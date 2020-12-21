Congress (Once Again) Sells Out To Hollywood: Sneaks CASE Act And Felony Streaming Bill Into Government Funding Omnibus
from the but-why? dept
As we warned about earlier this month, it appears that Congress has in fact put two very controversial copyright provisions into the government funding "omnibus" bill that will be voted on later today. As you may have heard, last night Congress worked out a "deal" on both a $900 billion Covid relief/stimulus package and the giant $1.4 trillion omnibus government funding bill, which is being voted on today. There had been concerns raised all month about how -- under pressure from Hollywood -- Congress might try to sneak two dangerous copyright provisions and one trademark provision into the omnibus.
Since the "deal" was announced last night, people have been scrambling to find out what's actually in the fucking bill which is being voted on shortly. It's just come out that, indeed, all three controversial copyright and trademark provisions are in the bill. The CASE Act will supercharge copyright trolling exactly at a time when we need to fix the law to have less trolling. And the felony streaming bill (which was only just revealed last week with no debate or discussion, includes provisions that are so confusing and vague no one is sure if it makes sites like Twitch into felons.
The fact that these are getting added to the must pass government funding bill is just bad government. And Congressional leadership should hear about this.
The full omnibus bill is over 3,000 pages long, so you can search through it for your favorite bit of nonsense. Felony streaming is on page 72. The CASE Act starts on page 77.
There's a reason that copyright is generally controversial. Small changes can not only have a massive impact, that impact can be on the public's ability to express themselves. The idea that two such bills should be jammed through in this manner is a total and complete travesty. People should be mad about this and should hold the Congressional leadership of both parties responsible. This is not good governance. This is sucking up to Hollywood at the expense of the public.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: case act, congress, copyright, felony streaming, free speech, omnibus, small claims, thom tillis
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
Is there any way for the bills to be remove from the omnibus bill at this stage? is Ron Wyden aware about this and if so can he do anything?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You seem to believe that the CongressCritters are somehow obligated to represent the best interests of the people of the United States. They aren't. They've been bought and paid for by a corrupt system that allows big corporations to pay for their re-election campaigns. Like most every other institution in this country, their allegiance is to the rich and powerful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you have anything constructive to add, or are you just here to condescendingly state the very very obvious as if it's some deep insight you're bestowing upon people who have never thought of it before?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Welp, Time to say goodbye to literally every YouTube channel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well they are saying it wont affect YouTube channels at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
https://archive.is/Y4del
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
False, This will throw literally everyone on Twitch and YouTube in prison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Very unlikely and even Fight for the Future said that its unlikely to throw literally everyone on Twitch and YouTube in prison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Psst...
https://archive.is/Y4del
:looks around:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Courage!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not surprised to be honest
Really the government is controlled by two outsider groups:
One is a warmongering, overbloated greed machine that invades others for the sake of the constitution, proclaims that our country is free, but ruins masses of innocents in the process and has entrenched itself into the lives of almost every politician and it acts as a contradiction of the intended principles of the United States of America.
The other is the US military.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply