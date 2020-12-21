'Law And Order' President Huddles With His Enablers, Considers Enacting Martial Law To Overturn His Election Loss
from the what-a-garbage-human-being dept
Great news, everyone! The outgoing president -- the one who refuses to accept the results of the popular vote or the electoral college vote -- has been horny on main for weeks. The only thing that could keep Trump in office is some sort of civil war, something he appears to be actively encouraging.
A bunch of politicians who've sold their souls for hospitality discounts at Trump properties are claiming the election is illegitimate. Multiple lawsuits have been filed. Most of them have failed. Those on the side of Trump seem to believe they can contest the legitimacy of the election without having any Trump votes nullified. Wild ass claims about voter fraud have yet to be proven.
None of this has worked. There's a new person headed to the Oval Office. But that doesn't mean Trump and his obsequious shitheels can't throw a wrench into the works. The Executive Branch has a bunch of uncontested powers and it appears this Executive Branch is willing to test the extent of those powers rather than hand over the office to its challenger and be forced to clean up the hundreds of fast food wrappers littering the White House floor.
Let's just check in with the "law and order" president -- the one who's respecting both aspects so much he's willing to put boots on the ground… in the US of A.
President Donald Trump convened a heated meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, including lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, two people familiar with the matter said, describing a session that began as an impromptu gathering but devolved and eventually broke out into screaming matches at certain points as some of Trump's aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn's more outrageous suggestions about overturning the election.
Flynn had suggested earlier this week that Trump could invoke martial law as part of his efforts to overturn the election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden -- an idea that arose again during the meeting in the Oval Office, one of the people said.
Nothing says "small government conservatism" or "law and order" like presidential calls for troops roaming the streets rounding up people who won't pledge allegiance to the guy who lost both sets of votes. Thank ye various gods Trump pardoned Flynn, just so Flynn could pitch martial law to the failed autocrat who refuses to recognize a majority of the American voters don't want him in office anymore.
Then there's Sidney Powell -- a so-called lawyer whose batshit lawsuits caused Trump to kick her to the curb in late November. Powell gathered evidence derived from conspiracy theorists and the person behind QAnon (but I repeat myself…) and saw every court she encountered kick her out for wasting their time. To the true believers, this indicated the courts were part of the "deep state." To rational observers, this indicated Powell had spectacularly failed to find evidence of voter fraud.
To those less rational, this was "evidence" of something else. And now these morons are glomming onto a tweet from the equally moronic Dan Scavino, one of Trump's advisors. It's Trump looking at a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. And it's supposedly an endorsement of martial law, something Lincoln declared during the midst of an actual CIVIL FUCKING WAR. And it was ruled unconstitutional by the courts.
Forget 4-D chess. This is a whole new era of CalvinBall. Every failure is a victory. Every judicial benchslap is an argument for the forcible subjugation of citizens unwilling to view an election loser as an election winner.
The White House is on fire. And this time, it's not the Brits engaging in a last-ditch effort to reclaim authority over rebellious colonists. Instead, it's the party that co-opted Boston Tea Party imagery to push back against government overreach. The Tea Party may have had some admirable goals. But they sold them out to become part of Trump's entourage -- people willing to raise Gadsden flags while welcoming the government's attempts to take their rights (guns, voting, speech) away at gunpoint. I sincerely hope the end result of this four-year debacle is the ostracizing of every political opportunist who exchanged their principles for an opportunity to lick Trump's size 6 platforms.
Here are all their names;
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/18/telnaes-trump-republican-rats-cartoon
Re:
lol "denied firsthand"
so we're trusting Trump all of a sudden?
Re: Re:
He said he didn't do it.
/lol
Re:
OK, inbred.
Re:
Seems fair, I mean everyone knows Trump would never lie so if he says something's not true it's only reasonable to take him at his word.
Re:
"This story has been denied firsthand"
Yeah, but given that Trump denies a lot of objective reality, why would you believe him? The virus is a hoax that will not affect the US, remember?
