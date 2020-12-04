Nancy Pelosi Sells Out The Public: Agrees To Put Massive Copyright Reform In 'Must Pass' Spending Bill
from the why? dept
I know everyone is focused on Trump's attempt to take away Section 230 in the NDAA, but an equally important issue is that members of Congress have been trying to do Hollywood's bidding and sneak massive copyright reform into a must-pass government appropriations bill. The CASE Act has many problems that we've discussed, including the fact that it would unleash a wave of copyright trolling for people accidentally or innocently sharing works they don't realize are covered by copyright. There are also significant Constitutional problems with it, in that it routes around the Title III courts by handing disputes about private rights to the executive branch. That's not allowed.
But rather than actually discussing and debating those issues, and fixing the bill to make sure it is constitutional and protects the public, we've heard from three different sources that Nancy Pelosi has given the go-ahead in the House to include the CASE Act in the spending bill. As we said earlier this week, if you're trying to ram through a bill by adding them to an appropriations bill, it's because you know it has problems and will cause major issues and you just don't care because the politics of pleasing donors is too important. Hollywood has been screaming for this bill, and Pelosi has agreed to put it in.
If you're a constituent of Pelosi, I would highly recommend reaching out to her office and making it clear that you absolutely oppose any effort to attach the CASE Act to any appropriations bill. To ignore the many concerns that have been raised about the bill and what it will do to people across the country (especially in the middle of a pandemic) is a travesty. There is no need to pass this bill now, and there is certainly no need to do it in this way. Even if you're not a Pelosi constituent, it's worth reaching out to your Congressional Representatives. The good folks over at EFF have a handy dandy form under the accurate headline: "Don't let a quasi-court bankrupt internet users."
Many people have raised thoughtful critiques of the CASE Act, and there are many suggestions out there for how the bill can be fixed. To date, Congress has ignored those fixes. This is a bill that is highly controversial and should not be put into law through a sneaky, underhanded move like this. Make sure that Congress understands this.
Reader Comments
Pelosi needs to go away. She's been ineffective at best and outright corrupt at worst.
Re:
That goes for all the more-politician, less-statesperson types who "know how things work" inside the Beltway. Clear them all out and that system of lobbying, deal-making, and trading is interrupted. Then continue to interrupt it on a regular basis. Like with term limits maybe.
It will never end the shadier side of pols "listening to their constituents", but it would dial back the safely hidden and entrenched ease-of-use, and network effects of that system. Don't vote for groomed successors initiated to Ye Olde Corps and Orgs Network, make every new Congresscritter indeed a new quantity for the Lobbies to deal with.
I hear some people were all about draining a swamp, maybe they would vote that way too.
And then i woke up. What a nightmare.
JFC, we can't get anything for citizens but no problem offering up yet another giant handout for copyright cartels.
They went on vacation instead of working to help us... perhaps they need new jobs. Lets vote them out when we can and try again.
Screw the whole red or blue, it doesn't matter they don't actually care about us. They care about huge dark dollar "donations" .
How many corporations died in this pandemic?
Changing the system from within
The sooner we come to terms with breaking the system or replacing entirely, the sooner we can get on with it.
Or we can suffer for fear of the consequences of doing it.
Maybe if we create in advance a public-serving, like-the-US-Constitution-but-less-buggy charter so we know in advance what we're changing it into...?
Re:
Face it, at this point we have a better chance of a random nutjob shooting them out of office, than their constituents voting them out.
Re: Re:
Sad but true.
Oh, pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STARVE!
Disclaimer: for obvious purpose, this once I'm taking the COVID myth as Biden / you do, "we're all gonna die unless wear a mask full time and get vaccinated with completely unproven new mRNA / polyethylene glycol".
Biden, who admits broke his foot while having at the dog's tail in the shower, goes WAY beyond what you accuse Trump and Pelosi of, playing games with appropriations bill, to make an actual BLACKMAIL THREAT, and mainly against the poor:
Report: Joe Biden Exploring Ways to Tie Climate Change Legislation to Coronavirus Relief
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/12/04/report-joe-biden-exploring-ways-tie-climate-chang e-legislation-coronavirus-relief/
Re: Oh, pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
So, to paraphrase: meet the new boss, WORSE than the present!
