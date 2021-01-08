Snowflake Josh Hawley Seems To Think The 1st Amendment Means Simon & Schuster Has To Give Him A Book Contract
As a reminder, Josh Hawley is a sedition supporter who should never be near any position of power ever again. In response to his ongoing support for overturning the will of the people, book publishing giant Simon & Schuster made the totally reasonable call that it would refuse to publish the book he was preparing called (hilariously) "The Tyranny of Big Tech." Make no mistake about it: this was Hawley's campaign book to push for the nomination in 2024. The key authoritarian strongman move is to claim that someone else is the tyrant and that you're hear to "save" them. That's Josh Hawley's entire play over the last couple of years: "big tech" is the "tyrant" that he's here to "free" you from, through idiotically bad laws. But it's all a game to him.
Simon & Schuster's statement was pretty straightforward:
After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel the publication of Senator Josh Hawley's forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH. We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints; at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.
Right after that came out, I joked that Hawley -- as per his nonsense attacks on social media -- would claim that this was "unfair censorship" and introduce a new law requiring Simon & Schuster to publish his book. That joke turned out to be closer to reality than even I expected. An hour or so later, little whiny snowflake Josh Hawley, a self-proclaimed Constitutional lawyer, who has a law degree from Yale Law School and clerked at the Supreme Court, claimed that Simon & Schuster not publishing his book was somehow an attack on the 1st Amendment.
The statement reads:
My statement on the woke mob at Simon & Schuster:
This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court.
Every single thing that Hawley says in this is utter bullshit. It's almost embarrassing. First of all, anyone who thinks that one of the world's biggest publishing houses is a "woke mob" is delusional. But, it's even worse to use the word "mob" the day after you helped inspire an actual mob to storm the Capitol building in order to overthrow the results of an election.
Hawley has no legal claim here at all. The 1st Amendment doesn't govern this at all. He has every right to speak his mind, but he has no right to force a giant publishing house to give him a massive book contract to help his nascent Presidential campaign. If he wants to publish such a book, I hear Amazon has pretty good self-publishing tools that would allow him to do so. As to a bunch of other self-publishing platforms. Isn't technology amazing?
And, since Hawley wants to be "clear" the only Orwellian here is Hawley himself -- trying to spread his populist authoritarianism by redefining what words mean to suit his own naked greed and ambition.
But, really, all of this is just consequences for your own actions, Josh. You know, the kind of thing you used to pretend was what "conservatives" believed in.
A reminder for those who need it
Ah, I get to break this out for the first time in 2021:
Moderation is a platform/service owner or operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Personal discretion is an individual telling themselves “I won’t do that here”. Editorial discretion is an editor saying “we won’t print that here”, either to themselves or to a writer. Censorship is someone saying “you won’t do that anywhere” alongside threats or actions meant to suppress speech.
Well, we already know he can't differentiate between govt. censorship and corporate responsibility. Here it's just a matter of good business sense by the publisher. I sure hope he gets prosecuted for his role in inciting this attempted coup.
Orwell, though... what do you think? 1984 or Animal Farm? (How orange was Napoleon?)
I am shocked a publishing company due to be sold to a big competitor would stop the publication of a book by a particularly vocal member of the United States Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights now he's no longer likely to be in a position to help or hinder that merger.
Hawley is an intelligent version of Trump- making him an even greater danger. Were it not for the fact that Trump is a complete fuck-up and a lazy bum; our democracy would already be lost. Conniving wannabe despots like Hawley, Cruz and others can be given no oxygen. Even with Trump leaving, the danger to our republic is greater now than ever before. Trump's putsch has inspired and instructed all of the despots-in-waiting. Unlike Trump, these human shit stains are highly intelligent, disciplined and emotionally stabile. They have been studying the Trump playbook and have noted what worked and what didn't. It is no surprise that Hawley demonizes and attacks "big tech". It is his version of Trump's demonization of mainstream media as the enemy of the people. Increasingly, social media displaces traditional media and Hawley wants to be out front as its most vocal delegitimizing force. We are entering a most fraught period of our history. The repressive forces of tyranny, disguised as "patriots" are pathologically committed, violent and increasingly organized. Without a concerted effort by the DoJ to repress white nationalist fascist groups, similar to the COINTELPRO operation against the Ku Klux Klan in the 1960's and 1970's; these groups will spread. While our day of national humiliation was jarring in and of itself; one only needs to read the violent, seditious, treasonous pronouncements on their message boards (like thedonald.win) to get a true insight into the malignant souls of the supporters of fascism.
So not only do "they" want to force social media to carry their speech, now they also want to force publishers to publish their books?
I do wonder how long until they'll want to force newspapers and other media to carry their words also.
Re:
And how long after that that before opposing speech is to be censored?
