HideOur Black Friday weekend sale ends tomorrow! Shop now to save on all Techdirt gear »
HideOur Black Friday weekend sale ends tomorrow! Shop now to save on all Techdirt gear »
Get $5 Off All Apparel In The Techdirt Gear Store! Sale Ends Tomorrow
 

This Week In Techdirt History: November 22nd - 28th

Techdirt

from the timelines dept

Sat, Nov 28th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2015, the attacks on encryption continued, with David Cameron's former speechwriter publishing an incredibly dumb article in the Telegraph and Dianne Feinstein contradicting her month-old fearmongering about cybersecurity with demands for encryption backdoors — while a supposed ISIS encryption manual that people had been freaking out about turned out to be a guide for journalists. Meanwhile, we learned about widespread illegal wiretaps by police in California, and that reports of the end of NSA domestic email collection were incorrect — and, long before he was the Supreme Court's most prominent alleged rapist, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was offering up a strident defense of the NSA's bulk metadata collection.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2010, the TSA was on everyone's minds thanks to its still-new naked scanners, which suddenly had the support of the president after he traveled with the CEO of a company that makes them. Some were trying to find out if the TSA had ever actually caught a terrorist, and being told it's a state secret, while the stories of incredibly invasive and demeaning searches for people who don't get scanned continued to flood in. One airport tried to claim that recording the TSA's gropings was an arrestable offense, and the agency's attempt to demonstrate to congress that the searches are fine completely backfired — and Homeland Security investigators were discovering that TSA agents weren't even good at spotting prohibited items in the scans.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2005, we continued to watch the fallout from the Sony rootkit fiasco, with anti-virus firms trying to explain why their products couldn't catch it and the state of Texas filing a lawsuit against Sony, all while the label's sales plummeted and got it in hot water with many of its artists. TiVo was trying to thread the needle with a new offering that included copy protection but it unsurprisingly wasn't enough to stop TV executives from threatening to sue. And finally, for anyone who is currently trying to get their hands on a next-gen console, enjoy this fifteen-year-old post about people paying thousands for Xbox 360 consoles on eBay.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: history, look back

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Get $5 Off All Apparel In The Techdirt Gear Store! Sale Ends Tomorrow
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 22nd - 28th (0)
09:00 Get $5 Off All Apparel In The Techdirt Gear Store! Sale Ends Tomorrow (0)

Friday

09:00 Black Friday Gear Sale: $10 Face Masks, $20 T-Shirts, And More! (1)
08:55 Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup (1)

Thursday

12:00 Techdirt Gear: Black Friday Weekend Sale Starts Tomorrow! (1)

Wednesday

19:39 Good News: Academics Can Make Their Articles Published In Top Journal Nature Freely Available As Open Access. Bad News: They Must Pay $11,000 For Each One (27)
14:31 Fifth Circuit Denies Immunity To Cops Who Beat And Tased An Unresisting Man To Death (49)
12:13 Trump's FCC Nominee Asked Fox News To Help Destroy Section 230 To Help Elect More Republicans (31)
10:45 Disappointing: Netflix Decides To Settle With Chooseco LLC Over 'Bandersnatch' Lawsuit (14)
10:40 Daily Deal: The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco And CompTIA Super Bundle (1)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.