Here are all their names;
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/18/telnaes-trump-republican-rats-cartoon
Re:
That fails to take account of all the GOP who are just quietly sitting here doing nothing to stop it!! They are just as responsible for this shitshow as the ones who are directly enabling him.
"in a last-ditch effort to reclaim authority over rebellious colonists"
Right.. because the war of 1812 was an attempt by Britain to try to conquer the U.S. while they were in the middle of the Napoleonic wars, definitely not an attempt to conquer "british north america" whose ragtag army of hardly supported desperate natives and not yet officially canadian officers barely managed to hold the border against the invasion
Re:
Please don't disturb the diatribe.
Re: Re:
i tried to let it go but that as restrained as i could manage.
These fine people wanting a military coup are self identified as patriots.
Re:
Which is ironic given how much they very clearly hate the country.
Re: Re:
They hate what their country is become. It was once defined by who plead allegiance to its Constitution, but so many disagreeable people nowadays pledge allegiance to the Constitution that the true patriots are more recognisable by stomping over it.
It's similar to how you could recognise Republicans as being the ones opposed to slavery (cf Abraham Lincoln) until the disagreeable Democrats (cf LB Johnson) became opposed to slavery too.
Nowadays it's Republican to be for disenfranchising non-whites, and patriotic to detest the Constitution.
Re: Re: Re:
Well, there is actually a well-known short treatise on this aspect of politics, combined with a critical assessment of air travel on pollution.
"Fair is foul, and foul is fair, hover through the fog and filthy air."
Nothing new under the sun I say.
Re: Re: Re:
It's been said, but not often enough, that the true patriot is the first one willing to burn the flag of his nation while screaming "Not In My Name!" when they find their nation letting down their expectations of it.
It's often conflated with Nationalism which is more of a "My country, right or wrong" mindset of having made up your mind once which side you're on and sticking to that choice, morals and ethics be damned.
Legal under EO
Legal under EO signed in 2018. Election data sent to servers in Germany on election day, those servers have been seized. Foreign interference in election.
"Rheeeeee!!!" all you want, its legal, if he pulls that trigger.
Re: Legal under EO
Please present proof of your allegations.
Re: Re: Legal under EO
Someone tweeted the "proof" from a YouTube video with data collected from professional specialist amateur random commenters on the internet with law degrees from Harvard University Feed and Lawn Supply Law School. It's very reliable!
Re: Re: Legal under EO
"Please present proof of your allegations."
Study it out, do your homework, watch a youtube video
LOL
'Provide my evidence for me', the most compelling of arguments
Ah but you see there's plenty of evidence out there showing how completely and utterly wrong you are, and assuming you're not just lazy all you need to do is go out and find it so off you go.
Re: 'Provide my evidence for me', the most compelling of argumen
Yeah, I love how they make the claim and they want you to prove it.
Re: Re: 'Provide my evidence for me', the most compelling of arg
"Yeah, I love how they make the claim and they want you to prove it."
That, I believe, is why Russel's Teapot is still the first choice of tableware for the often Very Fine People in the tinfoil head garb.
Re: Legal under EO
Don't get your information on how the law works from random idiots on Facebook videos, kids.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/dec/18/facebook-posts/president-united-states-cant-unila terally-impose-m/
'Screw law and order if it isn't serving OUR interests.'
Well, I'd say it's time for the 'law and order' and 'small government' party to step up to the plate and show their respect for the country, the laws it's build upon and the democracy at it's bedrock buuuut... they chose a good while ago to make undeniably clear that they in fact have an overwhelming loathing for all of those things, and are not just willing to burn the country to the ground if they aren't in charge but are downright eager to do so.
To think that all it took was a single man to strip away the facade that the republic party, now Trump's party, had been holding up for years and expose the rotten and utterly corrupt face beneath.
Re: 'Screw law and order if it isn't serving OUR interests.'
"To think that all it took was a single man to strip away the facade that the republic party, now Trump's party, had been holding up for years and expose the rotten and utterly corrupt face beneath."
To be fair that facade's been off since Nixon. It's just that republicans didn't come out of that closet completely until they started relying on open populism - when they invited Sarah Palin to the halls of power.
