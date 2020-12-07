Florida State Police Raid Home Of COVID Whistleblower, Point Guns At Her & Her Family, Seize All Her Computer Equipment
from the this-is-fucked-up dept
This is insane. Earlier this year, we wrote about Rebekah Jones, the data scientist working for Florida, who put together that state's COVID-19 database (that had received widespread praise), and who was fired by the state for her failure to fake the data to make it look like Florida was handling the pandemic better than it actually was. Governor Ron DeSantis had made it clear he wanted data showing good results in order to justify reopening the state.
As Jones herself explained after being fired:
I was asked by DOH leadership to manually change numbers. This was a week before the reopening plan officially kicked off into phase one. I was asked to do the analysis and present the findings about which counties met the criteria for reopening. The criteria followed more or less the White House panel's recommendations, but our epidemiology team also contributed to that as well. As soon as I presented the results, they were essentially the opposite of what they had anticipated. The whole day while we're having this kind of back and forth changing this, not showing that, the plan was being printed and stapled right in front of me. So it was very clear at that point that the science behind the supposedly science-driven plan didn't matter because the plan was already made.
Since then, Jones has been running Florida COVID Action, which is a dashboard of Florida COVID information, like the one she used to run for the state.
And apparently Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis couldn't allow that to stand. This afternoon Rebekah posted a short Twitter thread, with video, showing Florida state police raiding her home. As she notes, when they asked her who else was in the home, she told them that her husband and children were upstairs, and they pulled out their guns:
1/
There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.
They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
This is horrifying on so many levels. Why was her home raided? Why did they pull out guns? Why did they do it after she told them that it was her children upstairs? Why did they seize all of her electronics equipment? Why are they doing any of this?
Jones has been doing everything to better inform the public of what's happening in the middle of a pandemic, and this is the thanks she gets? Having her home raided by the police and having guns drawn on her children?
This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly.
This is what happens to people who speak truth to power.
I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs... and THEN one of them draws his gun.
On my children.
This is Desantis' Florida.
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
This is not supposed to happen. This should not happen. It is horrifying and I hope that Jones is able to retain powerful legal help to fight back against this clear violation of her civil liberties, and a clear authoritarian overreach by Governor DeSantis.
Update: Since the original story broke, Florida state police claim that the search warrant was in response to someone breaching an emergency alert system and sending a group text saying: "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late." The warrant claims that the breach was tied to an IP address at Jones' house. Jones has vehemently denied she had anything to do with this:
"I'm not a hacker," Jones said. She added that the language in the message that authorities said was sent was "not the way I talk," and contained errors she would not make.
"The number of deaths that the person used wasn't even right," Jones said. "They were actually under by about 430 deaths. I would never round down 430 deaths."
Later in the evening, the full search warrant was published, and it raise serious questions... not about Jones, as much as what the fuck Florida's Dept. of Health is doing with its communications systems. The service that Jones is accused of using involves a shared password among a ton of people:
On November 10, 2020, at approximately 1420 hours and 1442 hours, an unidentified subject gained access to a mull—user account group StatoESF— 8 Planning" and sent a group text stating the following: "it's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a here, Speak out before it's too late— From StateESF8 Planning". FDOH estimates that approximately 1,750 messages were delivered before the software vendor was able to stop the message from being transmitted.
FDOH has several groups within ReadyOp's application platform, one of which is StateESF8.Planning. ESF8 is Florida's Emergency Support Function for Public Health and Medical with which they coordinate the state‘s health and medical resources, capabilities, and capacities. They also provide the means for a public health response, triage, treatment, and transportation. The group StateESF8.Planning is utilized by multiple users, some of which are not employees of FDOH but are employees of other government agencies. Once they are no longer associated with ESF8 they are no longer authorized to access the multi—user group.
All users assigned to StateESF8.Planning group share the same username and password. SA Pratts requested and received a copy of the technical logs containing the Internet Protocol (IP) address for users accessing the ReadyOp web—based platform for the multi—user StateESF. Planning.
As security pro Jake Williams notes, it is bizarre beyond belief that (1) you have an important system relying on a single shared username and password and that such login info is not changed after someone is fired:
As someone who has done forensics on non-standard software, let me just note that you have to REALLY make sure you know what the logs are telling you.
Oh, also WHY DOES SOMETHING SO CRITICAL RELY ON A SHARED ACCOUNT?
Oh, also WHY WASN'T IT CHANGED WHEN SHE WAS FIRED?! https://t.co/eIP6H1yM4O pic.twitter.com/EbfGIy2Cf2
— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) December 8, 2020
Still, it sounds like we may end up seeing a classic CFAA-style case here, regarding "unauthorized access." Unfortunately, there are some cases on the books where logging into a system where you had a password after you've been instructed not to do so any more means you've violated the CFAA. This is kind of stupid, because it should be on the organization itself to actually change the password, rather than putting the burden on the user... but if there's real evidence here that she did access the system, she could be in serious CFAA trouble.
