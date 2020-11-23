Florida Sheriff's Pre-Crime Software Says D-Students And Victims Of Domestic Violence Are Potential Criminals
Predictive policing is coming for your children. That's what's happening in Florida, where the Pasco County Sheriff's Office has taken an inappropriate interest in minors. It all begins with some questionable access to sensitive records and ends with the Sheriff deciding some students are destined for a life of crime. (h/t WarOnPrivacy)
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office keeps a secret list of kids it thinks could “fall into a life of crime” based on factors like whether they’ve been abused or gotten a D or an F in school, according to the agency's internal intelligence manual.
The Sheriff’s Office assembles the list by combining the rosters for most middle and high schools in the county with records so sensitive, they’re protected by state and federal law.
The Pasco County pre-crime list makes about as much sense as any gang database/terrorist watchlist in the country. Pretty much anything can get a student labelled a problem child whose future criminal activity is a presumed destiny. Gang databases include people who live where gangs are operating and whose children go to the same schools gang members attend.
The same guilt-by-association applies here, but more absurdly. According to the Sheriff's pre-crime program, kids who have witnessed or been the victim of domestic abuse will probably become criminals. So will those who are struggling academically, have missed classes, or have been sent to the office for discipline.
This seems like the sort of thing better handled by school counselors, social workers, and others not inclined to view students as criminals. But it's in the hands of the Sheriff's office, along with sensitive information about students not normally considered to be under law enforcement's purview.
The Pasco County Sheriff claims this is all about helping kids -- not predetermining their destiny.
In a series of written statements, the Sheriff’s Office said the list is used only to help the deputies assigned to middle and high schools offer “mentorship” and “resources” to students.
Asked for specifics, it pointed to one program where school resource officers take children fishing and another where they give clothes to kids in need.
The documents obtained by TampaBay.com say something else. The Office's manual [PDF], which provides guidance for the Sheriff's [what fresh dystopian hell is] "juvenile intelligence analysts," places far more emphasis on determining who should be placed on lifelong surveillance due to their alleged criminal tendencies than finding help for at-risk students.
The list itself is the Sheriff's secret. Parents aren't notified when their kids are put on the "pre-criminal" list. Some school administrators seem largely unaware their schools' data is being used to profile minors. The Sheriff's Office, however, claims it has been the recipient of student info/data for two decades. Its move to put minors on the same level as adults is perhaps to be expected, given the lack of oversight or awareness by anyone else involved.
The list of school kids isn’t the agency’s only effort to identify and target people it considers likely to commit crimes. In September, a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed that the department’s intelligence arm also uses people’s criminal histories and social networks to predict if they will break the law.
This is only going to cause more pain for Pasco County residents. As was revealed earlier by another investigation, the Pasco County Sheriff's other predictive policing program has led to months of harassment, with supposed "at-risk" residents being cited for un-mowed lawns, missing mailbox numbers, minors smoking on their property, and having chickens in their yard. When fines and fees aren't paid, deputies start arresting people. Anyone flagged by the system can expect to be visited several times a month by deputies who apparently have way too much time on their hands.
The same harassment is in store for students the Pasco County Sheriff deems "at risk." And it doesn't take much to get on the list. According to the program's documents, getting 1 "D" in a semester will flag a student as "at risk." So will 3-4 absences in a quarter. Being a victim of a "personal crime" is also an at-risk factor.
And so it goes. The data schools are sharing with law enforcement is fed into a spreadsheet that prejudges kids, setting them up for more interactions with law enforcement… which sets them up for even more marks in the at risk column. Like seemingly everything else law enforcement touches, it disproportionately affects certain people.
In Pasco County, Black students and students with disabilities are twice as likely to be suspended or referred to law enforcement, according to federal data.
It would be nice to believe this garbage in/garbage out pre-criming ends when a student graduates high school. But there's no reason to believe the Sheriff's Office doesn't feed info on graduates into its other pre-crime system, ensuring deputies spend a considerable amount of time hassling people they suspect might commit a crime at some undetermined point in the future. And until there's any real crime to handle, they can continue nickel-and-diming Pasco County residents -- some of who will have become accustomed to this bullshit long before they become legal adults.