They've always had to hoodwink and finagle recalcitrant voters to come out for them at the ballots and were looking at their older generation of classical diehard republican voters dying out with no replacements in sight. And they chose to use the racists, the bigots, the proudly uneducated and the permanently aggrieved to fuel their political engine with. I guess that makes for decent and reliable fuel if you discount the utterly toxic exhaust they're currently choking on.
Levy that war
Go ahead, declare martial law... I'll interpret it as 'levying war' against America and I may not be the only one.
Re: Levy that war
It'll certainly be the ultimate test of character for the military if he does go through with it, making them face and answer the question of which they consider of more importance, the country or those in office giving them their orders who are attepting to keep their power no matter the cost.
Re: Re: Levy that war
I recall the military sating it isn't their place to be so involved.
I suppose he could try replacing everyone until someone sees it his way.
Re: Re: Re: Levy that war
"I suppose he could try replacing everyone until someone sees it his way."
That's...just about what he's been doing. I don't think you'll find a single seat in Pentagon Trump had the power to replace which isn't currently holding a Trump stooge.
The question is, "And then what?"
Martial law is expensive. Martial law for the entire nation is extremely expensive. It just won't be possible to hold the US under garrison for years or even months.
So what then? What's the next step while he has the nation momentarily in control?
If you're going to go for an armed coup d'etat why half-ass it?
Oh it wouldn't be the entire nation, just the 'trouble spots', which wouldn't you know it by pure coincidence would all happen to be democratic majority cities/states and/or politicians who might be 'mistaken' as to where their loyalty should really be.
As for 'what then' I doubt he or any of them have thought that far ahead but I imagine that overthrowing the election results in those areas(only the presidential ones mind, as any republican senate/house wins are totally valid) would be priority number one, whether through threat or simply replacing anyone who doesn't bend the knee.
Re: If you're going to go for an armed coup d'etat why half-ass
Which is still far too much of the country to successfully occupy. California alone is too big to hold.
Re: The question is, "And then what?"
The normal course for liberated countries. Keep the military presence until the populace agrees to vote for the right people. That's a prerequisite for democracy.
Powell is plain straight nucking futs.
I've read this story before...
We're reworking the old 1984 motifs:
War is peace. Freedom is Slavery. We have Always been at war with East Asia.
And oh yeah; the Chocolate Ration has been Increased again -- to a whole 20 grams.
Orwell's ghost is laughing maniacally, and bursting into tears.
Any Republican lawmaker, at any level of government, who stands by and says nothing about this horseshit deserves nothing less than to have themselves tied to it for the rest of their lives. If you don’t resist evil, you go along with it — and boy, have the Republicans gone along with a lot of evil the past four years.
Re:
As far as I can see, that is the plan. That's why Donald Trump Jr is already practising the crazy talk with an audience: you cannot depend forever on the old hairpiece.
People go for it. Heck, they rally behind it in the midst of a pandemic. To keep aloof, the Republican party hoovered up all the racists abandoned by the Democratic party in the second half of the last century. Now they are hoovering up the batshit crazy, and there is even more of those around than of the racists (not that you cannot be both).
Too many voters to pass up upon.
Tim Cushing is such a lying bullshitter that I am glad - for all of the other lying bullshitters out there - that bullshitters can still bullshit enough to overcome previous norms of journalistic accuracy with adolescent name calling and blatantly making shit up.
It is nice to see that techdirt writer utilize what we all have learned from Fox News and MSNBC in order to do something.
I am not too sure what that something is because lying and adolescent name calling is usually used by propagandists afraid of the truth.
Seriously - Tim Cushing is a lying hack, but I do appreciate techdirt giving him space to lie so that I have another example to show others.
By all means: Point out any factual statement from the article that you can prove false, then do exactly that. You made a hefty claim — now let’s see you back it up.
I’ll wait.