Even so, that's no excuse for raiding her home with guns drawn.
What Would East German Citizens Think?
The people who lived expecting the knock on the door every day know. Post WWII my "spook" father volunteered to stay. The only thing he said was, "You could not image how people lived." /reference - Secret Police
I say, "The governor has a nice long winter filled with Snow Birds and tourists if he gets his way". Follow the money from, for example, NY,Nj,Ohio, then throw a dart at a map of choice.
A simple solution is always cook the books. Ask any policy wonk in climate change.
It is almost as if some people want everyone to get sick.
Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.
The actual death rate is well below ONE HALF PERCENT. And that only if old and/or have "co-morbidities".
This unprecedented control of ordinary daily activities over a mere flu-like virus should alarm the hell out of you.
Be among the first to test the vaccine. I'll be bravely forgoing it so that the younger and more deserving can have first shot, as it were.
Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.
More than half of Americans say they know someone who has been hospitalized or died due to Covid-19
But sure, go with 'merely flu-like'.
Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.
also, for whatever reason, people really like to fixate exclusively on deaths, and ignore the fact that this disease is going to cause disability (perhaps permanent) for millions of people.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/04/health/covid-long-term-symptoms.html
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR viru
They also seem oblivious to the potential death rate. If the healthcare system is truly overloaded to the point of breakdown, the death rate will rise. Dramatically. Potentially to as high as 10% of the infected (perhaps 50% of infected are non- or minimally-symptomatic, then around 20% of the symptomatic find themselves in intensive care, and all those are in mortal peril).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR
And not just from Covid. If hospitals reach their max capacities and healthcare staff burn out from overwork then more people will die from all causes.
Re: Re: It's rational people not stampeded by MINOR virus.
You are not asking the right question. What is Florid's major revenue source?
All that insane taxes out of state people pay getting around, hotel/condos, hard stop. Hospitality industry collects the state's percentage at the door, workers give the state money instead of receiving unemployment money from the state. Empty resorts and hotels is not an option in the Governors mind.
He may as well eat his pistol, however, taking a scare the shit out of some scientist in a big flashy way, have "your science team" ready for the years worth of court .... Roll the dice. HIS position is next spring nobody cares and he will NOT be called evil because tax buckets are full.
Florida the Orange Banana Republic.
G'night
'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'
'Want' may be pushing it for almost everyone but 'grossly indifferent to' is seems to be spot on for a good number of people who simple don't care so long as it doesn't directly impact them.
Re: 'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'
Not really. Most of the deaths will be on Biden's watch, and they'll leave a situation where the contact tracers will be a waste of money and effort, and they'll rub that in. "Biden said he wanted to do better and look at his numbers! If we hadn't given him the vaccines, he'd have killed everyone, like he did with the swine flu. People should not have let him steal the election using his accomplices in courts and state legislature enabled by constitutional loopholes keeping our revered leader from realising his full potential and saving us all from the radical left."
That's the storyline you'll be getting. Hook, line, and sinker.
Re: Re: 'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'
That... is disturbingly believable, given how psychotic and deranged they are I can absolutely see Trump cultists wanting a higher death toll so they can accuse Biden of botching things even when those same people are bending over backwards excusing Trump from any blame for deaths while he's in office.
Re: Re: Re: 'Am I sick/dying? No? Why would I care then?'
It's not just believable - it's inevitable. The virus will continue to be a hoax right up until Biden has finished swearing in on January 20th 2021, at which point it will become both the most important thing on the planet and Biden will be retroactively responsible for every death in 2020. Oh, and any sensible measure to try and control the virus or administer the vaccine will be evidence of some deep state Chinese communist takeover. Meanwhile Mitch McConnell will block any attempt to bring relief or aid to the people.
It's so sadly predictable, but nothing says 2020 like being able to make basic predications based on obvious facts, and having to watch as millions of idiots swarm around each other not caring until they get infected.
Prediction:
This is going to end up with a settlement and a bunch of money paid to Rebekah Jones and her family.
It sounds like they're blaming her for an alert sent out in November.
Given that she hasn't worked there since May, they either are scapegoating her for someone else's actions, or have horrible security practices (if someone can access a system like that six months after being fired), or, most likely, both.
Re:
The Tallahasee newspaper article explains that the users of the "secure" emergency communication system share one username and one password. What a joke!
https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2020/12/07/agents-raid-home-fired-florida-data-scientis t-who-built-covid-19-dashboard-rebekah-jones/6482817002/
Re:
From the article:
This is the big hack that warrants an armed raid?
Re: Re:
Nope. What warrants an armed raid is making yourself and loved ones a nuisance to the government. Stick your head up and get shot.....
America loves circling the drain, can't wait for it to finally make the plunge.
What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!
When you see opposition to any "Republican", they're automatically saints.
And of course you're rabid on "we're all gonna die unless wear masks and give up all civil rights".
