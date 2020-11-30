Get 25% Off CIA: Collect It All, The Real CIA Training Game Recreated By Techdirt

from the sale-time dept

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All

with the code HOLIDAY2020 »

In 2018, we launched a Kickstarter to fund CIA: Collect It All, our recreation of a real declassified card game that the CIA used to train analysts. Today, we're running our second annual holiday sale, offering you 25% off boxed copies of the game with the coupon code HOLIDAY2020.

CIA: Collect It All is a tactical card game with over 170 cards representing global crises, intelligence gathering techniques, and unexpected obstacles to an analyst's job. It includes a set of rules for playing the game the way it was played for CIA training, and a new set of alternate rules that turn it into an improvisational storytelling game. In addition to the boxed game, you can also get the print-and-play PDFs for free or any price you name, and make your own copy!

Get 25% off your copy of CIA: Collect It All

with the code HOLIDAY2020 »

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: cia, cia game, cybermonday, sale