Filed Under: domestic abuse, florida, pasco, pasco sheriff's office, pre-crime, students
Doubles as a recruitment program?
By this criteria I should have been the worst criminal in history. I missed class, got D's (which is still passing by the way. One could graduate getting only D grades), witnessed domestic abuse, and was the victim of personal crime. I had no idea that a D grade would make me a criminal otherwise I would have definitely got straight A's. I'm glad this sheriffs office is using software that's so smrt.
'Not a criminal yet? We'll fix that.'
What could possibly go wrong with intense scrutiny by people with the power to make your life all sorts of miserable and/or short, who are just waiting for you to make the slightest mistake so they can levy wildly disproportionate punishments and make your record a huge mess such that any chance you might have had to improve yourself is thrown under a bus and then set aflame?
Any police department that decides to get into pre-crime clearly has way too much time and money on their hands and therefore should have their budgets absolutely gutted so that they are forced to pay attention to real crimes that are actually happening rather than stuff that might(and will with their 'help') happen sometime down the road.
If they were nor destined to become criminals before, they will once on this list, when it is used to vet them for future employment.
'Look at all the criminals(we created) that need to be stopped!'
In the corrupt and thoroughly rotten US law enforcement industry that's called 'ensuring job security'.
Re:
They'll either become criminals or cops...although the line between them gets pretty blurry sometimes.
They've deemed these kids throwaways so it's fairly safe to say anyone on this secret list is accused of anything, or lives near to a crime, they will not be treated as innocent until proven guilty and they will keep at them until they find something they can make them guilty of. Got to keep those stats high, who gives a crap about the lives ruined to do so?
Acting in good faith?
Do we have any remaining cause to assume county sheriff departments act in good faith? It seems the only thing they do is seek out justification to convict poor, vulnerable and marginalized groups and fill prisons with warm bodies.
How would violent crime be affected if Sheriff departments were to magically vanish?
If the answer is not much maybe we should find a non-magical way to disband our sheriffs and use their budget for more public-oriented services.
Let's take this shit to the next level.
Living makes me a potential criminal. Should the police arrest me for pre-crimes I’ve yet to (and may never) commit only because I happened to live this long?
Even George Orwell couldn't have predicted this... Tried and convicted before the crime even occurs. Next step is to make these predictions before the kid is even born. Better yet, before the parents meet. Or, maybe, before the parents are born. Hmmm, "Eve, I need to warn you about what our models predict about Adam."
Re:
Pro-Life Party: Crime begins at conception
One quote perfectly sums up pro-lifers:
“If you’re pre-born, you’re fine; if you’re preschool, you’re fucked!” — George Carlin
Re: One quote perfectly sums up pro-lifers:
That's why I prefer to call people/parties like that pro-birth rather than pro-life, as they will fight tooth and nail to ensure that birth happens but once it does you're on your own.
Re:
Phillip K. Dick and Steven Spielberg did indeed predict this in the literary and cinematic versions of Minority Report (in that respective order), though.
The school to prison pipeline, gotta keep the prisons full of that cheap slave labor if we are going to compete with the Chinese.
Ah, Florida
The ice caps can't possibly melt fast enough
IMO
most people having problems in school tend to have other problems. And this is adding to the problem.
But most of their problem tends to be TAKING TIME with them, to find the problem and solve it, then finding the way they learn best.
Tons of schools have teachers who think everyone learns the same. But that is totally WRONG. I know people that if you give them something they can put their hands on(really) building Blocks, bricks, Anything physical. They have Something to learn and WILL learn it. knowing that x^2 + y^2= z^2(3^2+4^2=5^2 = 9+16=25) will create a Perfect 90% angle to make a square corner.
I know people who can read the book and understand and challenge a teacher, except for the abstract idea's.
I know people who can visualize everything you say, and expand on the idea and concepts it creates.
But how many teachers can explain, show, give a physical representation in Every instance. How many can take the time to figure out a child has a reading problem based on Eye strain, or that something JUST isnt clicking.
Thing is, they're not wrong in their prognosis.
What they're wrong in is their diagnosis.
The fact that this is the case casts light on how we as a society treat people with certain learning styles and people who are abused by society. The result should be modified teaching programs and police response to domestic violence calls, not arrests.
