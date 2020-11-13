Trump Campaign Gets Laughed Out Of Court For Claiming A Bunch Of Unvetted Webform Submissions Is 'Evidence' Of Voter Fraud
from the who-needs-sworn-statements-when-you-have-a-CAPTCHA dept
The Trump Campaign is back in court, hoping to reclaim a presidency Donald Trump has lost. It spent plenty of time in court prior to the election, hoping to prevent as many people as possible from voting. Now, it's doing the same thing, insisting (without evidence) there's voter fraud everywhere.
Immediately following Election Day, the Trump campaign opened its own voter fraud hotlines. People who thought they observed voting fraud were encouraged to call the campaign or submit sworn statements via a handful of websites. Both offerings were immediately swamped by pranksters and other non-fans of Trump, tying up phone lines and filling the webform coffers with useless things like, say, the script from "Bee Movie."
Undeterred by a lack of credible fraud accusations, the Trump campaign still attempted to submit some of its mostly unvetted webform garbage as "evidence" in its Arizona lawsuit. As Adam Klasfield reports, the judge wasn't impressed by the campaign's attempt to portray a bunch of statements from internet randos as something worth the court's time and attention.
A Trump campaign attorney conceded in court on Thursday morning that he tried to enter hundreds of dodgy form-filed affidavits into evidence, even though their own investigation found that a subset of the sworn statements that they received were filled with lies and “spam.”
“This is concerning,” Judge Daniel Kiley, from Arizona’s Maricopa County, remarked with some understatement.
This wasn't the only laughable assertion by Trump campaign attorney, Kory Langhofer. On the record and in front of a judge, Langhofer said the campaign was confident it had weeded out bot submissions because the site had a CAPTCHA.
Then he got even stupider by claiming the narratives the Trump campaign couldn't immediately disprove must be truthful representations. Not being able to prove something is a lie isn't the same thing as finding it to be true, the judge pointed out.
Judge Kiley replied that this did not show the remaining affidavits are trustworthy.
“That just shows you cannot disprove what’s asserted,” Kiley noted.
Then, despite entering the legal arena to dispute alleged fraud, the Trump attorney said it was unlikely anyone actually engaged in fraud.
“This is not a fraud case,” Langhofer said, casting the lawsuit instead as allegations of flaws within the voting system. “It is not a stealing-the-election case.”
It appears the Trump campaign's lawyer isn't getting the talking points memos. There have been wild, widespread accusations of voter fraud from both the outgoing president and many of his administration figureheads, which for some reason include his children and his children's spouses.
The Trump campaign thinks a webform and a hotline that will coddle conspiracy theorists when not swamped by pranksters is going to help it win back an election. Good luck with that. But it will make for some great popcorn munching as the campaign and its attorneys continue to embarrass themselves in courtrooms around the nation until every last avenue for redress has been (in all senses of the word) exhausted.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: donald trump, election, evidence, fraud hotline, trump campaign, voting, webform
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
In the Detroit case Trump's lawyer managed to submit several hundred normal affidavits. Why couldn't they do the same here?
I mean, the same of true of a normal affidavit. But with a normal affidavit is made under oath, and has some third party verify that the person is who they say they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump's problem is that he put buffoon Rudy Giuliani in charge of the legal actions disputing the Election procedures.
That guarantees failure.
There were many serious and valid "irregularities" in the Election that could swing the results -- but they must be legally pursued in a calm, objective, andmethodical manner.
Note that in the 2000 Presidential election, the Gore camp fought a highly aggressive court and media publicity battle disputing the election results.
The media supported those efforts -- and did not condemn Gore for not quickly conceding to Bush.
The offical election vote count was not certified until December 3rd.
The Media double-standard is obvious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To be fair....
Gorw did not publcially say we needed total on election night. And he did not say it was rigged months before.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And he never said he would refuse to accept the results of the election unless he won.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
and in the Presidential Debates, Biden firmly stated he would not declare victory until the vote was certified by an independent agency
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With a five million vote lead in the national popular vote that is spread out amongst multiple states and and an electoral vote lead that shows no signs of being thrown out by either recounts or Trump’s crybaby legal shenanigans, Biden claiming victory without fully certified results is well within his rights. He is the president-elect until and unless someone can offer proof of widescale voter fraud that leaned in his favor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you have no way of knowing the true, valid vote count.
you are merely making assumptions based on incomplete and suspect fourth hand information
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have no way of proving widescale voter fraud to the extent that throwing out the fradulent votes would swing the election in favor of Trump. You’re merely parroting the words of a sociopathic fascist manchild who can’t accept losing at anything and will try to take the country down with him under “if I can’t have it, no one will” logic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Gorw did not publcially say we needed total on election night. And he did not say it was rigged months before."
