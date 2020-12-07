Florida State Police Raid Home Of COVID Whistleblower, Point Guns At Her & Her Family, Seize All Her Computer Equipment

Georgia Court Streams Ridiculous 'Kraken' Lawsuit Hearing On YouTube; Then Tells People They Can't Repost Recordings
 

from the this-is-fucked-up dept

Mon, Dec 7th 2020 3:25pmMike Masnick

This is insane. Earlier this year, we wrote about Rebekah Jones, the data scientist working for Florida, who put together that state's COVID-19 database (that had received widespread praise), and who was fired by the state for her failure to fake the data to make it look like Florida was handling the pandemic better than it actually was. Governor Ron DeSantis had made it clear he wanted data showing good results in order to justify reopening the state.

As Jones herself explained after being fired:

I was asked by DOH leadership to manually change numbers. This was a week before the reopening plan officially kicked off into phase one. I was asked to do the analysis and present the findings about which counties met the criteria for reopening. The criteria followed more or less the White House panel's recommendations, but our epidemiology team also contributed to that as well. As soon as I presented the results, they were essentially the opposite of what they had anticipated. The whole day while we're having this kind of back and forth changing this, not showing that, the plan was being printed and stapled right in front of me. So it was very clear at that point that the science behind the supposedly science-driven plan didn't matter because the plan was already made.

Since then, Jones has been running Florida COVID Action, which is a dashboard of Florida COVID information, like the one she used to run for the state.

And apparently Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis couldn't allow that to stand. This afternoon Rebekah posted a short Twitter thread, with video, showing Florida state police raiding her home. As she notes, when they asked her who else was in the home, she told them that her husband and children were upstairs, and they pulled out their guns:

This is horrifying on so many levels. Why was her home raided? Why did they pull out guns? Why did they do it after she told them that it was her children upstairs? Why did they seize all of her electronics equipment? Why are they doing any of this?

Jones has been doing everything to better inform the public of what's happening in the middle of a pandemic, and this is the thanks she gets? Having her home raided by the police and having guns drawn on her children?

This is not supposed to happen. This should not happen. It is horrifying and I hope that Jones is able to retain powerful legal help to fight back against this clear violation of her civil liberties, and a clear authoritarian overreach by Governor DeSantis.

Filed Under: covid, covid-19, data breach, florida, florida state police, intimidation, raids, rebekah jones, ron desantis, warrant, whistleblower

Reader Comments

The First Word

What Would East German Citizens Think?

The people who lived expecting the knock on the door every day know. Post WWII my "spook" father volunteered to stay. The only thing he said was, "You could not image how people lived." /reference - Secret Police

I say, "The governor has a nice long winter filled with Snow Birds and tourists if he gets his way". Follow the money from, for example, NY,Nj,Ohio, then throw a dart at a map of choice.

A simple solution is always cook the books. Ask any policy wonk in climate change.

—fairuse

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:29pm

    It is almost as if some people want everyone to get sick.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      'Mi Casa, You Casa, We All Casa' - Biden speak, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:49pm

      Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.

      The actual death rate is well below ONE HALF PERCENT. And that only if old and/or have "co-morbidities".

      This unprecedented control of ordinary daily activities over a mere flu-like virus should alarm the hell out of you.

      Be among the first to test the vaccine. I'll be bravely forgoing it so that the younger and more deserving can have first shot, as it were.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JMT (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:08pm

        Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.

        More than half of Americans say they know someone who has been hospitalized or died due to Covid-19

        But sure, go with 'merely flu-like'.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Karl Bode (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:33pm

          Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.

          also, for whatever reason, people really like to fixate exclusively on deaths, and ignore the fact that this disease is going to cause disability (perhaps permanent) for millions of people.

          https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/04/health/covid-long-term-symptoms.html

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:39pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR viru

            They also seem oblivious to the potential death rate. If the healthcare system is truly overloaded to the point of breakdown, the death rate will rise. Dramatically. Potentially to as high as 10% of the infected (perhaps 50% of infected are non- or minimally-symptomatic, then around 20% of the symptomatic find themselves in intensive care, and all those are in mortal peril).

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              JMT (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 6:01pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR

              And not just from Covid. If hospitals reach their max capacities and healthcare staff burn out from overwork then more people will die from all causes.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        fairuse (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:12pm

        Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.

        You are not asking the right question. What is Florid's major revenue source?

