HideTechdirt is off for the holidays! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
HideTechdirt is off for the holidays! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
Esports Milestone: Esports Becomes A Medal Event At The Asian Games
 

Gaming Like It's 1925: The Third Annual Public Domain Game Jam Starts January 1st

Culture

from the new-year,-new-games dept

Thu, Dec 24th 2020 9:00amLeigh Beadon

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Lots of people will be exchanging gifts tomorrow, but we all get one on January 1st when new material enters the public domain in the US for the third year in a row — and, also for the third year in a row, we're hosting our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925. We're looking for designers of all stripes to create games using some of the works from 1925 that are running out of copyright protection in the new year, and offering prizes in a bunch of categories. We announced this one a bit early to give people time to make plans, and you can sign up on the jam page on itch.io before it officially launches on New Year's Day!

You may have heard about The Great Gatsby entering the public domain, but while it's one of the highest-profile 1925 works, it's not alone: works by Agatha Christie, Aldous Huxley, Ernest Hemingway, Virginia Woolf, Noël Coward, Zora Neale Hurston and more are joining it, along with films like Harold Lloyd's The Freshman and Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush — and that's not even mentioning the artworks and musical compositions. Our jam page has links to several lists of 1925 works including Duke University's always-excellent roundup.

We're long-time believers in the value of a robust public domain and this game jam is all about showing the kinds of amazing new things that are created when old works are opened up. Get all the details on itch.io including complete rules, categories and prizes, and the list of judges — and get ready for January 1st when it's time to start gaming like it's 1925!

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, public domain

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Esports Milestone: Esports Becomes A Medal Event At The Asian Games
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

09:00 Gaming Like It's 1925: The Third Annual Public Domain Game Jam Starts January 1st (0)

Wednesday

19:39 Esports Milestone: Esports Becomes A Medal Event At The Asian Games (6)
15:40 Content Moderation Case Study: Using Copyright To Take Down A Transformative Criticism Video (2019) (15)
13:49 Apparently Trump Refuses To Allow The Government To Do Anything At All Until The Open Internet Is Destroyed (87)
12:09 A Major Wireless Network Flaw Is Still Being Exploited To Track User Locations (1)
10:48 UK Spy Agency Fails In Attempt To Bury Records Of Its Criminal Activity (9)
10:43 Daily Deal: Ultimate Cybersecurity And IT Training Bundle (0)
09:35 Once Again, Section 230's Authors Feel The Need To Tell Everyone That Section 230 Is Not The Evil You Think It Is (35)
06:32 AT&T Is Sad Because Nobody Wants To Overpay For DirecTV (16)
03:25 Alibaba Says It's Not Going After Uighurs (At Least Not Yet) (2)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.