Georgia Court Streams Ridiculous 'Kraken' Lawsuit Hearing On YouTube; Then Tells People They Can't Repost Recordings
from the not-how-it-works dept
We have lots of concerns about court transparency, and how more transparent court systems would be nice. One of the more interesting consequences of the pandemic, in which many court hearings are now done virtually, is that courts have been much more open to allowing more realtime access to these court hearings. In one of the more high profile (and more ridiculous, if that's possible) lawsuits challenging the election results -- the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit in Georgia -- there was a hearing earlier today. The court announced that the audio would stream on YouTube:
That says that the audio will be streamed on YouTube and provides you with a link. However, beneath it, it says the following:
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia is participating in an audio pilot program permitting a limited number of district courts to livestream audio of certain civil proceedings with the consent of the parties. Under the pilot program, audio of qualifying civil proceedings will be livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel.
Audio recordings will not be available for playback on YouTube after proceedings have ended. Audio, in full or in part, from any proceeding may not be recorded, broadcast, posted or reproduced in any form.
And, uh, what? I kind of understand (if seriously disagree with) rules in courts saying that people in the courtroom are not allowed to record, but cannot fathom any possible way in which the court can say that audio that they've streamed out on the open web cannot be recorded or used in any form.
And already there seems to be some crackdown on those who did make use of the recordings. Reuters legal reporter Jan Wolfe was told to delete her tweets with the recording of Judge Timothy Bratten shutting down the lawsuit:
I deleted my tweet with a recording of Judge Batten's remarks in Sidney Powell's lawsuit. It was brought to my attention that recording was not allowed by the court. I hadn't realized that.
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) December 7, 2020
And, if you go to the original YouTube video where the court hearing was officially streamed, you now see this:
This seems absolutely ridiculous. I also cannot conceive of any possible basis for which the courts can force someone, especially a reporter, to not record or republish using the publicly available audio stream. And it's not that difficult to find the audio stream reposted elsewhere.
As reporter Brad Heath notes, this seems both short-sighted and beyond the authority of the courts:
It also doesn't strike me as entirely clear that a federal district judge has the power to order people in their living rooms to not record a thing on YouTube, even if it's his thing.
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 7, 2020
I'd go beyond short-sighted. It's ridiculous. And demanding people take down such things seems to raise serious 1st Amendment issues.
Wouldn't this audio be automatically in the public domain?
Quick someone remix it into a song.
perhaps some people could do a dramatic reading of the transcript
Re:
Only if they read it in Teletubby voices.
They apparently have not yet learned that once something is posted to the internet, it is forever on the internet and there is nothing you can do about it.
Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
You don't read of major matters like all the EVIDENCE of election fraud, say for on-topic ref, because WHY? -- A) It's being/been suppressed. B) You read only snowflake-safe sources like Techdirt. C) The biggest reason: You don't want to hear it, anyway! It'd upset all your notions.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
Apparently blocked thrice after this session made two comments without problem, but minor change and Resend got it in!
That's the Memory Hole in operation, right there.
Re: Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
You really need to be taking your anti-psychotic meds, buddy.
All this time and you still don't get it that Techdirt users actively are aware you're trolling every single story and are using the flag button to mark you as spam the moment you comment.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
Really? Then why did Republicans, including Trump's own attorney general, say that there wasn't any evidence of fraud? Why are Trump's cases getting thrown out of court, which includes by judges his administration appointed?
Something tells me you're just swimming in the fetid filth of conspiracy.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
What evidence, as none has been produced in court.
'It's in this box?. 'Can I see it?' 'No. My box.'
Ah, but you see it's super-duper extra special secret evidence, the kinda that magically evaporates any time someone tries to check it's validity, the fact that it keeps disappearing is just proof of how special and real the evidence is, and/or proof that every judge that's been involved has special evidence destroying magic powers.
Re: Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
None of it has even been loosely "produced" to the public by any means.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
You don't read of major matters like all the EVIDENCE of election fraud, say for on-topic ref, because WHY?
Ooooh! I know! I know!
Because there isn't any.
Re: Election Fraud
I think I know what happened - someone dressed up as Bigfoot when they went to vote this year.
Photo gets snapped, everyone knows Bigfoot isn't registered to vote, hence "massive" election fraud, now with photographic evidence!
It might be difficult for Rudy to get his hands on that photo from a hospital bed though.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
Well, if they were presented in a court of law, where all filings are of public record, media censorship wouldn’t matter. What, do you think we can’t be bothered to read the court filings? Think again. None of the relevant court cases are under seal, so it’s not being suppressed. Again, if there was any truth to the allegations of fraud or electoral manipulations, we would have seen some evidence in the court filings or heard about it from the Trump DOJ. And yet we have seen nothing. Or do you think that Trump-appointed judges and William Barr have an anti-Trump bias?