        All that insane taxes out of state people pay getting around, hotel/condos, hard stop. Hospitality industry collects the state's percentage at the door, workers give the state money instead of receiving unemployment money from the state. Empty resorts and hotels is not an option in the Governors mind.

        He may as well eat his pistol, however, taking a scare the shit out of some scientist in a big flashy way, have "your science team" ready for the years worth of court .... Roll the dice. HIS position is next spring nobody cares and he will NOT be called evil because tax buckets are full.

        Florida the Orange Banana Republic.
        G'night

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:02pm

      'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'

      'Want' may be pushing it for almost everyone but 'grossly indifferent to' is seems to be spot on for a good number of people who simple don't care so long as it doesn't directly impact them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:24pm

        Re: 'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'

        'Want' [everyone to get sick] may be pushing it

        Not really. Most of the deaths will be on Biden's watch, and they'll leave a situation where the contact tracers will be a waste of money and effort, and they'll rub that in. "Biden said he wanted to do better and look at his numbers! If we hadn't given him the vaccines, he'd have killed everyone, like he did with the swine flu. People should not have let him steal the election using his accomplices in courts and state legislature enabled by constitutional loopholes keeping our revered leader from realising his full potential and saving us all from the radical left."

        That's the storyline you'll be getting. Hook, line, and sinker.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:49pm

          Re: Re: 'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'

          That... is disturbingly believable, given how psychotic and deranged they are I can absolutely see Trump cultists wanting a higher death toll so they can accuse Biden of botching things even when those same people are bending over backwards excusing Trump from any blame for deaths while he's in office.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Whoever, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:31pm

    Prediction:

    This is going to end up with a settlement and a bunch of money paid to Rebekah Jones and her family.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:33pm

    It sounds like they're blaming her for an alert sent out in November.

    Given that she hasn't worked there since May, they either are scapegoating her for someone else's actions, or have horrible security practices (if someone can access a system like that six months after being fired), or, most likely, both.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    'Mi Casa, You Casa, We All Casa' - Biden speak, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:34pm

    What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!

    clear violation of her civil liberties, and a clear authoritarian overreach by Governor DeSantis.

    When you see opposition to any "Republican", they're automatically saints.

    And of course you're rabid on "we're all gonna die unless wear masks and give up all civil rights".

    So you rush out with this neglecting to even allow a possibility that she's committed some crime.

    We'll see, I guess.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      BernardoVerda (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:48pm

      Re: What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!

      When you see opposition to any "Republican", they're automatically saints.

      It's hardly automatic -- but blaming the "republican" is the smart way to bet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      bhull242 (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 6:41pm

      Re: What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!

      Actually, it’s whistleblowers in general. They also felt the same about Edward Snowden.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    'Mi Casa, You Casa, We All Casa' - Biden speak, 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:40pm

    "On my children." -- Video or it didn't happen.

    Just a notion, Maz, can you find ANY articles at all questioning the NEED for "lockdown" such as 37 million in California are under? ANY objectivity at all on just that narrow question? HMM?

    Sheriffs in California are REFUSING to enforce the tyranny that Gov "Hairdoo" is merely ordering -- it's not a law, it's mere advice, as several Sheriffs have pointed out.

    But it's NO suprise that you're supporting arbitrary restrictions on ordinary civil rights! Everything you claim are for, your true position turns out opposite.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    fairuse (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:47pm

    What Would East German Citizens Think?

    The people who lived expecting the knock on the door every day know. Post WWII my "spook" father volunteered to stay. The only thing he said was, "You could not image how people lived." /reference - Secret Police

    I say, "The governor has a nice long winter filled with Snow Birds and tourists if he gets his way". Follow the money from, for example, NY,Nj,Ohio, then throw a dart at a map of choice.

    A simple solution is always cook the books. Ask any policy wonk in climate change.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 3:47pm

    Easy answers, but not pleasant ones

    This is horrifying on so many levels. Why was her home raided? Why did they pull out guns? Why did they do it after she told them that it was her children upstairs? Why did they seize all of her electronics equipment? Why are they doing any of this?

    In order:

    Because she refused to shut up and allow the Official Narrative to go unchallenged and a Message needed to be sent to what happens to those that challenge authority.

    To really nail home that 'message' via threat of death and/or injury(all completely 'accidental' of course).

    To make it crystal clear that yes, that included her children too.

    To punish her and attempt to stop her from continuing to speak out.

    See all previous answers.

    Or in even shorter form: 'Because we can, and what are you going to do about it?'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:23pm

      Re: Easy answers, but not pleasant ones

      'Because we can, and what are you going to do about it?'