Funny how you’re always ripping on corporations and corporatism and such…until the discussion turns to copyright.
Tell me, Brainy: How can a corporation control and enforce a copyright when you believe corporations have no legal rights, and how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STARVE!
As usual, A. Stephen Stone, you confound and accuse wrongly.
Corporations are not persons. But they are PERMITTED (by The Public) to collectively own property including copyrighted works.
Corporatism is the political philosophy of Adolf Hilter, Benito Mussolini, and Imperial Japan. You and Maz are for corporatism as way to gain political power and crush opposition.
Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
I think you might want to go hide under a blanket, possibly with a ice pack. Otherwise the embarrassment might just give you heatstroke
Re: Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR
GOSH, "AC" who's no doubt a regular too chicken to use his account, you sure think wrong.
Try stating some specific, though, IF you can.
Re: Re: Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change
Is ... is this supposed to be some sort of provocation? I'm not really sure what direction it's trying to be provocative in. Can you try paraphrasing? when people don't understand each other that's a good way to work towards getting your point across
How can a corporation own anything when, as you have asserted countless times in the past, you don’t believe corporations have any rights — which would obviously include property rights? After all, one of your primary arguments against Twitter is that Twitter admins have no right to moderate speech on Twitter property because the Twitter corporation lacks the right to “censor” speech.
RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STARVE!
In particular, you and Maz advocate that corporations have TOTAL ARBITRARY CONTROL over what "natural" persons can Publish on mere HOSTS.
You and Maz claim that the First Amendment, the essential guarantor to persons, actually licenses corporations to control all speech on the very Section 230 sites that are supposed to be "Free Speech" outlets for The Public.
You have inverted the purpose of the First Amendment, and then accuse ME of contradiction? -- You're a contemptible little idiot.
Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
Pro tip for you: hosting your own content is actually fairly easy. Or using your own service on a rented host (cloud) is also really easy.
Just like how I won't (and am not legally required to) let you spout your stupid drivel in my home, so other people who host stuff... even if it's accessed electronically instead of physically, are not legally required to let you put your drivel on their private properly.
But don't worry! getting your OWN property to host your drivel on is fairly easy, and then facebook/twitter or what ever corporation you feel like raving about, will be unable to do anything about it.
Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
Dude, yer totally cool with me putting big signs in your front yard, that is way awesome and thanks again. I will try to limit the vulgarity but no promises - wink wink nudge nudge.
Yes, Twitter has control over what people can publish.
On Twitter.
And only on Twitter.
Do you really not understand that Twitter is not the only social media service on the Internet, or do you just not care because you’d rather be angry at me, Mike, and whoever else the voices in your head tell you to hate instead of being someone who gets the facts right?
Yes. That is the law. What makes you think saying all that shit is some sort of “gotcha” when, as Mike has told you before, admitting to what the law says and does is all we’ve ever done in that regard?
I haven’t inverted jack fucking shit, you used Easy Mac bowl. The First Amendment guarantees the right of association; corporations, having been extended certain rights via the law/the courts, can exercise that right on their property — cyber- or meatspace. Twitter has every right to toss you off the service or out of its corporate offices; saying otherwise makes you the one attempting to pervert the First Amendment.
Hey!
I am not little, goddammit.
Re:
I also feel it bears point out (again) that the First Amendment is a restriction on governmental powers. It is NOT actually a guarantee of individual rights.
To put it another way. The constitution is all about the government and it's relationship with the governed. Blathering about interactions that don't include the government falls outside the constitution.
Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
Just like newspapers decide which letters to the editor that they will place in their newspaper.
Re: Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR
you are absolutely right. And Hollywood should be force to publish and edition of their movies that follows what I think the script ought to be.
/s
Re: Re: Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change
There was a group that tried to clean up movies so that they could watch them without bad words and skin, I never heard what if any movies got re-published by these people.
Re: Re: Re: Re: RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Ch
There was a magic DVD player that would download edit notes to reduce movies to the TV boobless / low violence / no swearing version.
I only saw the adverts on late night television, so I don't know whatever became of it.