Re:
Cushing's List of Lies - Today Version
1) "The only thing that could keep Trump in office is some sort of civil war, something he appears to be actively encouraging. " - this is actually more than one lie. I know that Cushing will try to weasel his way out with "appears", but we know it is a lie all the same. Using the courts is hardly a civil war and Trump has never advocated for an actual civil war.
2) "A bunch of politicians who've sold their souls for hospitality discounts at Trump properties" - try to sustantiate that one.
3) "its challenger and be forced to clean up the hundreds of fast food wrappers littering the White House floor" - juvenile hilarity is still a lie.
4) "Let's just check in with the "law and order" president -- the one who's respecting both aspects so much he's willing to put boots on the ground… in the US of A." and "presidential calls for troops roaming the streets rounding up people who won't pledge allegiance to the guy who lost both sets of votes." -- straight-up bullshit lie that conntinues on and on.
5) "whose batshit lawsuits " - calm, cool journalistic intelectualism on display there.
6) "and saw every court she encountered kick her out for wasting their time. " - obviously this is "every" bullshit
7) "And it's supposedly an endorsement of martial law, something Lincoln declared during the midst of an actual CIVIL FUCKING WAR. And it was ruled unconstitutional by the courts. " - Supposedly this legal mastermind Tim Cushing missed that only parts of the martial law imposed by Lincoln was found unconstitutional - three years after the fact. (And yes, 'supposedly" is bullshit.)
8) "Brits engaging in a last-ditch effort to reclaim authority over rebellious colonists" -- leave it to the fucking monarchist to pretend that was what happened.
9) "But they sold them out to become part of Trump's entourage" - This can not be proven, but using "entourage" makes Tim look so cool. Doesn't it?!?
10) "an opportunity to lick Trump's size 6 platforms. " - more of the 5th grade cool-kids will love that!
That's enough for now. Opinions are opinions and Tim Cushing is full of it.
Oh good, you made this easy for me.
Unless Trump can do what his lawyers have either failed or refused to do in open court — e.g., produce evidence that proves widespread voter fraud swung the election for Joe Biden — the only way he stays in office past his constitutionally mandated term limit lies in the act of a fascist. Donald Trump will no longer be the president of the United States on the 20th of January; that is a fact.
Republican lawmakers sold out whatever principles they may have had left to support Donald Trump because he promised to deliver a bunch of conservative judges to federal courtships (including the Supreme Court). Anything Trump did that violated norms or any real sense of decency was either ignored or played down by the GOP; that is a fact.
You’ve never heard of hyperbole, have you, Squidward?
Donald Trump literally threatened to send the military into cities at the height of the George Floyd protests this year. He has no issue with threatening force against those he perceives as either his enemies or enemies of the state; that is a fact.
The lawsuits are batshit, though. The only one that Trump managed to win didn’t even change the outcome of the election in any way, and the rest were either dismissed or withdrawn due to a lack of credible foundational evidence. Those are facts.
Except it isn’t. The so-called Kraken lawsuits were either tossed or withdrawn because they had no chance of success. The courts didn’t feel like wasting time with a lawsuit that had no merit; that is a fact.
Okay. So what?
Okay. So what?
It can be proven. Nearly every lawmaker who criticized Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign but remained in office past that election eventually stopped criticizing him. Even Marco Rubio, who Trump endlessly insulted during that aforementioned campaign, eventually came around to praising Trump. The Republicans sold their principles and their spines for the sake of the judiciary; that is a fact.
Two of the statements you pointed out aren’t so much “lies” as they are “reasonable interpretations”. One of your points merely insults him for daring to write in a way that 5th graders can understand. And one of your points rips on him for hyperbole. The rest are factually dishonest and have been taken apart thoroughly enough that I now expect you to tuck your tail between your legs and run to another article so you can whine about how you’re being “censored” or some shit.
Re:
We all know you can make shit up too, SS. No need to impress me with your powers of obfuscation.
You got nothing but replacing Cushing's bullshit with your own.
Your and Tim's (assuming your are seperate entities) continual use of kindergarten logic to promote your imagination is pathetic.
I listed the biggest lie first to see if you would be operating in good faith.
