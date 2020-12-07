French Legislators Outlaw Discriminating Against People Because Of Their 'Regional Accents'
 

Georgia Court Streams Ridiculous 'Kraken' Lawsuit Hearing On YouTube; Then Tells People They Can't Repost Recordings

Free Speech

from the not-how-it-works dept

Mon, Dec 7th 2020 10:47amMike Masnick

We have lots of concerns about court transparency, and how more transparent court systems would be nice. One of the more interesting consequences of the pandemic, in which many court hearings are now done virtually, is that courts have been much more open to allowing more realtime access to these court hearings. In one of the more high profile (and more ridiculous, if that's possible) lawsuits challenging the election results -- the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit in Georgia -- there was a hearing earlier today. The court announced that the audio would stream on YouTube:

That says that the audio will be streamed on YouTube and provides you with a link. However, beneath it, it says the following:

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia is participating in an audio pilot program permitting a limited number of district courts to livestream audio of certain civil proceedings with the consent of the parties. Under the pilot program, audio of qualifying civil proceedings will be livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel.

Audio recordings will not be available for playback on YouTube after proceedings have ended. Audio, in full or in part, from any proceeding may not be recorded, broadcast, posted or reproduced in any form.

And, uh, what? I kind of understand (if seriously disagree with) rules in courts saying that people in the courtroom are not allowed to record, but cannot fathom any possible way in which the court can say that audio that they've streamed out on the open web cannot be recorded or used in any form.

And already there seems to be some crackdown on those who did make use of the recordings. Reuters legal reporter Jan Wolfe was told to delete her tweets with the recording of Judge Timothy Bratten shutting down the lawsuit:

And, if you go to the original YouTube video where the court hearing was officially streamed, you now see this:

This seems absolutely ridiculous. I also cannot conceive of any possible basis for which the courts can force someone, especially a reporter, to not record or republish using the publicly available audio stream. And it's not that difficult to find the audio stream reposted elsewhere.

As reporter Brad Heath notes, this seems both short-sighted and beyond the authority of the courts:

I'd go beyond short-sighted. It's ridiculous. And demanding people take down such things seems to raise serious 1st Amendment issues.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 1st amendment, audio streaming, courts, free speech, georgia, prior restraint, recordings, sidney powell, transparency

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Celyxise (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:02am

    Wouldn't this audio be automatically in the public domain?

    Quick someone remix it into a song.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    agro23 (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:12am

    perhaps some people could do a dramatic reading of the transcript

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:21am

    They apparently have not yet learned that once something is posted to the internet, it is forever on the internet and there is nothing you can do about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Mort Chewary, 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:47am

      Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.

      They apparently have not yet learned that once something is posted to the internet, it is forever on the internet and there is nothing you can do about it.

      You don't read of major matters like all the EVIDENCE of election fraud, say for on-topic ref, because WHY? -- A) It's being/been suppressed. B) You read only snowflake-safe sources like Techdirt. C) The biggest reason: You don't want to hear it, anyway! It'd upset all your notions.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Mort Chewary, 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:48am

        Re: Re: Actually, the Memory Hole is already implemented.

        Apparently blocked thrice after this session made two comments without problem, but minor change and Resend got it in!

        That's the Memory Hole in operation, right there.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:44am

    If you don't want it up, don't put it up

    Streaming court proceedings only to take them down immediately afterwards, and prohibit people from reposting them... that's almost impressive really, it takes some real stretching to shoot yourself in the back like that but they somehow managed it.

    If you're not allowed to repost the stream or clips of it then that makes commentary, criticism and/or reporting effectively useless, since you have nothing to point back to beyond 'I'm pretty sure they said X', which doesn't hold up very well(just ask Trump's lawyers), and with those out of the way you're essentially streaming the proceedings simply on a whim, without that actually doing much good.

    Either put the stream up and let people copy and repost it, or stick with the default and don't, don't try to straddle the line and end up with the worst of both options.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 7 Dec 2020 @ 11:47am

    I guess we'll see how well that ban on posting recordings works. If the courts are lucky, at best, most everyone will just ignore them and post anyway while only a handfull will think telling the court to fuck off is worth the effort to type "fuck off."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

French Legislators Outlaw Discriminating Against People Because Of Their 'Regional Accents'
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

10:47 Georgia Court Streams Ridiculous 'Kraken' Lawsuit Hearing On YouTube; Then Tells People They Can't Repost Recordings (9)

Friday

03:28 French Legislators Outlaw Discriminating Against People Because Of Their 'Regional Accents' (13)

Wednesday

03:33 French Gov't Walks Back Proposal To Make Publishing Images Of Police Officers Illegal After Massive Protests Erupt Across The Nation (6)

Tuesday

03:30 Tennessee State Rep Ask US Congress To Ignore Supreme Court Precedent And Outlaw Flag Burning (33)

Monday

10:44 Federal Court Strikes Down California's Ban On 'Offensive' License Plates (26)

Wednesday

09:38 Cryptocurrency Giant Binance Sues Forbes, Driving New Attention To Article About Binance's Corporate Structuring (10)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.