Re: Re:
Josh Hawley is a US Senator. Either some other publisher would publish him or he could publish himself. He has not been silenced. Simon & Schuster used discretion. Josh Hawley has not been censored (which is absurd because Josh Hawley is part of the Government).
"This could not be more Orwellian"
Orwell had a publishing contract...
"Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents"
...and as participants in a free market, they have decided that your contract is not worth as much to them as the purchases made by people who are not your constituents.
"It's a direct assault on the First Amendment"
...if you're so stupid that you don't know what that amendment actually says.
"Only approved speech can now be published"
By a specific publisher? Yes, that's why your moronic ass has been talking to an editor in the run up to publication, in order to approve something for publication. Did you have a problem with that before now? If so, why did you enter into a deal with a publisher that edits your work instead of self-publishing, as the first amendment actually allows you to do?
"We'll see you in court"
Yes, and we'll see you laughed out of it.
Re:
Makes one wonder how he got the thesis for his law degree published.
Re:
Josh Hawley has a law degree from Yale, so I'd hazard to guess that he knows exactly what it says and is feigning ignorance for the benefit of the GOP insurrectionist base.
Re: Re:
Don't be too sure of that. Plenty of students graduate Yale like any other university with no clue about what the school tried to teach them. Having a degree is no [longer a] measure of education. I've interviewed large numbers of young people with degrees, even doctorates, who can't answer the most basic questions about their majors and these people have come from the whole range of universities, small to large, economy to Ivy League. I mourn for the future of this country.
Re:
With Simon & Schuster...
King Big Log Tech
So long as "Big Tech" is defined as "Oracle and Microsoft and all the big ISPs", I'm ready to cheer him on. Anyone who's used an Oracle CRM product will be under no misapprehension as to the existence of Pure Evil, and Word/Excel/Powerpoint are the biggest productivity killers I've ever been exposed to.[*] And nobody doesn't hate their monopoly ISP service, prices, and policies--they're regularly voted most hated companies in America.
But I have a feeling JH is talking about tech companies that give you a CHOICE. You know, if you don't like Apple there's Android (and vice versa); I don't care for Facebook or Twitter, so I don't use them. I love Google search, but if I didn't there's always (save the foundation) Bing. Amazon ain't the only market online: use it or not depending on who offers the best deal. CHOICE. All those big tech companies aren't tyrannizing me; they're just falling over themselves to come up with something I want. Succeed (and get my eyeballs) or fail (and languish all unvisited by me)--either way I'm in control, because I chose the service that best serves me.
What part of this is difficult to understand?
So Amazon won't sell my book, Twitter twats my tweets, and Apple does whatever apple does. They fail to serve me, and they don't get my continued business.
If there are enough people they fail to serve, someone can start another website. That's how Google got started, even when Yahoo, AOL, Excite, etcet., were offering web searches and directories (not very good ones, sigh.) Facebook isn't the only, or even the first, company to offer simple personal webpages.
[*] I've helped post the equivalent of several hundred thousand printed pages online. I used free/open-source tools. I could not have done a tenth of that work with the "competitor" Microsoft programs. And neither Facebook nor Twitter offered the right kind of hosting, so none of the pages can be found on either site. Life goes on.
Re: King Big Log Tech
If you had a home and student licensed version, you would likely be violating the license terms, as use is limited to student submissions and letters to friends and family. Anything else requires a commercial license.
I just shake my head at all these GOP politicians who swear by a document so much that they've barely glanced over and grasp as if it were some kind of EULA.
Sounds like a contract dispute to me...
Unless he had a binding contract that the publisher is trying to wriggle out of, I can't see how that's illegal. Even if it was, that would be a civil matter and nothing to do with the first amendment.
Of course, with his background, he is well aware of that distinction. He's obviously hoping that the folks he is trying to convince to nominate/vote for him don't.
I do hope that the whole lot of them are tried for sedition. Starting with Trump, then the congressional rats that encouraged Trump's fever dreams and then fled when their army arrived, and finally the deluded foot soldiers duped into this vain attempt to overthrow the government and appoint Trump president for life.
Remember when we elected people who actually understood the 1st Amendment?
Can the schools that passed this man explain themselves??
I think we should audit them just passing students to get cash & not educating them.
Re:
Like I said before in another comment, I'm sure that Hawley knows full well what the first amendment says and is feigning stupidity and ignorance for the sake of his insurrectionist base.
Re:
Of course that's what they're doing. The universities don't get paid based on how well graduates understand what they were taught. They get paid based on how many bodies pass through their system and whether they make it to graduation day. Naturally they'll lower the bar to avoid drop-outs (who stop paying) and ensure the highest possible rate of paid degrees.
I love how people whose behaviour is modelled after the pigs from Animal Farm are always the first to bring up his name.
'All animals are equal but some are more equal than others, and also deserve to suffer no repercussions for their actions.'