So you rush out with this neglecting to even allow a possibility that she's committed some crime.
We'll see, I guess.
Re: What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!
It's hardly automatic -- but blaming the "republican" is the smart way to bet.
Re: What's "clear"? You ask WHY several times, give NO facts!
Actually, it’s whistleblowers in general. They also felt the same about Edward Snowden.
"On my children." -- Video or it didn't happen.
Just a notion, Maz, can you find ANY articles at all questioning the NEED for "lockdown" such as 37 million in California are under? ANY objectivity at all on just that narrow question? HMM?
Sheriffs in California are REFUSING to enforce the tyranny that Gov "Hairdoo" is merely ordering -- it's not a law, it's mere advice, as several Sheriffs have pointed out.
But it's NO suprise that you're supporting arbitrary restrictions on ordinary civil rights! Everything you claim are for, your true position turns out opposite.
Re: "On my children." -- Video or it didn't happen.
What Would East German Citizens Think?
The people who lived expecting the knock on the door every day know. Post WWII my "spook" father volunteered to stay. The only thing he said was, "You could not image how people lived." /reference - Secret Police
I say, "The governor has a nice long winter filled with Snow Birds and tourists if he gets his way". Follow the money from, for example, NY,Nj,Ohio, then throw a dart at a map of choice.
A simple solution is always cook the books. Ask any policy wonk in climate change.
Easy answers, but not pleasant ones
This is horrifying on so many levels. Why was her home raided? Why did they pull out guns? Why did they do it after she told them that it was her children upstairs? Why did they seize all of her electronics equipment? Why are they doing any of this?
In order:
Because she refused to shut up and allow the Official Narrative to go unchallenged and a Message needed to be sent to what happens to those that challenge authority.
To really nail home that 'message' via threat of death and/or injury(all completely 'accidental' of course).
To make it crystal clear that yes, that included her children too.
To punish her and attempt to stop her from continuing to speak out.
See all previous answers.
Or in even shorter form: 'Because we can, and what are you going to do about it?'
Re: Easy answers, but not pleasant ones
Americans: "Nothing."
Government: "Good. Now bend over."
Also Americans: sheepishly "Yes, sir....."
So called "freedom fighters / supporters" regardless of party: "Nope, nothing to see here."
What the motherfucking actual fuck?
Fuck this bullshit governor, the bullshit warrant, and fuck those cops.
10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a SWAT team
To all the people who were surprised when the cops hand went for his gun upon realizing children were present. I don't think you realize how dangerous children are. One child can be dangerous, but a group of them are like piranha, I've seen them strip the meat from the bones of a bucket of KFC in minutes.
For the sarcastically challenged and for those who've lost all faith in humanity and might think this was a real argument or concern I present to you the "/srcsm" tag.
Also, you think there is any chance she'll ever see the thousands of dollars worth of electronics they took from her house in the next decade? 4:1 odds against.
Re: 10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a SWAT
Would those electronics be trustable, or should they be handed straight to security researcher if she ever sees them again?
Re: Re: 10:1 odds the policehad to be talked down from using a S
Nuked from orbit just to be sure. Let an agent of any governing body near your equipment, and the only thing you can be sure of is the fact that it has a new master that isn't you.
For the jokingly inclined and for those who've failed to realize what kind of hellhole they truly live in, I present to you the United States of America as it truly is: "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."
Can she take them to court? I'd be interested in how discovery would play out. My guess is it won't get that far. The threat has been delivered.
Obvious by now
The GOP is a domestic terrorist organization. They will stop at nothing to further their draconian agenda. They will lie, cheat, steal, rape, murder, imprison... whatever it takes to continue dismantling the United States of America. Until the rest of America, nee the world, faces the truth and takes action against this direct and present threat, we are all in danger. There is no such thing as a "good Republican", just as there is no such thing as a "good cop". They are all complicit and should be treated as such.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Obvious by now
I had to stop and think a moment -- should this comment be flagged "Funny" or "Insightful".
Sigh... "Insightful" it is. :-(
Just echoing what That One Guy said. This is intimidation plain and simple. Desantis wanted her to shut up and stop contradicting the official statement to justify reopening the state and sent in thugs with a badge to enforce that silence at the point of a gun and if that meant putting a gun to her husband and children then so be it.
This is unacceptable and shouldn't even be a thing. They should DEMAND Desantis step down as governor for trying to silence someone who was trying to better inform people.
Huh. Interesting that this comes right after a major Florida newspaper published a scathing report, using numerous insider sources, on how Desantis covered up a lot of COVID information.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-coronavirus-florida-desantis-spin-ss-prem-20201203-t yjmgkos6bd7vo7vnripqliany-htmlstory.html
I wonder if this is him trying to track down who talked to the paper.
Banana Republic
A bit more to the story
Search Warrant
Assuming there was a search warrant, Which judge authorized the search? What did the search warrant application say? How was this search justified?
