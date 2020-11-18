Hugo Boss And Art Teacher Reach 'Amicable Solution' Over 'Be Boss, Be Kind' Trademark Application
 

Trump Fires US Cybersecurity Director Chris Krebs After Krebs Debunks Trump's Claims Of Election Systems Fraud

Failures

from the mad-king-tantrum dept

Wed, Nov 18th 2020 3:39amMike Masnick

As we noted last week, it was widely expected that sooner or later Donald Trump would turn is post-election temper tantrum towards Chris Krebs, the widely respected director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Krebs had been standing firm in reporting that there was no evidence to support the widespread conspiracy theories about hacked voting machines. CISA had been proactively debunking these claims.

On Tuesday morning, Krebs tweeted about how election security experts all agreed that there was no evidence of manipulated elections -- directly contradicting the ongoing unsubstantiated claims of the President and his enablers:

In response, a few hours later, Trump tweeted that Krebs was fired:

If you can't read that, it's the President saying:

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

There is no evidence that any of that actually happened. None. Zero. Zilch. Every single one of those stories has been debunked (and most of them have literally nothing to do with Krebs' job). The only thing truthful in those tweets is that Trump was firing Krebs. This is a disgusting abuse of power, supporting completely bullshit conspiracy theory nonsense, in order to remove a public servant who actually did his job well in protecting against such election manipulation.

Moments later, on his personal Twitter account, Krebs tweeted with class:

This is the kind of grace and class that Trump and his enablers will never understand.

As professor Steve Vladeck notes, "we're worse off as a country" because of "this temper tantrum" by the President.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: chris krebs, cisa, dhs, donald trump, election security, fired, tempter tantrum

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    hij (profile), 18 Nov 2020 @ 2:44am

    Qlues About Tom

    Cannot wait until the conspiracy idiots start asking why they need to secure Tom Rorow and speculating what Tom knows about the election. There are no coincidences!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Nov 2020 @ 3:58am

    Fired for doing your job, not unexpected in the bizarro world of today.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techflaws (profile), 18 Nov 2020 @ 3:59am

    This claim about election fraud has been disputed

    And thanks again to Twitter for their mild approach to the utterly fabricated BS the liar-in-chief is spouting. False balance doesn't help when there's so many conspiracy nuts around.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Nov 2020 @ 4:01am

    Trump never wanted to protect the election. He would only do so if that would make his win a certainty. The Electoral College invalidated more than 2 million votes in 2016; he had no reason to believe it wouldn’t happen again this year. As a result of his overconfidence, he made (so far as I can tell) little-to-no real effort to push for making elections more secure. Firing one of the people who actually tried to help secure the elections because they said aloud a harsh truth instead of a comforting lie? That doesn’t make Donny the Wannabe Don look like someone who wants a free and fair election, either now or (theoretically) in 2024.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous, 18 Nov 2020 @ 4:12am

    Trump was right

    Trump was right to fire him. My opinion will not be swayed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Hugo Boss And Art Teacher Reach 'Amicable Solution' Over 'Be Boss, Be Kind' Trademark Application
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

03:39 Trump Fires US Cybersecurity Director Chris Krebs After Krebs Debunks Trump's Claims Of Election Systems Fraud (5)

Tuesday

19:41 Hugo Boss And Art Teacher Reach 'Amicable Solution' Over 'Be Boss, Be Kind' Trademark Application (9)
15:38 Instructors And School Administrators Are Somehow Managing To Make Intrusive Testing Spyware Even Worse (23)
13:53 Federal Court Says State Regulation That Compels Production Of Code May Violate The First Amendment (37)
12:18 Digital Redlining: ISPs Widening The Digital Divide (8)
10:47 GitHub, EFF Push Back Against RIAA, Reinstate Youtube-dl Repository (25)
10:42 Daily Deal: The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course (0)
09:29 UK Politician Demands The Impossible: Social Media Companies Must Not Take Down Political Speech, But Must Block Disinformation (31)
06:36 Cities Say ISPs Are Being Cagey About Low-Income Broadband Availability During Covid (9)
03:32 Japan-UK Trade Deal Shows How Controversial Digital Policies Can Be Slipped Through With Little Scrutiny Or Resistance (6)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.