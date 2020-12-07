Georgia Court Streams Ridiculous 'Kraken' Lawsuit Hearing On YouTube; Then Tells People They Can't Repost Recordings
We have lots of concerns about court transparency, and how more transparent court systems would be nice. One of the more interesting consequences of the pandemic, in which many court hearings are now done virtually, is that courts have been much more open to allowing more realtime access to these court hearings. In one of the more high profile (and more ridiculous, if that's possible) lawsuits challenging the election results -- the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit in Georgia -- there was a hearing earlier today. The court announced that the audio would stream on YouTube:
That says that the audio will be streamed on YouTube and provides you with a link. However, beneath it, it says the following:
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia is participating in an audio pilot program permitting a limited number of district courts to livestream audio of certain civil proceedings with the consent of the parties. Under the pilot program, audio of qualifying civil proceedings will be livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel.
Audio recordings will not be available for playback on YouTube after proceedings have ended. Audio, in full or in part, from any proceeding may not be recorded, broadcast, posted or reproduced in any form.
And, uh, what? I kind of understand (if seriously disagree with) rules in courts saying that people in the courtroom are not allowed to record, but cannot fathom any possible way in which the court can say that audio that they've streamed out on the open web cannot be recorded or used in any form.
And already there seems to be some crackdown on those who did make use of the recordings. Reuters legal reporter Jan Wolfe was told to delete her tweets with the recording of Judge Timothy Bratten shutting down the lawsuit:
I deleted my tweet with a recording of Judge Batten's remarks in Sidney Powell's lawsuit. It was brought to my attention that recording was not allowed by the court. I hadn't realized that.
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) December 7, 2020
And, if you go to the original YouTube video where the court hearing was officially streamed, you now see this:
This seems absolutely ridiculous. I also cannot conceive of any possible basis for which the courts can force someone, especially a reporter, to not record or republish using the publicly available audio stream. And it's not that difficult to find the audio stream reposted elsewhere.
As reporter Brad Heath notes, this seems both short-sighted and beyond the authority of the courts:
It also doesn't strike me as entirely clear that a federal district judge has the power to order people in their living rooms to not record a thing on YouTube, even if it's his thing.
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 7, 2020
I'd go beyond short-sighted. It's ridiculous. And demanding people take down such things seems to raise serious 1st Amendment issues.
Reader Comments
Wouldn't this audio be automatically in the public domain?
Quick someone remix it into a song.
perhaps some people could do a dramatic reading of the transcript
Re:
Only if they read it in Teletubby voices.
They apparently have not yet learned that once something is posted to the internet, it is forever on the internet and there is nothing you can do about it.
Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.
If you don't want it up, don't put it up
Streaming court proceedings only to take them down immediately afterwards, and prohibit people from reposting them... that's almost impressive really, it takes some real stretching to shoot yourself in the back like that but they somehow managed it.
If you're not allowed to repost the stream or clips of it then that makes commentary, criticism and/or reporting effectively useless, since you have nothing to point back to beyond 'I'm pretty sure they said X', which doesn't hold up very well(just ask Trump's lawyers), and with those out of the way you're essentially streaming the proceedings simply on a whim, without that actually doing much good.
Either put the stream up and let people copy and repost it, or stick with the default and don't, don't try to straddle the line and end up with the worst of both options.
I guess we'll see how well that ban on posting recordings works. If the courts are lucky, at best, most everyone will just ignore them and post anyway while only a handfull will think telling the court to fuck off is worth the effort to type "fuck off."
