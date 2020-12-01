White House Still Pushing To Slip Section 230 Repeal Into 'Must Pass' Military Spending Bill
from the what-the-actual-fuck? dept
This was rumored a week and a half ago, and at the time I stated that there was no way in hell it was happening, and that it was all just performative nonsense... but yesterday Axios reported that the White House is still pushing Congress to insert a total repeal of Section 230 into the "must pass" National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). At the time, the story was that Trump would make a trade: he wouldn't veto the bill over a provision that removed Confederate army names from US military bases if there was a full repeal of Section 230 in it.
This is silly for all sorts of reasons, including the idea that you're horse trading the law that helped create the open internet for racist military base names in a bill that has fuck all to do with internet/telecom policy. Of course, then Thanksgiving happened, and the President threw a total shitfit because #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter, making him declare that we had to repeal Section 230 for "national security." Seems more like it would be for dealing with the insecurity of the President of the United States.
And so it appears that the White House has decided to appease the whims of the mad child emperor, and is still pushing Congress to slip the repeal into the NDAA and hoping that the confused, misplaced, and somewhat contradictory bipartisan hatred for Section 230 will cause them to go with it. Incredibly, Axios notes that it's the Republicans in the Senate trying to talk the White House out of this plan -- though they're pushing a bunch of nonsense 230 reform bills as an "alternative." The article's only comment on Democrats is that they "are sure to object." And I think that will still doom this entire effort. But, the real goal seems to be to try to sneak through some terrible bills that are short of a full repeal.
But Senate Republicans are instead trying to negotiate an alternative that would combine multiple bills aimed at reforming the law, including the bipartisan Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency Act and Wicker's Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act, a Hill source familiar with the matter told Axios.
We've gone through the details of why all of those bills are garbage and/or unconstitutional, and even if there were legitimate movement on getting those bills through Congress, lighting up the NDAA with them is the exact wrong thing to do. Bills like these, that would fundamentally change the very nature of the internet, are not something you just hang on an appropriations bill at the last minute.
I'm still mostly confident that none of this is actually going to happen and that it's still all just insane posturing and performative nonsense. But it's still 2020, and crazy, unprecedented shit still keeps happening, so I'll back down slightly from my "no way in hell" statement, and note that we're in hell right now, and so there's still a small chance that something horrific would happen here. It's still very, very unlikely. But it's just not going away.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: confederate bases, donald trump, horse trading, intermediary liability, names, ndaa, section 230, white house
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
XKCD Summed up 2020, and if Donald gets his way, the word for 2021 will be Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, Congress typically reserves that maneuver for copright-related bills.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, Congress typically reserves that maneuver for copright-related bills.
Funny you say that. Just got word that a copyright bill has been added to the NDAA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I solemnly swear that I had nothing to do with that.
Unless it’s a pro-public domain bill, in which case yes I had everything to do with that and I will gladly take all the credit. 😁
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As long as I get the credit for creating the COVID vacine!! 😷
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wish someone would get a backbone
I know it is wishful thinking but I wish someone would get a backbone and propose that adding items totally unrelated to the original bill illegal. I know it won't go anywhere, but I'd still like to see it.
I'm remembering a movie called 'Dave' where a doppleganger is a stand-in for the president. He calls in a bunch of congress reps to witness him signing a bill. But brings up a bunch of pork in the bill, in front of the press, and shames the various reps supporting it and gets it removed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The scene in question:
“There’s something I’d like to go over in the budget.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wish someone would get a backbone
You...get that the people who make the laws are...the people who make the laws, yes?
The problem with passing a law that restricts what Congress can do is that it can be repealed by...Congress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wish someone would get a backbone
If we wanted that we would need a constitutional ammendment. We couldn't even get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Since we couldn't pass this honestly...'
Always a good look when politicians decide that must pass bills like military funding are the perfect way to get things that they could never defend or pass on their own into the law, as it shows so very clearly that even they realize how terrible their ideas are since they're trying to tack them on to something that they don't need to defend.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
White House Still Pushing To Slip Section 230 Repeal Into 'Must Pass' Military Spending Bill
Why are military spending bills always "must pass?"
When you can simply divert funds from the military budget to play Bob the Builder at the southern border, I have a hard time feeling sorry for those military folks. After all, since we're drawing down forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, you'd think the military would lay some of them off because they won't have any work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Blame Blitzkrieg for that one - improved mobility and communications mean that attackers make the older models as an alternative to a standing army non-viable as the war would be already lost essentially. The old model of "full time military as the generals and a smaller force to train masses of conscripts or reserves of pre-trained non-full time combatant miltia" doesn't work when the war may be lost by the time they get out of boot camp. That doesn't quite fit the US situation.
Worse much of the technological effectiveness sources involved are fixed cost and capital intensive and not only beat the pants off of large conscripts but call for "full time career" effectiveness but and the fixed cost vs martinal cost provides a perverse incentives to use military force as the expensive hammer they already have lying around.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The military budget has very little to do with actually paying soldiers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Many live in squalor, on base.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He's Still Fighting
Yesterday, mathematician Bobby Piton was suspended from twitter just for attending a hearing in Arizona regarding voter fraud. Clearly, social media is not enforcing any if its "rules", but is engaging in punishment for people with which they disagree. Contrary to the testimony Dorsey and other tech CEOs gave in front of Congress. Repealing section 230 is likely the only way to end the abuse. Hopefully, this will happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
hearing
You mean that conference they had where no one was under oath?
Oh well, he can always go fuck himself and head over to Parler, amirite?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
And out of which arsehole did you pull that accusation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
no he wasn't
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
"Yesterday, mathematician Bobby Piton was suspended from twitter..."+
No he wasn't, it was a fake account.
"Clearly, social media is not enforcing any if its "rules"..."
Turns out they actually are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
So how do you propose to get anything on Twitter if 230 is repealed? Inquisitive minds are wondering.
I do hope you get to experience the consequences of what you are arguing for. I'll despair for those whose voices that'll be silenced because of it, but I'll gladly have a drink celebrating that your incessant whining won't be heard anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's Still Fighting
Note: The "hearing" was a Trump campaign sham, not a real, official hearing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump and his ilk are going to do as much damage as possible before they are forced out of office! i just hope that there are some series and quick ways for Biden to bail us out of the shit we'll be in!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I wouldn't count on Biden for a hell of a lot more than simply not being Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After four years of Trump, I’ll fucking take it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Given what four years has demonstrated as the alternative 'not Trump' may be a low bar to surpass but it's still plenty, anything above that will just be icing on the cake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We’re doomed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this point it's pointless trying to set a limit or a moral level below which the trump White House will not go,
giving massive tax breaks to mega corporations, helping company's to avoid laws that might limit damage to the environment, neutering the epa.
Of course they will try and slip in a law that limits free speech and attacks the open Web. Into a bill that is related to military spending.
Even worse in a time where most workers work from home
and where the Internet is basically holding the economy
together and is the main venue for people to communicate
The free open Web is one thing that makes America free and democratic above country's like China or Turkey
Of course trump will try and break the Internet while ihe is still in office
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its the Trump method of negotiation. Propose to do something so crazy and extreme and outlandish, then any alternative suddenly sounds reasonable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply