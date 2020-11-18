EU Court Backs Austrian Court, Says Local Libel Law Applies Everywhere In The World
Whole lot of people complaining about Section 230 at the moment. And it's a whole lot of people who should know better. Do you want to become Europe? Because this is how you become Europe.
In 2019, the Court of Justice of the European Union picked up a libel lawsuit handed to it by an Austrian court. The case dealt with a politician's thin skin and supposedly defamatory content… you know, the sort of kneejerk reaction we've come to expect from authoritarians and bullies running countries with horrendous track records on human rights. But this is Austria, which is generally considered to be part of the "free world," rather than a despotic dictatorship whose top politicians are to be viewed as gods among men -- at gunpoint, if necessary.
Even in the "free world," politicians far too often seem unable to handle criticism responsibly. There's really not much in this case that lends itself to any honest definition of the term "libel." Political rhetoric is superheated stuff, so a lawsuit over being called a "lousy traitor" on Facebook -- as Green Party politician Eva Glawischnig was -- should be considered an unactionable overreaction to normal online discourse. She was also called a "corrupt tramp" and a member of a "fascist party," which is a little more specific but well within the realm of opinion, rather than false statements portrayed as facts. Presumably even the person who posted the comments doesn't truly believe the politician is a sex worker who engages in the illegal acquisition of goods and services and/or is an actual facist.
None of this matters in Austria. And none of this matters in the rest of the world either, according to the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU). Last summer, the CJEU discussed the Austrian lawsuit and opined that maybe Europe should control what content anyone gets to see anywhere else in the world. A few months later, it solidified its shaky thinking, opining that the worldwide reach of the internet justified extraterritorial censorship.
Given that a social network facilitates the swift flow of information stored by the host provider between its different users, there is a genuine risk that information which was held to be illegal is subsequently reproduced and shared by another user of that network.
In those circumstances, in order to ensure that the host provider at issue prevents any further impairment of the interests involved, it is legitimate for the court having jurisdiction to be able to require that host provider to block access to the information stored, the content of which is identical to the content previously declared to be illegal, or to remove that information, irrespective of who requested the storage of that information. In particular, in view of the identical content of the information concerned, the injunction granted for that purpose cannot be regarded as imposing on the host provider an obligation to monitor generally the information which it stores, or a general obligation actively to seek facts or circumstances indicating illegal activity, as provided for in Article 15(1) of Directive 2000/31.
Facebook complied with this ruling by geo-blocking the content in the offended country. But this wasn't enough for the CJEU, which backed the Austrian court's decision. The case has returned to Austria and what the court there has ruled apparently applies to everyone -- including US social media platforms.
Under the Austrian court precedent, courts in any such jurisdiction would be more or less free to apply their local laws to compel not just local, but global takedowns of posts or comments that violate the vagaries (and often highly speech-restrictive) of local law. And they could also require that copycat and equivalent posts be kept off—also on a global scale. This creates a classic risk of a race to the bottom, with the most censor-prone nation setting global speech rules.
This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work. It's not supposed to be subject to a bunch of fiefdoms wielding bad laws and bad legal precedent to decide what internet users around the world get to see. If Austria says these comments are defamatory (and it definitely shouldn't say that), then geo-blocking should be all that's required. But that's not how the CJEU sees it. And its backing of a bad Austrian court decision opens the door for more bad faith litigation from "leaders" who can't handle criticism without getting a lawyer involved.
And just how will they feel when Iran decides to use the same principle?
Re:
The same way the west feels about everything.
A double standard.
Fiefdom Indeed
I say the internet is going to fracture someday. Some countries insist that their laws at least have supremacy on their soil. And because many nations cannot agree upon what speech is permitted, and what is not, the only solution is to splinter.
That won’t stop people from finding ways to reënable true global communication. Even China can’t stop all the leaks in the Great Firewall (try as though they might).
Re: Fiefdom Indeed
and to what end?
Close call that
Whew, it's a good thing that none of the countries on the planet have blasphemy laws, lèse-majesté laws or anything along those lines otherwise this incredible and well thought out ruling would instead be monumentally stupid and open the door to the more oppressive countries on the planet getting to set the bar for what's acceptable on the internet as a whole.
Re: Close call that
lowest common denominator
"I'll show them we are not fascist by trying to use librl law against randos who call my party a fascist and threatening the host into deleting it!". - Eva Glawischnig
Really the best thing to do with fiedommakers at this point is a hard cutoff and flip them the bird. Extract every last red cent and transfer or fire all employees. They can go be fascists in their own backwater shithole of a country.
>This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work.-SAYS WHO?
Let's see. "Citation needed" for the single point isn't enough: I want to see the rules that you imply are written. Otherwise, you're just another arrogant ASS-erter on teh internets.
Heh, heh. Again, you ASS-ert that you know.
Re: >This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work.-SAY
But you go FLATLY against Masnick's statement that fiefdoms (he calls them "platforms" here) DO have control of their subjects (that is, "users") get to see:
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
Re: >This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work.-SAY
If you would just put half dozen of Masnick's major assertions onto a bullet point list and keep it handy for reference you'd immediately catch contradictions such as above. -- I get tired of pointing them out!
Anyhoo, if a corporation is doing business in a country, then it's everywhere subject to that country's laws. -- This is desirable from my view to keep corporations tangled up and limited. Won't affect me except positively if GOOGLE / FACEBOOK / TWITTER are subject to every law every where.
Re: Re: >This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work.
This is the worst muppet ever, i'm so glad jim henson isn't around to see it.
For what reason should the laws of India or Saudi Arabia get to determine what I, an American, get to see on Twitter, a website incorporated in (and generally managed from) the United States?
Re: >This isn't the way the internet is supposed to work.-SAYS W
" I want to see the rules"
Rules of the Internet
Quick, somebody find the plug for the EU internet and unplug it before they fuck it up for the rest of us.
The EU is to the internet is as EA is to games: abusive.
I think the rest of the world may tell the EU and it's court 'fuck you', or at least they should!
EU's reach
It's a good thing that the EU wasn't around in the '30s when Germany was passing laws about Jews.
It is long time due that EU starts claiming extraterritoriality of the European law as Americans have been doing all along. This will finally level the playing field across different industries. I hope that finance will come next and we will impose the equivalent of Fatca to all banks in the world.
