation, and Merkel's been part of the problem in pressuring companies to take down too much. It's quite ridiculous for her now to complain that companies are doing what she and her government have been demanding all along.
Filed Under: angela merkel, content moderation, donald trump, eu, germany, netzdg
Companies: twitter
somebody tell Mrs. Merkel how free speech works
Merkel doesn't understand how free speech works. We have free speech as long as the government doesn't interfere with it. If I can yack about my opinions on the street corner and not be bopped on the head by the cops and hauled off to prison, I have free speech. Americans have had free speech since 1776, when as far as I know, there was no social media. How did they manage without Twitter?
Twitter, Facebook, et al can snub me and not let me on their platform, but that is their right just like I can't barge into your house and start screaming my opinions in your face. That's private property and I have no right to the private property of others. I can buy my own private property, buy my own house and say what I like there, start my own social media platform and say what I like there.
Corporations are under no obligation to support free speech for all, or support free speech at all. And they've been doing this for a long time. The difference between social media and regular media is that Facebook and Twitter and YouTube figured out how to get people to make the media they sell to advertisers, for free (some YouTube creators get paid but it's peanuts).
That's better for them vs the traditional process, pay Spielberg or JJ Abrams to make a show or movie for you, and pay them millions. If I barged into Paramount or NBC and demanded a platform for my own show or movie, security would give me the boot. Twitter and Facebook are just like that, but they have far lower standards and don't boot their free content makers unless pushed to the brink.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: somebody tell Mrs. Merkel how free speech works
Merkel is pretty much aware of what it means to have no free speech. She grew up in Eastern Germany. I disagree that we have any problem with free speech here. Even the NetzDG does not change that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Free speech, but add "on the internet"
You know, like a patent "do X, but 'with a computer' ".
Having covered Facebook, Twitter, Youtube etc, how about you take a step back. Apple and Google have no particular obligation to let you use their app stores. ... and they have limited the smart phone application market as much as possible to those stores. And they have the backing of the DMCA anti-circumvention laws. Still okay, when the corporations in question are gatekeepers for applications? What are your alternatives?
Another step back: Amazon AWS, Cloudflare, etc are a more diverse environment than the Apple/Google duopoly but there too one sees similar attitudes to folks such as the Daily Stormer and Parler. Still okay when the corporations in question are gatekeepers for scaleable hosting?
A side step: Okay, your site is banned from CDNs, virtual hosting, etc. You can still set up your own servers and administer them yourselves. So... datacenters are also corporations.
Another step back: So you are now having to run your own datacenter and act as your own ISP. Who do you have to connect to, to get your ISP on the internet. Mmm, backbone providers, yes? Which are (wait for it) corporations!
At this point, you have stepped back to the point that your heels are hanging over the digital cliff, with the analog river running far far below.
So what is your free speech worth at this point? You can still stand on a street corner and spout vile nonsense and imprecations, but anyone who takes your words and puts them on the internet risks getting banished like you have. And mind, I've carried this argument well into ad absurdum territory, both in "got banished by" and "magically have resources to get around it", and still ended up offlined.
Do you regulate the corporations at one of these levels to require allowing access? Do you create a government-owned service to compete with the corporations (or alternately, nationalize the corporation, dooming it)?
Do you continue to say "we only promised you could speak, not 'speak on the internet' ?"
I don't have an answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Free speech, but add "on the internet"
Well, you will also get pointed at, laughed at and in general become a social pariah for behaving like an asshole with the caveat that other assholes that think like that will seek you out.
Since when has free speech morphed into the right to be heard at others expense?
Here's an idea: Perhaps being civil and cogent doesn't kick you off services on the internet, just as a newspaper will continue to publish op-eds that are civil and cogent. It's a simple idea, I know, but it seems some people needs to be reminded of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Merkel
While I disgree with the NetzDG, making Merkel look like a hypocrite is a little misleading. I am not aware of any cricism of her that has been removed or penalized (and calling her in the ugliest names is not criticism). In fact she is victim of a ton of hate from many sides for many years.
Moreover she is not a fan of Trump. Like not at all. While I disagree with her on the conclusion that the permanent suspension of the account is bad, I agree that at least there has to be a discussion what the exact criteria are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Merkel
There really don't need to be any criteria. It's a company. Who gets to enforce "criteria"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unaware merkel
My country does what now?
-on not knowing she has said laws in the books
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wrong about her upset reasoning
As I understand it having read other articles on this topic;
I believe Chancellor Merkel is upset about not having an international standard to define social media abuse vs the current environment of private companies coming up with half baked standards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem there lies in figuring out who gets to make an international standard. What would be abuse in one country might be “acceptable speech” in another. And that’s to say nothing of any possible international enforcement, such that a European country could tell an American company to delete content off wholly American servers.
The idea has some semblance of merit. But looking past the idea in general presents some rough issues for which no one has any reasonable one-size-fits-all answers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It has merit in a "mommy government always knows best" kind of way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wrong about her upset reasoning
I find it difficult to imagine that "obviously illegal" is any more baked than whatever Twitter uses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, what Merkel is saying is that when an average Joe promotes violence, it's dangerous terrorist content, but when a member of the political elite does the same, it's freedom of opinion.
Fact is Twitter went to great lengths to avoid banning Trump. A random citizen tweeting the same would've been out years ago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Twitter account devoted to repeating Trump’s tweets verbatim was hit with several suspensions in the past. Trump was not. So you’re not entirely wrong…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not a fan of history I'm guessing
You'd think a head politician for Germany of all places would see how having the government telling companies what speech is and is not allowed is of more concern than those companies making that decision themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