You are not.
"Unless" you can prove me wrong, you are just as big of a lying piece of shit as Cushing, Trump, Obama or whatever other hack that thinks they can weasel-wordsmith their way around.
Okay. So what?
Re: Re:
I see you have all the facts on your side. Good argument.
wow
such rebuttal
many opinions
no facts
…which is a meme-y way of saying your “rebuttal” fails to address any factual point I raised and relies on so many attacks, insults, and deflections that it may as well be a DBZ fight scene.
If and when you bring something more than “nuh-uh to your uh-huh”, I might hold a more serious and civilized discussion with you. But until you knock off the preschool playground horseshit, you’re not getting anything more out of me, child. Bring the facts or fuck off — make your choice.
Re: Re:
Go back in your trailer. I think your sister/wife is burning the pork chops.
Re: Re:
"Your and Tim's (assuming your are seperate entities) continual use of kindergarten logic to promote your imagination is pathetic."
Why am I not surprised to see the white supremacist Stormfront refugee come out screaming that what Trump has openly stated several times isn't actually what Trump stated?
It isn't "kindergarten logic" when we assume that when a Head Of State and his closest advisors are talking about imposing martial law it means they have placed that option on the table.
It is, however, fucking pathetic when the stormfront cadre feels compelled to show up and try to explain those events away using nothing more than ad homs and manifestly false assertions.
Re:
I'm sure it's a total coincidence that seedeevee only pushes debunked conspiracies and gets REALLY REALLY upset anytime Techdirt highlights how Trump and/or Russia are out of control. Total. Coincidence.
Find any story talking about Russia and look for the seedeevee post calling out Techdirt as an imperialist pig. It's uncanny.
Un. Canny.
Re: Re:
Russia stole your name too!?!
Please point out on the doll where Vladimir Putin touched you.
Re:
I am not playing with your dolls, Stephen.
Maybe if you got some friends you wouldn't have to sit commenting at techdirt all day.
Re: Re:
To which grade is that sort of comment attributable. Asking for a friend who's drawing up a scale.
Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
LOL
“Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law,” the senior Sunshine State senator tweeted late Monday morning.
‘Marshall Law’ Trends After Marco Rubio Tweets About It
Re: LOL
"Marshal Law" - anti-hero vigilante superhero from the darker side of comics published by Epic, last i checked.
Not sure that was what Rubio was referencing, though it'd explain a few things if it was.
Re: Re: LOL
The lack of common sense and literacy among the cult means that people are apparently far more likely to accidentally reference the comic or the Tekken fighter Marshall Law, than they are to be inadvertently exposed to the work of Sammo Hung through his Martial Law TV series. That's a shame.
Other than that, it's business as usual - Trump does and says things that are terrifying in context and implication, the rest of us have to be content with laughing at the stupidity of his followers, hoping that none of them decide to take action themselves.
I could see VPN sales going through the roof.
If they try to restrict the Internet during any martial law, people can simply ujse a VPN to bypass it.
And those close enough to the Mexican or Canadian borders could simply use cell phones and Wireless Internet from over the border to still get unfettrered access.
WISPs and cell phone companies in Mexico and Canada are not subject to any laws in the U.S., even if some of their customers are in the United States
Law and Order
Yes you are right: the law and order President may make use of the las of Sedition and/or the legal 2018 executive order against foreign interference in voting in order to hold a re-vote without buggy and rigged computer systems, hopefully by paper ballot hand-counted in front of the public in each precinct then posted in the front window of each voting place, published in local newspapes and then state wise published publicly..
He would be following the law if he did just that as it is apparent the election was a fraud and a huge number of Americans believe this, so the ability of a Biden Administration to govern is in jeopardy, as well as the whole idea of the republic.
So don't get your panties in a tangle, Chicken Little. A re-vote is necessary to restore order and to uphold the law.
Re: Law and Order
You seem to have wandered off plot, as it was a paper vote that gave Biden a winning majority, and that is the component that Trump has called fraudulent.
Re: Law and Order
Are you a lawyer?