      Americans: "Nothing."

      Government: "Good. Now bend over."

      Also Americans: sheepishly "Yes, sir....."

      So called "freedom fighters / supporters" regardless of party: "Nope, nothing to see here."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:14pm

    What the motherfucking actual fuck?

    Fuck this bullshit governor, the bullshit warrant, and fuck those cops.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lostalaska (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:15pm

    10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a SWAT team

    To all the people who were surprised when the cops hand went for his gun upon realizing children were present. I don't think you realize how dangerous children are. One child can be dangerous, but a group of them are like piranha, I've seen them strip the meat from the bones of a bucket of KFC in minutes.

    For the sarcastically challenged and for those who've lost all faith in humanity and might think this was a real argument or concern I present to you the "/srcsm" tag.

    Also, you think there is any chance she'll ever see the thousands of dollars worth of electronics they took from her house in the next decade? 4:1 odds against.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:34pm

      Re: 10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a SWAT

      Also, you think there is any chance she'll ever see the thousands of dollars worth of electronics they took from her house ...

      Would those electronics be trustable, or should they be handed straight to security researcher if she ever sees them again?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:34pm

        Re: Re: 10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a S

        Would those electronics be trustable, or should they be handed straight to security researcher if she ever sees them again?

        Nuked from orbit just to be sure. Let an agent of any governing body near your equipment, and the only thing you can be sure of is the fact that it has a new master that isn't you.

        For the sarcastically challenged and for those who've lost all faith in humanity and might think this was a real argument or concern I present to you the "/srcsm" tag.

        For the jokingly inclined and for those who've failed to realize what kind of hellhole they truly live in, I present to you the United States of America as it truly is: "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:17pm

    Can she take them to court? I'd be interested in how discovery would play out. My guess is it won't get that far. The threat has been delivered.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ed (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:23pm

    Obvious by now

    The GOP is a domestic terrorist organization. They will stop at nothing to further their draconian agenda. They will lie, cheat, steal, rape, murder, imprison... whatever it takes to continue dismantling the United States of America. Until the rest of America, nee the world, faces the truth and takes action against this direct and present threat, we are all in danger. There is no such thing as a "good Republican", just as there is no such thing as a "good cop". They are all complicit and should be treated as such.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:27pm

    Just echoing what That One Guy said. This is intimidation plain and simple. Desantis wanted her to shut up and stop contradicting the official statement to justify reopening the state and sent in thugs with a badge to enforce that silence at the point of a gun and if that meant putting a gun to her husband and children then so be it.

    This is unacceptable and shouldn't even be a thing. They should DEMAND Desantis step down as governor for trying to silence someone who was trying to better inform people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:45pm

    Huh. Interesting that this comes right after a major Florida newspaper published a scathing report, using numerous insider sources, on how Desantis covered up a lot of COVID information.

    https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-coronavirus-florida-desantis-spin-ss-prem-20201203-t yjmgkos6bd7vo7vnripqliany-htmlstory.html

    I wonder if this is him trying to track down who talked to the paper.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 4:58pm

    Banana Republic

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Delestoran (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 5:13pm

    A bit more to the story

    The Tallahasse Democrat has a bit more information...(Sorry, I'm not a link wizard) https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2020/12/07/agents-raid-home-fired-florida-data-sci entist-who-built-covid-19-dashboard-rebekah-jones/6482817002/ It looks like they served a warrant because someone accessed a custom built messaging system used for notifying people during emergencies. The system has one username and password that everyone uses, or so the article says. More than 17,000 people received the illicit message, so chances are the password was long ago completely compromised. I'd expect some sort of hacking charges or unauthorized access charges to be leveled against her with plenty of pressure to take a deal. Since this involves the internet, it is quite likely that the Feds get to have a hand in it - knowing how much they love this sort of thing. The article mentions that there are a lot of former employees who were purged from the various agencies using the insecure message system who might also be motivated to put a message on the system urging recipients to speak up about the dead and dying. No where are there any other former employees mentioned as having been raided. It is my observation that when law enforcement thinks that a group of people is behind some act, they raid the whole group and then it makes the news (if it makes the news at all). This sure seems like a clear case of scapegoating.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    jimbo, 7 Dec 2020 @ 8:42pm

    Search Warrant

    Assuming there was a search warrant, Which judge authorized the search? What did the search warrant application say? How was this search justified?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


