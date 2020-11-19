Content Moderation Case Study: Documenting Police Brutality (2007)
 

Beijing Tightens Grip On Hong Kong With Arrest Of Pro-Democracy Lawmakers

Free Speech

from the seeing-red dept

Thu, Nov 19th 2020 7:49pmTimothy Geigner

Literally everyone saw this coming. On the heels of a rushed through resolution out of mainland China that ousted four pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers, leading to the resignation of every other pro-democracy lawmaker as well, the question was when, not if, Beijing would continue to tighten its communist grip. The answer to that question appears to be "almost immediately", with China announcing the arrest of three pro-democracy former lawmakers, likely a signal to any other opposition forces who might want to make any noise.

Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they were arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature’s main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that they arrested three former lawmakers on charges of contempt in the legislature and intent to cause harm to others. Police did not identify them by name.

The information offered up by Beijing is made to make all of this sound like it is arresting lawmakers for putting other legislators in danger. Given the source, that accusation should be taken with a grain of salt. For example, Chi-Fung (Ted) Hui's antics in disrupting the legislature were very much about the disruption and nothing to do with putting anyone in danger. For Christ's sake, the "weapon" for his intent to cause harm to others appears to be some rotted plant material.

On 28 May 2020, Hui disrupted the second reading of the National Anthem Bill in the Legislative Council by dropping a container containing rotten plant matter inside the chamber. A fellow lawmaker was taken to hospital after being exposed to the smell. On 4 June 2020, Hui and two other lawmakers, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan, were alleged with hindering the business of the Legislative Council and violating the Powers and Privileges Ordinance, with Hui having dropped foul smelling liquid during the LegCo session on that day.

For this, apparently, Hui is under arrest. But what should really be striking you about all of this is the complete absence of international pushback generally and the dereliction of American leadership in promoting democracy specifically. Our government is all but absent on the international stage at the moment, with the gears of government mostly churning out a plan for COVID-19 vaccination while senior leadership is focused on promoting nonsense conspiracy theories over an election it lost and otherwise sulking.

It appears that China views the remaining few weeks of the current administration as its window for the takeover of Hong Kong. And, given the absence of leadership at the present, it's not hard to see why. The only remaining question is just what the state of affairs in Hong Kong will be when Joe Biden is sworn in as President.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: arrests, china, democracy, eddie chu, free speech, hong kong, protests, raymond chan, ted hui

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Wong Wei, 19 Nov 2020 @ 8:51pm

    Childish tactics: rotten plant matter and foul smelling liquid.

    That's not going to stop the Party which murdered 70 million people.

    Evidently three ineffective weenies as mistaken about the true nature and scope of communism as Timmy. -- Oh, Timmy snarks at the commies, but not enough to even suggest cutting off trade. Bet Timmy has a Chinese-made telephone too, probably Apple.

    Then Timmy goes on -- indirectly since I chastised him previously for his rants -- to blame this on Trump. -- NO, Timmy, the Chinese Communists are solely to blame. The West has almost no influence on them in large part because weenies like you shift the blame from them to use for attacking domestic political foes.

    And you're wrong that Biden will ever be President.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Content Moderation Case Study: Documenting Police Brutality (2007)
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

19:49 Beijing Tightens Grip On Hong Kong With Arrest Of Pro-Democracy Lawmakers (1)
15:51 Content Moderation Case Study: Documenting Police Brutality (2007) (1)
13:46 Louisville PD Hid Thousands Of Records Detailing Officers' Abuse Of Minors, Deleted Backups When Local Paper Asked For Them (19)
12:10 10 Years Of U.S. Broadband Policy Has Been A Colossal Failure (3)
10:53 Disney (Disney!) Accused Of Trying To Lawyer Its Way Out Of Paying Royalties To Alan Dean Foster (47)
10:48 Daily Deal: The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle (0)
09:43 'You Have Zero Privacy' Say RCMP Social Media Surveillance Documents Before Going On To Demonstrate Why (6)
06:36 'Activist' Investor Elliott Management Sells Stake In AT&T After Encouraging Mass Firings (10)
03:34 Twitch's No Good, Very Bad Time Continues: Part 2 (22)

Wednesday

20:21 Twitch's No Good, Very Bad Time Continues: Part 1 (17)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.