Last Call: $10 Face Masks, $20 T-Shirts And More In Our Black Friday Gear Sale!

from the what-are-you-waiting-for dept

Sun, Nov 29th 2020

Last chance for storewide savings on Techdirt Gear! Sale ends tonight

Today is the last day of our Black Friday weekend sale in the Techdirt Gear store on Threadless! We're offering discounts on all our designs, from old hits like our Takedown gear to new offerings like Otherwise Objectionable. The sale ends tonight, so hurry up and get yours while there's still time!


In addition to the standard face masks and basic t-shirts, we've taken five bucks off the price of all apparel including premium tees and pullover hoodies. If you've had your eye on some Techdirt gear, now's the time to stock up!

