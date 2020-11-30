Daily Deal: Cyber Monday Roundup

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The savings continue. We're highlighting some deals below but you can use the code CMSAVE40 to save 40% off of all apps and software across the site or code CMSAVE70 to save 70% off of online courses.

Starting things off, we have the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle featuring Parallels Pro and Luminar 4. The bundle features 12 apps to help you with productivity, photo editing and other tasks. Other apps included are Forklift3, ArtText4, Movavi Screen Recorder, Edraw MindMaster, Gemini2, and more. It's on sale for $70.

If you have no coding experience and want to begin coding in Python for the first time then this is the course for you! In the Python for Everyone course, you will learn the basic syntax of how the Python language works. After that, you are going to apply what we learn to mini-projects. This course will give you opportunities to build mini-applications step by step in a way that makes sense to someone learning to program for the first time or still learning the basics of programming. It's on sale for $15.

Love gaming? Want to build your own games? The School of Game Design is the place to start. With courses for developers of all skill levels led by expert instructors, The School of Game Design helps you learn game development and design at your own pace, giving you access to an enormous library of step-by-step training videos. From the absolute basics to performing advanced techniques with Unity3D, and much more. It's on sale for only $49 for unlimited access.

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA Super Bundle has 22 courses and over 240 hours of content to help you prepare to sit for various IT certification exams from Amazon, CompTIA, and more. The courses cover the latest best practices for working in the cloud and many have practice tests you can take to help prepare yourself for the real deal. This bundle is on sale for $99.

Project Management Professional (PMP) is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers. Whether you are new to Project Management or on your way to completing your 35 hours of study to sit for your PMP Certification Exam, the PMP 6 Certification Training Course will give you the skills you need. This class is delivered on-demand and allows you to spend as much time as you need on each of the subject areas. The course comes with games, over 1,000 exam prep questions and much more. It's on sale for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.