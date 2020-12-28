Unimpressed Judge Tosses One Of Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suits Against The Washington Post
Presidential Commission On Law Enforcement Says Pretty Much Everyone But Cops Are To Blame For The Shitty State Of American Policing

Daily Deal: The Complete Google Master Class Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Dec 28th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Complete Google Master Class Bundle has 10 courses to help you amp up your productivity and grow your business using a host of Google apps. Courses cover G Suite, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Marketing Studio, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Unimpressed Judge Tosses One Of Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suits Against The Washington Post
Presidential Commission On Law Enforcement Says Pretty Much Everyone But Cops Are To Blame For The Shitty State Of American Policing
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

19:51 Elsevier Wants To Stop Indian Medics, Students And Academics Accessing Knowledge The Only Way Most Of Them Can Afford: Via Sci-Hub And Libgen (2)
15:33 Content Moderation Case Study: Profanity Filter Causes Problems At Paleontology Conference (October 2020) (3)
13:34 First Circuit Appeals Court Reaffirms Its 2011 Decision: The First Amendment Protects The Recording Of Cops (14)
11:58 Coalition Of Internet Companies Who Are Decidedly Not 'Big Tech' Raise Their Voices About The Importance Of Section 230 (35)
10:44 Presidential Commission On Law Enforcement Says Pretty Much Everyone But Cops Are To Blame For The Shitty State Of American Policing (31)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Google Master Class Bundle (0)
09:33 Unimpressed Judge Tosses One Of Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suits Against The Washington Post (11)
05:53 Verizon's Latest 5G Innovation: A 5G 'DSS' Network That's Slower Than 4G (6)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (5)

Friday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: December 20th - 26th (9)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.