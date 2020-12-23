Once Again, Section 230's Authors Feel The Need To Tell Everyone That Section 230 Is Not The Evil You Think It Is
For not the first time this year, Section 230's authors -- Ron Wyden and Chris Cox -- have felt the need to speak up and debunk some of the many, many myths around Section 230. Their team-up in a filing to the FCC remains one of the most thorough and comprehensive debunkings of 230 myths out there that it should be required reading for anyone criticizing the law. But apparently no one actually reads FCC filings, so they've now taken to the pages of USA Today (which recently ran a nearly fact free attack on 230) to explain once again why Section 230 is so important to the open internet.
The op-ed starts by talking about the movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, about the sketchy fraudulent practices of Jordan Belfort and his company Stratton Oakmont. As 230 fanatics know, that company, Stratton Oakmont, is a huge part of the reason why Section 230 exists. People on stock discussion forums on early internet service Prodigy had criticized the Belfort's company, and rather than go after whoever posted the criticism, Stratton Oakmont sued Prodigy itself. And, incredibly, a judge had initially sided with Stratton Oakmont because Prodigy moderated its forums and pitched itself as a "family friendly" internet service.
Prodigy argued it should not be responsible for the content its users create. It had no way of knowing whether Stratton Oakmont was a fraud or not and had never expressed an opinion on the subject. But a New York court held in favor of the real-life Wolf of Wall Street, exposing Prodigy to enormous liability.
The court specifically cited Prodigy’s efforts at content moderation, aimed at prohibiting online harassment, as the reason for treating it differently than online platforms where “anything goes.” If Prodigy had not attempted to stifle swearing, bullying and “grossly repugnant” content, the court stated, it would not have been liable for damages.
That ruling is what drew the attention of Cox and Wyden, who realized that if the law worked that way, we'd never have an open internet at all. Sites would be afraid to do any moderation at all -- and then you'd just have garbage, spam, abuse, harassment, porn across the internet.
The alarming message of this case was clear: in the future, online platforms shouldn’t attempt to moderate even the most awful content. Doing so would make them legally responsible for everything their users post.
And that's when Cox and Wyden went to work:
The result of that collective, year-long effort was Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law overturned the result in the Wolf of Wall Street case, by protecting “good Samaritans” who attempt to keep cyberspace safe for all.
So now, Wyden and Cox are not at all happy with the way people continually portray Section 230 in a manner that is completely disconnected from reality. And their number one target... is the President of the United States:
Fast forward to 2020. President Trump has promised to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, even though it passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, in order to draw attention to his concerns with social media platforms that have flagged his content. As a condition for signing the bill, he has called for the complete repeal of Section 230.
But repealing the law entirely would return us to the legal no-man’s land that necessitated Section 230 in the first place. It can’t be that every one of the over 200 million websites available to Americans — all of them governed by Section 230 — will have to either stop publishing their user’s contributions, or let “anything go” — no matter how gross or illegal. The whistleblowers of today would be shut out from sites like Yelp, Glassdoor, TripAdvisor, or any investment message board, all of whom depend on Section 230 to host user reviews and content.
Cox and Wyden point out that Congress has been looking at a bunch of different proposals to reform Section 230, but as they dig into each reform proposal, they notice that there are significant challenges, and each reform that aims to fix one problem, likely creates other problems. But repealing the law entirely, would be a total and complete disaster.
For months, Congress has been sifting through proposals to fine-tune Section 230 for today’s internet and today’s unique challenges. This is by far the wiser course. But it is a difficult business, because for every problem solved there is a new one created.
Example: if platforms are made responsible for everything millions of users post on their sites, they will have to read it all first. This would mark the end of the internet as a forum for real time communication.
It would also force every website hosting user content to create round-the-clock legal and editorial review teams staffed with hundreds or thousands of people to continually monitor every message, video, photo, and blog. Alternatively, websites would face exorbitant legal damages at every turn. That is not realistic.
More realistic is that the many online avenues that ordinary citizens currently use to express themselves would be closed. Hosting user-created content will be too costly and risky. It is difficult to imagine a scenario more chilling of individual speech and the public's right to know.
As they conclude their piece, people agitating for the reform or repeal of Section 230 should "be careful what we wish for" because... "sometimes, those complaining about online speech are doing worse than crying wolf."
This won't stop the disingenuous lying about Section 230, but hopefully it helps to better inform the few people who are first being introduced to the debate by those disingenuous arguments.
Filed Under: chris cox, free speech, ron wyden, section 230, speech
Reader Comments
'... why was that a bad thing?'
The alarming message of this case was clear: in the future, online platforms shouldn’t attempt to moderate even the most awful content. Doing so would make them legally responsible for everything their users post.
Unfortunately there seems to be a whole slew of people for whom this is considered a problem given it results in them and/or their buddies being moderated right off platforms, hence the push to kill or otherwise cripple the law.
'Kill 230 and sites will be flooded with crap, assuming they allow posting at all' may sound like a warning for some but for others that's the entire point and desired end goal, and for those who mistakenly believe that it's 230 that allows crap to be posted because sites are free to moderate as they see fit they are really not going to be happy should moderation suddenly result in liability and even flawed moderation goes out the window.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: '... why was that a bad thing?'