On a related note, modern media players still have fairly dumb shuffle codes which can't be adjusted to forbid repeats over a set time window or regard two (or more) tracks as one set, always played together. (Sergeant Pepper's intro and With A Little Help From My Friends comes to mind right off.)
Re:
Who is Steven T Stone, and why does he have such a big asshole? Must be great not worrying about hemorrhoids.
Re: Oh, pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
I'm sorry, if there's a coherent thought here it is buried too deeply under the insane rambling
Re: Oh, pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STAR
Mate, if you need a legit, reliable source that upholds your viewpoint. Brebait news isn’t one of them.
www.breitbart.[nope].com
Oh wow. You linked to Breitbart, yet another alleged news agency who would have to assert in court that its audience knows its satire.
Do you know it's satire?
Oh, right. Directly on topic: HOORAY!
And it's NOT handing to executive branch, Maz, it's Administrative Law because are too many too small of cases, LIKE "Small Claims".
You don't get full criminal procedure to protect you for stealing a buck or two of value, which you pirates used to claim was reason for it to be ignored. You'll get process in PROPORTION to the small crime. ENJOY. It's coming.
And GOOGLE will provide the information to target you for very small fee.
And/or ISPs might help by providing info, splitting the profits.
TOLD YA that rampant piracy would bring new laws, but you kept on pirating!
Re: Oh, right. Directly on topic: HOORAY!
I'm curious: are you aware that you just contradicted yourself?
You continually amaze me with your unheralded deference to corporations on the issue of copyright and your simultaneous denouncing of corporations on virtually any other issue. How much do you get paid to bend the knee and kiss Mickey’s copyright ring?
Re:
I suspect it either enjoys making a fool of itself publicly, or certain corporations have badly abused a mental patient (or both I guess that would work too).
RE: pish, tosh, Maz! Biden says gimme Climate Change OR STARVE!
I'll just repeat from above:
As usual, A. Stephen Stone, you confound and accuse wrongly.
Corporations are not persons. But they are PERMITTED (by The Public) to collectively own property including copyrighted works.
Corporatism is the political philosophy of Adolf Hilter, Benito Mussolini, and Imperial Japan. You and Maz are for corporatism as way to gain political power and crush opposition.
Re:
I'd like to see what would happen with the sorts of issues involving corporations not generally covered at td.
Priorities. Get them
Because if anything needs to be made even easier during a pandemic where people are struggling to survive and keep food on the table and a roof above their heads it's being able to be sued over imaginary property used in ways that people don't even put a second thought to.
This is a grossly disgusting and dishonest ploy and leaves her and anyone else involved looking all sorts of corrupt and terrible.
What is stopping Trump from saying "if you are willing to pass all this copyright refroms in the appropriations bill why not 230 reforms? Say what let make a deal.."
Never hand your enemy the gun needed to shoot you
Nothing, which just highlights another problem with the stunt she just pulled in that it utterly guts any standing she or anyone else doing this might have had in opposing his tantrum-driven demands to remove 230, since clearly they are willing to put unrelated items into the bill just not what he wants, giving him the perfect opportunity to claim that the opposition to his demand is not because it's a terrible idea(it is) but because of purely partisan reasons.
Re: Never hand your enemy the gun needed to shoot you
More like she just gave away the game. They're only against it because Trump was for it.
Re: Re: Never hand your enemy the gun needed to shoot you
Thanks to this idiotic move that's a reasonable possible interpretation, but at the same time she could have been against his 230 tantrum because of valid reasons, namely how stupid and damaging it is.
The gap between the deep policy wonkery necessary for a subject like copyright reform and the 11th-hour, donor-driven politicking we actually get is just sickening.
And you are surprised by this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hopefully they backtrack in this because there already been huge backlash from tech companies and civil liberties activists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tipping Georgia [was Re: Re:]
Let me know when the backlash gets big enough to throw the Georgia Senate runoffs to Mitch McConnell's party.
Heck, Pelosi maybe won't even really mind that. It'd give her a pretty convenient excuse for all the other ways she can disappoint over the next two years.
Aren’t there 2 other parts as well?
