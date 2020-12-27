Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the creatures-stirring dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is BentFranklin passing along a useful link on our post about the people helping Trump consider martial law:
Here are all their names;
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/18/telnaes-trump-republican-rats-cartoon
In second place, it's That One Guy with a response to our post about Congress once again selling out to Hollywood with the CASE Act:
Nothing cheaper to buy than a politician's integrity
The only question at this point is exactly how much it took to buy those involved, whether it took five digits on a check, four digits, or merely a pinky-promise that if they did this they'd see a little 'bonus' next time 'donation' time comes around.
Still, nice of them to admit that the bills are complete garbage that can't stand up their own, that's probably the most honest they've ever been in their lives.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Stephen T. Stone in response to the idea that opposing Trump holding military funding hostage to demand a Section 230 repeal is a pro-overfunded-military stance:
Child, you don’t even know how I feel about the U.S. military or the spending on said military. (Spoilers: I’m not a big fan of either.) I can dislike both the excessive funding of the military and the push to “reform”/repeal Section 230; the two positions are not mutually exclusive.
Next, it's a comment from MathFox calmly summing up why Section 230 is good:
I like section 230 because it provides a "get out of this lawsuit quickly" card for every website owner that allows posting of comments, so that people from different countries and political orientation can discuss all kind of issues. It also protects me when I as a moderator try to keep the discussion civil.
I know that different people have different opinions on what they find objectionable. That's why there is be a variety of forums on the web.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous quip in response to someone "applauding" Techdirt for "highlighting how irrelevant and ineffective we are":
Don't sell yourself short though. You're doing a fine job of highlighting your own irrelevance!
In second place, it's kallethen responding to a comment asking the (sarcastic) question of just where the cause of crime spikes mid-pandemic could possibly be found:
Probably sitting in the corner with Thoughts and Prayers.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with That One Guy responding to someone who takes issue with those of us who speak about Republicans with unmasked contempt:
Let me fetch the world's smallest violin for you
That's okay, he's just 'saying it like it is' or perhaps that's just 'locker-room talk', I understand that Trump cultists love that sort of thing when their side does it so they should have no issue not being raging hypocritical losers when someone does it to them.
And finally, it's an anonymous commenter making a pointed complaint about all that darn big tech censorship:
I demand that articles instructing me to drink bleach not be censored or amended to add the fact checking propaganda saying that it will result in serious medical problems because this is Merica damn it and you will not outlaw mah cheese burgers!
/s
That's all for this week, folks!
Afterthought
Actually, drinking bleach along with your cheese burgers might take care of all the artificial coloring American "food" is proud to contain.
Re: Afterthought
And the flabdemic at the same time.
Re: Re: Afterthought
You might be interested in my patent-pending *foolproof weight loss program: The Tapeworm Diet®!
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Re: Re: Re: Afterthought
Dear AC,
They are trying it already. REALLY.
For all of this..
"checking propaganda saying that it will result in serious medical problems because this is Merica damn it and you will not outlaw mah cheese burgers! "
And now you must understand that there are Many of us and you cant Show, they we have the SAME opinions.
300 million people ranging in age 0-100+.
Which makes us free to have opinions, Not to SAY them.
To say them, means we are liable for abuse and comments from others.
To discus and Think about others comments.
Just cause I say the sky is green, dont mean YOU are right as well as 90% of the rest of the world, thinking its Blue. It means I might need to get my eyes and brain checked to see if I have problems.
Each of our pasts, have taught us, but its TIME and conversation, that teaches more. Picking and choosing limits it. Arguments and debate can EXPAND IT. But understanding that EVERYONE see's things abit differently.
Movie:arrival.
If you can get a hint at what this is about and what is being SAID about words and meaning, and how to explain each to others, opinions/sides/understanding.
And HOW do we get there? not really to hard, its going back to basics. DONT get complicated. Just communicate and discuss, and ASK for Meaning to the words used.
Biggest concern many of us should have is HOW 1or more groups see's things completely differently.
Its the idea that, How many are responsible For this country.
And How many that are elected to represent us, ARE representing us.
And 1 person trying to control all that.