They also don't realize that without §230, Parler, 4Chan, 8kun, and Gab wouldn't be able to moderate their sites either. Devin Nunes' Cow was kicked off Parler for not doing something illegal, but had the Cow (or rather, the human pretending to be the Cow) been as petty as Devin Nunes himself and sued Parler, §230 would have protected Parler.
I wish conservatives who are anti-230 would see that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or both, both might be the right answer
I'm not sure if it's shortsightedness or petty spite that blinds them to that, whether they simply don't realize that 230 protects their platforms as well of if they've thought of it and consider it a worthwhile trade to deal with a comparatively small amount of lawsuits if the sites that keep giving them the boot are faced with no longer being able to or being constantly sued for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or both, both might be the right answer
Sadly, i doubt they'll see it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Or both, both might be the right answer
Not until it's too late anyway and the lawsuits are already flying, though even then I'm sure they'll clutch their persecution complex even tighter and without even seeing the hypocrisy whine about how the snowflakes can't handle their moderation efforts and are trying to punish them for merely trying to keep their platforms clear of trolls and assholes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's the real goal, right there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WHERE'S rest of Communications Decency Act? UNCONSTITUTIONAL!
The bulk and main focus of CDA was CLEARLY just cover for corporation-enabling unprecedented immunity.
At best, Wyden and Cox are politicians! They were bought -- probably very cheaply, perhaps by only the fine-sounding lies that they repeat -- and are still despite evidence casting S230 good for The Public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WHERE'S rest of Communications Decency Act? UNCONSTITUTIONAL
MOST of what Wyden and Cox wrote was UNCONSTITUTIONAL! WHY trust their intentions on the rest? -- Or even their competence, as clearly corporations are going for total control of The Public's speech.
WHY indeed do they renew claims if obviously good resulted?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: WHERE'S rest of Communications Decency Act? UNCONSTITUTI
I know feeding trolls is bad, but this is just hilarious.
Wyden and Cox had nothing to do with the rest of the CDA. You either know that or you just don't care to look and are jumping into a fun assumption because it plays well to your liking. Neither of those choices look good for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Corporation have a fallback "freedom of association",
or as Maz puts it more directly, "First Amendment rights", by which are empowered (in his view) to "deny service to anyone"...
SO if corporations intend to censor -- as anyone reasonable must admit is an alarming possibility -- then censor they will.
WHAT protection do we have to ensure are ANY Neutral Public Forums? -- Maz says to hell with "Neutral", mere hosts can enforce their bias for even political ends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IF Section 230 is intended to enable everyone to Publish...
...as wish -- and bear the liability for it themselves -- then WHY allow corporations to control all speech on "platforms" AND give them immunity too?
What does The Public get from mere web-site hosting corporation immunized for what The Public publishes? -- Maz says we get NOTHING.
Don't trust that corporations are acting "in good faith"! They've been granted unprecedented POWER and are gathering MORE! -- With NO obvious way for gov't to limit it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: IF Section 230 is intended to enable everyone to Publish...
Are you OK?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Batshit insane' is their default state, so depends on how you define 'okay'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Msnick denies it's "evil" even before accused!
That's a Freudian slip. Period.
So what's in Masnick's mind that could be regared as "evil"? -- IF gov't did as Masnick wishes corporations to do, it's PRIOR RESTRAINT.
The Public had better consider whether corporatists -- including these leftist politicians -- lie about their true purposes for Section 23O and the "freedom of association".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Msnick denies it's "evil" even before accused!
Had to remove the "a" from name in subject line! So that's still in place. -- Small instance of the hidden control possible even on this putatively "free speech" site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
get lost troll, setup your own website where you can post and wine about Masnick and/or Techdirt
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So where are your bullet points outlining / justifying?
ALL that you and these politicians have is assertions.
You should have a list of bullet points.
Because you really to buttress the reasons for UNPRECEDENTED immunity that's been granted to corporations, not least to show WHY and HOW it's good for The Public.
In practice, corporations are simply using that and every other -- granted, they're entirely artificial, mere legal fictions -- power against The Public. They're already stifling opponents, and will not stop, only gain more power as go. Maz views that stifling as good, he does not want Neutral Public Forums.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So where are your bullet points outlining / justifying?
Screen name because you're derelict in your duty, Maz, get it?
Just show me where you state that The Public, hundreds of millions people at least, has ANY right to be on the new "platforms". -- You only hold the alleged -- at best granted -- "rights" of a few large corporations.
You're not for The Public more than veneer cover. EVERY one of your pieces gets down to bottom line of absolute corporate power to control all speech on the new "platforms".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So where are your bullet points outlining / justifying?
If you turn the whole Internet into 8kun, then only 8kun users will be left using the Internet, and other social media platforms will shut up shop when the user base shrinks below the level they need to remain in business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternative?
"If Prodigy had not attempted to stifle swearing, bullying and “grossly repugnant” content, the court stated, it would not have been liable for damages. "
So that every public site MUST post on the front page and when signing in..
That all text and spam is saved, and you come here at your OWN risk.
WOW, sounds like a good porn site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply