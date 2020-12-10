Not This Again: Senator Tillis Tries To Slide Dangerous Felony Streaming Bill Into Must Pass Government Funding Bill
We've documented that Senator Thom Tillis is working on a massive copyright reform bill for which he's asked stakeholders for input (we provided some). He's expected to unveil that bill next week (which seems like a suspiciously short turnaround from asking for ideas to actually releasing a bill). Yet, apparently, he decided that he couldn't even wait for that process to play out to try to push forward the latest incarnation of the infamous felony streaming bill which Tillis is pushing to add to the must-approve government spending omnibus bill (similar to how others are trying to add the CASE Act to that bill).
If you don't recall, felony streaming has been a goal of the recording industry for the past decade. Back in 2011, Senator Amy Klobuchar pushed the bill, and even Justin Bieber spoke out against it, noting that he built his entire fanbase by streaming his own covers of songs on YouTube. At the time, Bieber said that rather than locking up people for streaming copyright covered content online, we should lock up Senator Klobuchar for trying to pass such a bill.
Even if you don't trust Justin Bieber's legal analysis of the bill, it might help to read the analysis done by Harvard law professor Jonathan Zittrain, who highlighted just how dangerous a felony streaming law would be -- likely turning millions of individuals into potential felons, should law enforcement suddenly decide to turn on them. The whole idea of making streaming copyright covered works a felony is ridiculous. As it stands now, it can be a misdemeanor, and even that is crazy. Copyright should be a civil issue, not a criminal one. The standards to make it criminal are insanely low -- such that tons of people could face criminal liability for doing things that seem perfectly normal. The threat to free speech (which is the key thing we raised in our comments on Tillis' larger copyright reform) should not be ignored:
“A felony streaming bill would likely be a chill on expression,” said Katharine Trendacosta, associate director of policy and activism with the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “We already see that it’s hard enough in just civil copyright and the DMCA for people to feel comfortable asserting their rights. The chance of a felony would impact both expression and innovation.”
Of course, as the American Prospect article notes, it's not at all difficult to understand why Tillis is trying to shove such a dangerous, anti-free speech bill through an omnibus spending bill, rather than having to debate and defend it through normal process. Because this:
Tillis, the chairman of the Intellectual Property Subcommittee, was recently re-elected for another six-year term by a margin of less than 2% over his Democratic opponent. In the final stretch of his campaign, Tillis received a surge of campaign contributions from PACs affiliated with entertainment companies and trade groups that lobby Congress for aggressive copyright enforcement against internet users, including prison time for unauthorized streaming.
You don't say. How odd. Or, rather, how totally expected, and totally corrupt.
In the third and fourth quarters of 2020, Tillis’ campaign and leadership PAC received donations from PACs affiliated with the Motion Picture Association, Sony Pictures, ASCAP, Universal Music Group, Comcast & NBCUniversal, The Internet and Television Association, Salem Media Group, Warner Music, and others in the entertainment and cable industry that seek to suppress the unauthorized sharing of content. Many other entertainment industry PACs gave Tillis contributions earlier in the 2019-20 cycle, totaling well over $100,000, according to Federal Election Commission records. Executives of Fox Corporation, Sony Entertainment, Charter Communications, and CBS also made large donations to Tillis in the third quarter of this year.
After the Prospect article linked above and quoted here began to get attention, Tillis took to Twitter to push back on it, claiming it's inaccurate, and that his (still unpublished) proposal is "narrowly tailored" such that the DOJ can only use it to "prosecute commercial criminal organizations." Which... is the same argument that was made a decade ago with Klobuchar's similar bill. But it ignores that the standards for what makes a "commercial criminal organization" regarding copyright are insanely low. Under current law, it means that you gain some sort of "commercial advantage or financial gain" in which you reproduce or distribute (or, in this case stream) at least 10 works, "with a retail value of more than $2,500."
Assuming this definition is then applied to streaming as well, all it really means is that if a streamer uses 10 copyright works, within a 180 day period, for which he or she gains some sort of financial gain, they can now be considered "commercial criminal organization." That's... a ton of Twitch and YouTube streamers.
And, either way, if the bill is really nothing to be concerned about, why hasn't Tillis released the text and why is he pushing it into this must pass bill?
View by: Time | Thread
Because it's a let the content Industry wreck the Internet bill?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reminds me of the No Electronic Theft Act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I love it when the title of the bill states that the person writing it doesn't understand the issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Or does understand it but are perfectly fine grossly misrepresenting it for their own ends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Awww shit here we go again...
Considering how gun-ho Tillis is with free-speech, I think we have every right to be doubtful that his Copyright reforms are going to be for the sake of people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Awww shit here we go again...
Oh it might have the best interests of the public at it's heart, just like I might win the lottery on the same day I'm struck by lightning and a meteor at the exact same second.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's almost as though Tillis is trying to torpedo the spending bill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gotta make the bosses happy after all
He's expected to unveil that bill next week (which seems like a suspiciously short turn-around from asking for ideas to actually releasing a bill).
It would be a short turnaround if he'd actually taken the comments into consideration but I suspect that the bill had already been written beforehand, either by him or (more likely) for him by his 'donors', and he asked for comments and suggestions for the same reason the FCC did when it came time to killing network neutrality: simply to go through the motions.
As for trying to slip 'his' felony streaming bill into a must-pass one it's nice of him to admit that he doesn't think it could stand up on it's own and requires a parasitic method of getting passed, though I can't imagine why he'd think a bill that treats copyright infringement as a more serious crime than ones with actual demonstrable harm might be a tough sell...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Gotta make the bosses happy after all
"I suspect that the bill had already been written beforehand, either by him or (more likely) for him by his 'donors'"
You have to be crazy in the modern era to believe that a tech bill was actually written by a politician without direct input by the people it stands to benefit, if not written by them from scratch.
There's only 2 reasons why this stuff becomes important in politics - grandstanding to secure a re-election, or promise of a future windfall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wrote to my senators (Warren and Markey) and my representative (Pressley). In case anyone would like to adapt it, here's the text:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hot Take
Honestly, I think that this bill is worse than the CASE act. The CASE act is fundamentally flawed and possibly unconstitutional, and the 30k is extremely punishing and excessive, but at least with the CASE act, there could be improvements, at least you have a “chance” to fight the odds by opting out.
But whereas the CASE act feels like a half-baked cake with eggshells, this proposal feels like a frozen sirloin steak that was microwaved and you are forced to eat it barely-heated and still raw. This proposal will make a criminal out of “millions” of streamers, all because they do something as innocent as streaming copyrighted material, whether they’re aware of it or not. This completely ignores the first amendment and a blatant middle finger on fair use and free expression. The fact that Thom Tillis would rush a delicate discussion as copyright enforcement and its implications is not surprising in the slightest, but incredibly corrupt.
Congratulations Tillis, you did the impossible by making me compliment the CASE act!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who are "go-to" IP experts in Congress?
If I write my Congressperson who has no special IP expertise, what colleague might I refer him/her to, as a general rule on all IP issues?
For the Senate, I would guess
Democratic-- Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)
Republican-- Sen Rand Paul (R-KY)
For the House
Republicans-- I am glad to see Darryl Issa (R-CA) reentering Congress in January. He was one of 3 principals behind the 2014 patent reform bill that cleared the House.
Democrats-- ?
Does anyone have better suggestions-- especially for House Democrats?
(2) The Senate IP subcommittee--
Are there any good mambers on it, or are they all as questionable as Sen. Thom Tillis?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who are "go-to" IP experts in Congress?
HAHAHAHahahahaHAHAHAHAhahahaaHAHAHAHAHAHAHa lololololololol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who are "go-to" IP experts in Congress?
OK, he's not a technical expert, but he does have libertarian reflexes. Do you have a better Republican Senator to recommend?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Omnibus spending bill
Some of you probably heard that the deadline for the omnibus spending bill was Dec 11.
The House took action yesterday.
Congressional Record: Daily Digest for yesterday, Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Essentially, H.R.8900 kicks the can down the road for another week, setting a new deadline to December 18.
—A random news article picked up a little bit ago, while googling for latest on action in the Senate—
“U.S. Senate to vote on spending stopgap, as Pelosi suggests longer COVID-19 timeline”, by Susan Cornwell, David Morgan, Reuters, Dec 10, 2020 (updated ~20 min ago).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Omnibus spending bill
Well, at least that is kind of good.
I think??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How can you attach an ammendment onto a bill that has absolutely nothing to do with each other. A better question would be why are they allowed to attach non fiscal ammendments to bills like this in the first place.
Normally I would say this is just Dumb, but the vast majority of politicians have the appearance of being crooked and corrupt so I shouldn't be too suprised.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Riders on the spending bill.
It's all the rage like the floss/dab
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
