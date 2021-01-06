Content Moderation Case Study: Dealing With Controversial & Sexual Fan Fiction (May 2007)
Summary: Sexual content can be challenging for content moderation on a number of different levels -- especially when it involves fictional content about taboo, controversial, or even illegal activities. Literary fiction around these topics has been controversial throughout history, including books like Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, which focuses on a story told (somewhat unreliably) by a middle-aged male English professor who becomes obsessed with a 12 year-old girl.
But while there have been widespread public debates about whether or not such written works have artistic merit or are obscene, the debate becomes different when such content is hosted on social media platforms, and raises questions about whether or not it complies with terms of service.
LiveJournal, the very popular blogging platform in the mid-2000s, faced that question in 2007. A religious group called “Warriors for Innocence,” that was ostensibly set up to track down child abuse online, launched a public campaign accusing LiveJournal (at the time owned by another blogging company, SixApart) of harboring people promoting child sexual abuse. In response, LiveJournal suspended approximately 500 accounts. Many of the suspended accounts, however, hosted fictional writings, including fan fiction about the Harry Potter universe, as well as a (Spanish-language) LiveJournal that hosted a discussion about Nabokov’s Lolita.
Many of the LiveJournal users were upset about this, and argued that even if they were writing about taboo sexual content, fiction about criminal behavior is quite different than supporting or engaging in the same criminal behavior.
However given that all the material in question is fiction and artwork it seems preposterous to censor these communities. If works of fiction that address illegal or immoral activities are going to be subject to this treatment surely crime thrillers and murder mysteries should be censored just as heavily as erotic material. Part of the reason I use livejournal is because of the freedom it allowed for writers such as myself who deal with difficult and unconventional subject matter. If this purge continues I will be forced to leave livejournal find another outlet for my writing and I am sure I am not the only lj user who feels this way.
Decisions to be made by SixApart:
- How do you distinguish fictional stories that describe criminal activities from supporting or encouraging such activities?
- How responsive should a website be to public campaigns that seek to condemn certain content online?
- Should the company be judging the literary merit of written works?
- Where, if anywhere, is the line to be drawn between fictional works depicting abuse, and policies against abuse?
- Different people may view these works through very different lenses. How do you handle concerns raised by some, as compared to the creative outlet it provides others?
For reasons we are still trying to figure out what was supposed to be a well planned attempt to clean up a few journals that were violating LiveJournal's policies that protect minors turned into a total mess. I can only say I’m sorry, explain what we did wrong and what we are doing to correct these problems and explain what we were trying to do but messed up so completely.
Many of the suspended journals were put back online, after each was manually reviewed by the company. He admitted that they struggled with some content that “used a thin veneer of fictional or academic interest” to actually promote that activity, and the company sought to shut down those accounts.
Another issue we needed to deal with was journals that used a thin veneer of fictional or academic interest in events and storylines that include child rape, pedophilia, and similar themes in order to actually promote these activities. While there are stories, essays, and discussions that include discussion of these issues in an effort to understand and prevent them, others use a pretext to promote these activities. It’s often very hard to tell the difference.
It is also worth noting that approximately six months after this incident, SixApart sold LiveJournal.
Originally posted on the Trust & Safety Foundation website.
Filed Under: blogging, content moderation, fan fiction, sexual content
Companies: sixapart
Ah yes, the lolicon debate
Lolicon is crazy popular in Japan, with a fandom that has infected much of the world, including the US. Generally it's recognized like most porn as fantasy and wish-fulfillment. We're not sure why Japan likes Lolicon so much, but its popularity there gave the rest of the world a chance to see what they thought.
Turns out there's fandom everywhere, and according to our moral guardians, that's terrible.
Also throughout much of the world, there's a bit of confusion between art that represents sexuality or even celebrates it and art that encourages sexual misconduct, and as such here in the US the criminality of lolicon (which often depicts child sex abuse) varies from county to county.
Bluer states will have it decriminalized throughout, red states don't like porn or hentai featuring adults, let alone kids... or fictional para-human species that are pedomorphic (aliens elves, demons and spirits, typically). Some states haven't sorted out a statewide position, and so it's decided county to county whether Sandman (Volume 2) #14: Collectors is or is not a felony to have or read.
Australia at the furthest extreme not only bans Lisa Simpson porn but even pictures of small-chested women, lest an Australian be excited to sexual mania and lose control of his sensibilities.
It's only going to get worse as we are able to render realistic human beings at any age and engaged in many activities. On the other hand, if realistic CGI child porn can be decriminalized, it could kill the industry that actually exploits kids (or reduce it to a very niche market).
Meanwhile podcasts are now talking about the two movie productions of Nabokov's Lolita, and their emphasis on romance and the illusion of informed, sound-minded consent, which implies there's more chronophilia interest in our society than we let on.
And don't get me started about child beauty pageants.
Re: Ah yes, the lolicon debate
A debate I expect to have for the rest of my life.
My position, it's fiction, bugger off. (Not attacking you Uriel-238 but the anitas, brittany ventis and other twitter moral warriors who decide to open their traps about it.)
Making it illegal in my region of the world won't stop me from enjoying it.
Re: Ah yes, the lolicon debate
Love wins.
Fuck off, NAMBLA.
Re:
There's no need to. Give it time. Support for the LGBT community was a long time coming, and the truth that being LGBT is natural centered around the Greeks as a core argument. One of the most enlightened, celebrated cultures, which had a social system of pairing boys with older men as teachers and lovers. This was natural, accepted, and encouraged.
Now as a society we are more diverse than ever before. The LGBT acronym has expanded to include innumerable definitions of sexuality, just as it should be. Give it time. Pedarasty will come to be as natural as it was treated millennia ago and conservative values will lose their stranglehold on social norms.
For what it's worth, I'm not a pedarast. Children are a sexually transmitted disease borne from men who can't see that the ideal partner is someone who is naturally equipped to reach the prostate gland. My friends call such foolish males "breeders".
I’d insult you, but you’re doing a pretty good job of that by yourself.
Um, No.
Support for the LGBT+ community is based on the notion that people should have liberty to do what they want so long as it doesn't harm anyone. That pederasty was embraced by ancient civilizations (or how those civilizations are regarded today) has no bearing on the modern movement of tolerance and recognition that not all people have the same sexual interests.
To be fair, in the Hellenist states, children didn't even have rights; the first regulation of prostitution was in Rome, requiring a child to be at least six before he / she is used as a sex worker. That is to say toddlers were doing sex work before the regulation, and children seven and up would continue to do so. Progress!
Our miserable modern debacle of a civilization is still working out basic matters of consent, because it's still to easy to think it's okay to leverage a colleague's job or reputation for sex, or to take advantage of someone who is inebriated or unconscious.
Industrialized societies are still struggling to figure out what kids should be allowed to do, and with whom. Children seem to want to experiment with their peers, and doing so seems to be a healthy thing -- usually -- but kids also are not clear on consent, so for now we punt and leave that to parents.
We also know kids respond with trust and credulity to people with seniority and authority, which is one of the reasons the industrialized world has a youth-ministry problem.
We know tweens should learn the risks of sexting each other, but not be jailed for distributing child porn when a friend distributes a candid shot they gave a sweetheart. TechDirt is full of articles about that very sort of thing happening.
So your dreams of swimming with Little Fishes as did Tiberius Caesar are not likely to manifest in this society Anonymous Coward, at least not legally.
Re: Um, No.
It's fascinating to see people cherry-pick and espouse millennia old practices that are wrong on so many levels, even in jest. What they don't understand is that if they pretend to be idiots to get their jollies they will soon find that the company they keep only consists of real idiots.
Re: Re: Um, No.
Kind of you to cherry pick what millenia old practices you feel are wrong. Seems like we should just wait a few more and see if we can find any more.
I hope you’re not saying that because you think child rape is justified.
Re:
Well, he either is to stupid to get the context of the thread...or he actually thinks child rape is ok.
Re:
Hahaahh! Always count on you for the Hot Takes Of The Desperate And Judgmental!
Yes, “desperate” is a good descriptor — for your insurrectionist friends in D.C. yesterday.
Re:
In the interest of preserving the severity of an armed insurrection against the will of the people, can we refrain from degrading it to the status of a derogatory comment?
Thank you.
Apropos of nothing, to Mike or whoever handles the HTML around here: The HTML for the "Time" link next to the "View in" text above the comments is broken. I assume it’s a template issue since it’s that way on every page. Just lettin’ you know.
So I rolled in here, just out of curiosity to see if techdirt had anything to say about recent events, and there's a content moderation post.
Don't ever change techdirt.
Recent events
Are you new here?
Be patient. In the meantime check your news listings for unfolding developments.
TD mostly does post-hoc analysis.
Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180810/17491840412/defense-slow-news.shtml
Who dont Love the debate of Who is correct about MORALS?
Even the religion we declare we Love so much, has so many different ideas in it, that HOW in Hell does 1-2 groups out of 40+ decide WHO/WHAT is right or wrong?
Its strange that no one knows What fruit was eaten in Eden. But we Can declare it to be anything we wish. at least some can.
But they will Never talk about BEFORE, that fruit. When there were NO RULES, except 1.
And the big debate of what to name that tree, it came from.
Tree of knowledge?
Forbidden knowledge?
Of knowledge of good and evil?
Iv heard 3-4 different names and its always something abit off about that name.
before that point there was NO GUILT.
Now understanding that. Think about all the strange things MAN has done to MAN, over time. And thats a long history of "who is RIGHT?", and who do you enslave.
Morality and religion
Not long ago the internet was buzzing about trolley problems and I added my take and came to some conclusions informed partly about how our religious communities (who are all very big on creeds, or deontological ethics) were still able to take a very pragmatic approach to the 2016 and 2020 election, and suspend their judgement for the miscreant they voted for. (White Protestant Evangelists and Catholics both voted 80% for renowned adulterer and racketeer Donald Trump even though Clinton was significantly less creepy.)
My conclusions were (TLDR):
~ People don't adhere to codes of morality, whether they are religious or ethicists or not. They do what they feel.
~ But that isn't particularly horrible. We tend to have high respect and regard for our immediate community and only transgress out of desperation. Also, we're freaked out by weirdos and nations of millions. And...
~ This informs why we tend to stand by our cohorts in The Prisoner's Dilemma even when we don't trust our buddy or even sacrifice ourselves so our mates might live. (Incidentally, other social animals do as well.)
I have to question if these people find it similarly "hard to tell the difference" in all the fiction involving crimes of a non-sexual nature.
The money quote -- extending Masnick's impossibility Theorem
SixApart’s CEO:
While there are stories, essays, and discussions that include discussion of these issues in an effort to understand and prevent them, others use a pretext to promote these activities. It’s often very hard to tell the difference.
Not only can a few words of context can change the intent of a piece of content, but the audience has a mind of its own and can react exactly opposite to the intent, or in any other direction for that matter.
As an example, we are so tied up in knots about pornography that I don't think we have solid data on its actual effects on people's behavior -- it's really unclear in which way what causes might flow, except that the ability to sell or benefit somehow seems to cause people to make content.
I'm wondering if the ethical answer to child porn, for example, isn't to flood the market so there's little external incentive to make it, and those that need it act on the fantasy rather than real children. Is that what is happening with Lolicon in Japan?