So no, we’re not being deliberately blind to the evidence, nor is it being suppressed. Your side refuses to present any where it actually matters: to investigators or in a court of law. The only reason I can think of for this is that to present any remotely persuasive evidence of fraud would mean perjury or lying to federal officers, both of which are crimes and violate legal ethics.
Maybe you’re projecting here with C, and the idea that Biden could possibly beat Trump in a fair election would upset all your notions? Perhaps you’re the one who should recheck their biases.
If you don't want it up, don't put it up
Streaming court proceedings only to take them down immediately afterwards, and prohibit people from reposting them... that's almost impressive really, it takes some real stretching to shoot yourself in the back like that but they somehow managed it.
If you're not allowed to repost the stream or clips of it then that makes commentary, criticism and/or reporting effectively useless, since you have nothing to point back to beyond 'I'm pretty sure they said X', which doesn't hold up very well(just ask Trump's lawyers), and with those out of the way you're essentially streaming the proceedings simply on a whim, without that actually doing much good.
Either put the stream up and let people copy and repost it, or stick with the default and don't, don't try to straddle the line and end up with the worst of both options.
Re: If you don't want it up, don't put it up
Naw, it was in the foot (it not being fatal, y'know). Much easier. Imo, this synergizes on the worst of both options, and makes it even worse: Public Domain. 1A prior restraint. All of that, introduced by trying to have it both ways.
While I sympathize with the court not wanting to provide incentive for prosecutors (or defense attorneys) to turn the court into a performance for the public, I can't see how disallowing essentially any direct quoting from the stream advances that goal. I mean, the court transcript is (theoretically) available, right?
Re: Re: If you don't want it up, don't put it up
I suppose they can get on with making the transcript available.
Re: If you don't want it up, don't put it up
If memory serves, this is the same state that had to have the Supreme Court explain to them you cannot copyright "the law"...
Supreme Court Says Georgia's 'Official Code' Is Public Domain -- Including Annotations
Maybe now that the Supreme Court has explained to them how state published books and copyright work, Georgia can petition them explain how broadcasting and the internet works too!
I guess we'll see how well that ban on posting recordings works. If the courts are lucky, at best, most everyone will just ignore them and post anyway while only a handfull will think telling the court to fuck off is worth the effort to type "fuck off."
looks at this & the post about PACER
It seems they don't mind limiting public access soemtimes...
I fail to understand the distinction between my brain's memory and my disk's storage. It seems like if they could get away with it they'd like to also erase my brain's memory.
Re:
That raises a question though: to what kind of file system would they format your brain's memory? NTFS? CHFS? NOVA?
Re: Re:
*don't say ReiserFS, don't say ReiserFS...*
Re: Re: Re:
lol
Outlawed?
When recording federal court audio streams is outlawed, only outlaws will have recordings of federal court audio streams.
Anyone want to bet that they took down the video until they can figure out how to "Pacer" it and charge viewers for each frame viewed?
Maybe they WANTED the Kraken lawsuit Streisanded?
Streisand is now a verb.
Re: Maybe they WANTED the Kraken lawsuit Streisanded?
... now if only Barb could make book on the term!
Re: Maybe they WANTED the Kraken lawsuit Streisanded?
Word's already taken...
https://londondesigncollective.com/guides/wet-sanding-vs-dry-sanding-whats-the-difference/
And court precedent, from the Volokh Conspiracy
So... can't reproduce the courtroom stream? Really?
Official or not
I honestly believe the court over reacted innocently. All hearings are transcribed and there can only be 1 “official” transcription. The court reporter is employed to provide this. The over reaction was most likely a poor attempt to preserve this archaic system.
Ridiculous
So let me see if I understand:
A judge does not consider the facts in the case at all and instead reads his ruling from a piece of paper written before he read the suit and that means the case brought before the judge who had already made up his mind the week before is "ridiculous?"
And that is your idea of justice?
Now that is truly the definition of ridiculous
Re: Ridiculous
What in the crap are you talking about?
'The Dear Leader is Never wrong!'
I believe that's the current go-to excuse for why 'election fraud' cases are being thrown/laughed out left and right these days, that the judges are simply refusing to look at the very real super-duper extra secret evidence and are going into them already having made up their minds, since that's a lot easier for Trump's cult to swallow than judges tossing their cases because they're nothing more than paranoid conspiracy-theory laden garbage backed up by lies, baseless speculation and/or wild-ass assertions.
