White House Still Pushing To Slip Section 230 Repeal Into 'Must Pass' Military Spending Bill
Utter Insanity: Trump Lawyer Suggests Former Trump Cybersecurity Official Should Be 'Taken Out And Shot' For Saying The Election Was Secure

Daily Deal: iMazing iOS Device Manager

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 1st 2020 10:47amDaily Deal

iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone - all without jailbreaking your device. Licenses are for sale for 2 devices at $20, 3 devices at $25, or 5 devices at $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2020 @ 11:00am

    Man, I miss their old licensing system of 2 PCs/MACs. This new one? If you own more than two Apple products you have to fork over more money $$$. Bet they'll phase out the old licenses within a year too >:(

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

White House Still Pushing To Slip Section 230 Repeal Into 'Must Pass' Military Spending Bill
Utter Insanity: Trump Lawyer Suggests Former Trump Cybersecurity Official Should Be 'Taken Out And Shot' For Saying The Election Was Secure
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

20:05 Ninth Circuit Says Washington Man Can Continue To Sue CBP Agent For First, Fourth Amendment Violations (0)
15:33 'Tis The Season: Congress Looks To Sneak In Unconstitutional Copyright Reform Bill Into 'Must Pass' Spending Bill (19)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 264: A More Competitive Web, With Cory Doctorow & Daphne Keller (0)
12:10 World's Worst Copyright Troll, Richard Liebowitz, Suspended From Practicing Law (19)
10:52 Utter Insanity: Trump Lawyer Suggests Former Trump Cybersecurity Official Should Be 'Taken Out And Shot' For Saying The Election Was Secure (50)
10:47 Daily Deal: iMazing iOS Device Manager (1)
09:29 White House Still Pushing To Slip Section 230 Repeal Into 'Must Pass' Military Spending Bill (30)
06:29 Verizon, NYC Settle Lawsuit Over Verizon's Empty Fiber Promises (8)
03:30 Tennessee State Rep Ask US Congress To Ignore Supreme Court Precedent And Outlaw Flag Burning (26)

Monday

19:37 GTA5: A Living World Eyeing A Decade Of Rabid Play Instead Of Just A 'Game' (15)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.