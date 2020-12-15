Trump Appoints Unqualified Guy Who Hates Section 230 To Top Justice Department Role
from the why-is-he-in-government-at-all? dept
In 2018, we wrote about a law professor named Adam Candeub, who was one of the lawyers for white supremacist Jared Taylor, suing Twitter in a doomed lawsuit for kicking him off its platform. I had a confusing email exchange with Candeub which I wrote about in that piece, which suggested that he was either unaware of Section 230 at the time he filed the lawsuit, or simply confused about the long list of decisions around 230 that made the lawsuit an obvious loser (which is what happened). Candeub and his co-counsel were very angry about my article, and insisted that their alternative interpretation of Section 230 would win the day.
Since being proven wrong, Candeub has spent a tremendous amount of energy trying to twist and torture Section 230 interpretations into his own belief of what they should be. Back in May, Candeub was hired by the Trump administration to be deputy assistant secretary, where he helped guide Trump's ridiculolus executive order on 230 a few weeks later. It recently came out that he, and new FCC commissioner Nathan Simington, abused their government jobs to try to get Fox News to attack Section 230, telling a producer of Fox News host Laura Ingraham's show that doing so may help get Trump and down-ballot Republicans elected in the fall.
In normal times, federal government officials are supposed to represent everyone, and not just their own political party. They are not supposed to engage in campaigning or electioneering on the public's dime, and they certainly aren't supposed to be working with the press to help elect their own party. Yet, that's exactly what Candeub and Simington did. In response, Simington got his FCC commissionership (despite basically no relevant telecom law experience) and Candeub... has now been promoted to a senior level Justice Department job:
Adam Candeub, the acting head of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, has been named deputy associate attorney general starting Monday, according to two officials and a third person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to discuss the plans. The political appointment does not require congressional confirmation.
The concern, as noted in Politico, is that he's going to use the remaining month in office to cause problems for the internet:
Candeub has played a central role in carrying out Trump’s executive order targeting social media companies like Twitter and Facebook over allegations they censor conservative viewpoints. The executive order asked federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, to narrow the scope of a crucial set of liability protections that shield online companies from lawsuits over the user content they host. One of Candeub’s advisers at the NTIA, Nathan Simington, was confirmed last week to a five-year term as an FCC commissioner.
Trump has taken increasing aim at the legal shield, a 1996 law known as Section 230, in the twilight of presidency, including vowing to veto a must-pass defense spending bill that overwhelmingly sailed through both the House and Senate because it does not repeal the protections. And he’s rallied his allies across federal agencies and in Congress against the law, which has been widely credited with enabling the creation of today’s thriving online industry.
Candeub, who first joined NTIA earlier this year, has a long history of bashing the social media giants over allegations of an anti-conservative bias. In 2018, Candeub represented a white nationalist in a lawsuit against Twitter alleging the social network censored him.
The article further notes that in writing the NTIA's petition to the FCC (in response to the executive order that he helped craft), Candeub worked closely with the DOJ, which has itself continued to attack Section 230 (despite the fact that Section 230 has an exemption for any federal criminal laws, and thus does not impact the DOJ at all):
Candeub actively consulted with the Justice Department during this summer’s efforts to draft the administration’s social media petition to the FCC. He also ran draft copy by White House adviser James Sherk, according to emails obtained by POLITICO through a Freedom of Information Act request.
“I’m feeling heavy breathing,” Candeub wrote in one July 13 email pressing DOJ counsel Lauren Willard and DOJ's Chris Grieco for feedback on the petition, citing pressure from Sherk.
It's not clear what Candeub can do in the month he has left, but it certainly is alarming that he's been put in this position. He has shown over his few months in office that he has no interest in representing the American people as a public servant, but rather in trying to twist a law that stymied a high profile lawsuit he was involved in, and he's implicated in an email to try to do that twisting to help his political allies. There is no way he should be in any government role, let alone a powerful one at the Justice Department.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: adam candeub, commerce department, doj, ntia, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
Psst! Hey Georgia... All you have to do is elect your 2 Democrat senators in the upcoming runoff and all of this can be fixed. If you fail then we get more years of Trump's legacy of shitting all over the American people by proxy.
One simple thing: Vote!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually, since Senate confirmation is not necessary, Biden can replace him at will. The basic reason would be lack of desired qualifications, and the underlying threat would be "gross abuse of power in attempting to subvert a news media outlet's 1A rights", something that might carry a penalty heavier than simply no longer working in a government position. This threat should be enough to assure a quiet resignation, but sadly, at this point no one can be sure about such things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Good Catch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FTFY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this good or bad compared to normal Trump behavior? I mean I think his normal reaction to needing to appoint someone is: to not appoint anyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's why Candeub was previously an acting director, which is another method favored by Trump. Appoint an acting-something, and no confirmations! All the win.
But appointing no one at all is less bad than appointing these utter fuckwits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good lord, why does this transition have to take the longest. Just 35 more days till the Trump administration is gone for good (at least for now). I’m well aware that Joe Biden will be problematic for the internet, but you know what? I’d rather fight one war with Biden than a thousand wars with Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Bidens first problem will be wrenching control of the administration away from Trump, as Trump is busy stuffing it with his yes men.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In addition to my comment above, possibly/probably directed to a different AC... Where a Senate confirmation was required, the answer is to stuff the underlying bureaucracy with Assistants, Deputies and such, and let them quietly keep the head cheese out of the loop. Better yet, feed said honcho with false info, and when it's leaked to the "Fake Republicans" (i.e. The Trump Cult desiring to be called Republicans), the leaking head can be removed for failing his sworn Oath Of Office. Etc, yadda yadda, you get the drift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are assuming that President Trump will go quietly rather than declaring martial law in order to create the necessary conditions for a free and fair presidential election, one that does not suffer from such fatal deficiencies as the current one that ended up handing probably the worst candidate in American history the victory, by allowing millions of fraudulent votes to be counted.
Where a "fraudulent" vote is defined by being cast by a person that would in a proper election have been successfully blocked from voting by one of the many great ways this has been done in history by our proud ancestors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wow, you've gone full RWNJ. Never go full RWNJ.
Do you have any proof to back up your assertions or are you just off you meds?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Your allegations of vote fraud have been debunked. Your guy lost. Build a bridge and get over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
OMG! PLEASE DO, But...
"It recently came out that he, and new FCC commissioner Nathan Simington, abused their government jobs to try to get Fox News to attack Section 230,"
Anyone realize what FOX knew that these 2 idiots DIDNT?
That their OWN news site could be SUED, if 230 was removed.
NO law is 1 sided. And if it affects 1, it can affect ALL.
DO IT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMG! PLEASE DO, But...
I'm sorry, do what?
Are you perhaps arguing that we should scrap 230 just to take down Fox (and presumably all of that organization, not just the news portion)? If so, you've forgotten that news media outlets are covered by the 1st Amendment, which trumps 230 in full. (And that includes any "talking heads spouting their opinions.) The only attack vector that Fox might be exposed for is a comment section, but in a predominately video format, I don't see much happening on that front.
(Addendum: If you think that all laws apply equally, then you need to visit the sad tale of Southwest Airlines. I'll let you do the research.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Is he in the cult? Yes? That's all that's required.'
When it comes to Trump's GOP the only qualifications needed for any office are 'are they on our side, and can they be expected to do what we want them to?'
Given his history of either gross ignorance or dishonesty related to 230 paired with his animosity towards it I'm sure he was seen as a perfect fit for any position, as all of those are highly desirable traits for that lot, so it's not surprising at all that Trump would try to give him as much power as possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Aaaand, repeat
Trump Appoints Unqualified Guy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply