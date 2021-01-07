Daily Deal: The Build A Strategy Game Development Bundle
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
The Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn how to build your own game with the Unity Real-Time Development Platform. You'll learn strategy game fundamentals and mechanics, camera control, resource gathering, unit spawning mechanics, 3D isometric city-building, and more. Other courses cover Godot Game Engine, Photon, Azure, and more. It's on sale for $40.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
