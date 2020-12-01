'Tis The Season: Congress Looks To Sneak In Unconstitutional Copyright Reform Bill Into 'Must Pass' Spending Bill
from the if-you-have-to-sneak-around... dept
If you have to sneak your transformational copyright bill into a "must pass" government spending bill, it seems fairly evident that you know the bill is bad. Earlier we talked about how the White House is trying to slip a Section 230 repeal into the NDAA (military appropriations) bill, and now we've heard multiple people confirm that there's an effort underway to slip the CASE Act into the "must pass" government appropriations bill (the bill that keeps the government running).
What does keeping the government running have to with completely overhauling the copyright system to enable massive copyright trolling? Absolutely nothing, but it's Christmas season, and thus it's the time for some Christmas tree bills in which Senators try to slip in little favors to their funders by adding them to must-pass bills.
We've detailed the many problems with the CASE Act, including how it would ratchet up copyright trolling in a time when we should actually be looking for ways to prevent copyright trolling. But the much larger issue is the fact that the bill is almost certainly unconstitutional. It involves the executive branch trying to route around the courts to set up a judicial body to handle disputes about private rights. That's not allowed.
At the very least, however, there are legitimate concerns about the overreach of the CASE Act, and, as such, those supporting it should at least be willing to discuss those issues honestly and debate them fairly. Slipping them into a must-pass government spending bill certainly suggests that they know that they cannot defend the bill legitimately, and need to cheat to make it law.
None shall pass.
But this is a must-pass bi...
None shall pass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh great
Merry Christmas everyone!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
More like a lump of coal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this bad?
Say we lost section 230, that would result in twitter, facebook, and other "platforms" going down most likely. And it would improve the incentive to self-host websites. Is that a 'bad' thing? The only thing that would make it absurd would be if ISPs were held accountable for hosted content, but that can even be worked around using P2P and encryption...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is this bad?
Except that they would be sued for not stopping piracy, libel, and sex trafficking...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Is this bad?
Uh, who is "they"? You mean they'll sue me for participating in a P2P network? We've already had U.S. Supreme Court cases about this. P2P is not illegal unless you use it for an illegal purpose. Nor can it be made illegal in principle without violating the First Amendment.
P2P is "peer to peer" by definition, so the third party exception does not (necessarily) apply, and it's very difficult to attack these networks from a legal perspective since they also have extensive legal uses and there are no pressure points beyond the parties to the transaction (usually individuals). Suing Bob and Alice just isn't as worth while as suing big corporations.
It's also a lot easier to pressure a third party who has no stake in the content to take it offline than having to directly sue the individual who wrote the content and is far far more likely to fight back.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Uhh, yes?
And it would improve the incentive to self-host websites. Is that a 'bad' thing?
Do you have the time, money and expertise to host and run your own website? Because a vast percentage of people do not, which would mean if they either hosted their own content or it wasn't hosted then it wouldn't be up, period, and adding to the problem with no 230 to shield web site owners from third-party liability the only person who could 'safely' post on a given site would be the owner, such that you'd go from large platforms where people can easily communicate and share content to many isolated sites effectively useless for communication.
So yes, it would indeed be a 'bad thing'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Uhh, yes?
I do have a website I set up.. it's not hard..
Set up a VPS, pay what, $5/month for a nanode? Type some HTML, maybe CSS if you want to get fancy. Stick them in /var/www/mysite.com, edit a few nginx.conf files, type service nginx restart and you're up and running!
It's really not that hard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Uhh, yes?
Good for you, you can do it and can spare the time and money to run it, that's still no reason to try to dump all that on millions of other people who might not have the time, money or expertise to do so.
Might as well argue that walking a couple of miles to get groceries on a regular basis isn't that hard so what would be the problem with outlawing vehicles?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That depends. Do you own or operate a hosting company? Because hosting companies would likely get more business if people didn’t have outlets like Twitter, DeviantArt, and so on.
Otherwise: 230 going down and taking a good chunk of the Internet with it (in one way or another) is a bad thing. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling you a load of bullshit in a gift-wrapped box.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't know. I kind of want to see a return to individually operated websites without the censorship imposed by big tech.
I wonder what the web would look like as a bunch of smaller websites instead of a few huge ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Censorship imposed by big tech
Well, the other option is censorship imposed by not-yet-big-tech (most of which will stay small or fade out). If you want to see the fringes of unmoderated forums, check out 4chan/b. Enjoy the gore, the racism and hate speech the rekt threads and the occasional lolicon / furry porn.
Note that you're not seeing child porn or unchecked commercial spam there, both of which also come with uncensored internet forums.
You may not like the way Twitter or Facebook moderate. Heck, topics of crap moderation choices by Facebook make TechDirt pages frequently. But you're going to be under someone's moderation policy no matter where you go.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I must say, that's one of the sillier contributions that has been made to this discussion. How could you not be aware that you just POSTED that comment in .... an individually-operated website without any censorship imposed by big tech?
Best of both worlds. Here already, and you the individually-operated website was able to allow you (and me) to post, simply because of Sec230. Without that, any malicious poster could put the poor individual website-operator on the hook for billions of dollars damages and criminal charges--sex crimes and other felonies!'
I agree with you, to this extent: I completely avoid the big community sites, and prefer the smaller, more-human-feeling websites that are enabled by Sec230. Which is why I read, and post, at Techdirt.
So long as the legal protection provided by Sec230 survives, the web we prefer can survive. But if Sec230 goes away, only the monoliths, twitface and booker, will be able to afford the risks and the legal defense teams.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NeoCities is a thing.
Taking away 230 would leave Twitter, Facebook, and all other U.S.-based websites in an unenviable position. They would have to either shut down, overmoderate, or not moderate at all to avoid legal liability for third-party content. Which one of those would you rather have instead of what we have right now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess it's not that must-pass.
Didn't we just have the nation's longest federal government shutdown over a Very Stupid Thing?
Maybe we're looking to break the record?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I guess it's not that must-pass.
Longest? Yes.
But: Most "expensive"? Yes. Affecting the most employees? No.
For instance, the one under Obama lasted half as long as Trump's 2018 year-end funding crisis, but affected more than twice as many employees.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Leave it to Congresscritters to poke a hole in the condom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh joy
I look forward to getting this nonsense in my country soon then, in the interests of "harmonisation".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait, so what happens if the Supreme Court strikes down the CASE Act as unconstitutional? Does that invalidate the entire spending bill or just that one part?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