He also conceded the fight despite having very good standing to continue the fight, with the battle ultimately coming down to a single state where his opponent's brother was the governor and a great deal of "hanging chad" votes were being rejected at a rate that disproportionately affected minority votes.
That bears no similarity to the guy who got trounced in multiple states and lost the popular vote, but is tweeting from his bunker about how fraud he can't prove must have happened for reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump’s problem is that his legal team, no matter who is a part of it, has yet to produce any proof of voter fraud in any state where they’ve filed these lawsuits. Who leads the team is irrelevant if the team itself can’t back up their claims.
Could the team produce proof of voter fraud? Sure. Could they produce enough proof of voter fraud at a scale so large that it could/would change the results of the election in any given state? No. The states put far too many checks in their systems to ensure the security of the vote.
Who won the election shouldn’t matter if you believe the process is corrupt because under that mindset, either candidate will have won through a corrupted process. So if you think the entire electoral process is corrupt, for what reason should you have trusted it if the election had gone in favor of Trump?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Trump’s problem is that his legal team, no matter who is a part of it, has yet to produce any proof of voter fraud in any state where they’ve filed these lawsuits."
They've provided "proof". Which is to say, they have a bunch of random anecdotes that convince some of the less intelligent base, and that's the only crowd Trump has been trying to talk to while he was slowly killing them anyway.
"Who won the election shouldn’t matter if you believe the process is corrupt because under that mindset, either candidate will have won through a corrupted process."
Exactly. If enough fraud happened to have caused Biden to have won both the popular vote by 5 million votes and the EC by such a large margin, the entire system is gone. The US have invaded countries over less corrupt elections than the Trump team is claiming the just went through, and the last thing you're allow in such a situation is the guy claiming it's corrupt to stay in office unchallenged.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Trump’s problem is that his legal team, no matter who is a part of it, has yet to produce any indication of voter fraud in any state where they’ve filed these lawsuits."
Fixed that for you. If only it was proof he was lacking this wouldn't be quite so pathetic. But the reasons for the lawsuits he has given...
Republicans not present to verify the voting - turned out to be outright lying.
A produced post-it note from an unknown source stating an unidentified person had seen another unidentified person putting two ballots in the box.
"Witnesses" saying they had observed "bad things" happening - who could not be named, shown, presented to the court, or anything else indicating it was something other than "some guy in a pub dun told me dem democrats would be cheatin'".
What's next, a crayon drawing of a black man putting a fistful of ballots in a box with a diabolical grin? Kenneth Copeland receiving a message from on high that the dems have stuffed the ballot boxes while laughing in tongues?
Before you even get to where actual proof is required you first need a case. And a case needs more than just going before a judge and screaming "Some guy I don't know told me he saw libtards stuffing ballot boxes in a place I don't recall while we were in a pub I can't remember!"
Gore was able to state concrete reasons about one specific state where the governor had a proven vested interest in his opponent winning. I'd say that's fair grounds for a closer look.
Claiming republicans weren't present to monitor proceedings while, in fact, they were, is not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Voter Fraud" is much different than the big category of "Election Fraud".
The legal case is quite strong in Pennsylvania that partisan court judges illegally chamged State voting law to extend the deadline for receipt of mail ballots.
The US Supreme Court seemed quite interested in this legal issue.
This issue alone could make Trump the winner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
More counted votes => more democracy.
I'ld say that extending that specific deadline means that more citizens can have their voice in this election. So, it is good for democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More counted votes => more democracy.
Yeah, but not so good for Trump's GOP, and when presented with the choice of 'democracy' and 'maintaining power for the GOP' they've made crystal clear which they give priority.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More counted votes => more democracy.
You should not paint all the Republicans with the same brush... There are several that have recognized that Donald lost and some have even publicly asked "Mr. Pres." to play nicely in the handover.
Puts the other brush in the anti-democratic fascist paint
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh look, the rats are jumping ship...
Eh, I kinda lost all interest in playing 'nice' or giving any benefit of the doubt when it comes to that lot after four years of them backing Trump to the hilt, but I suppose I can narrow my statement to only cover those who are just as delusional, corrupt and desperate as Trump and refuse to accept reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, cool, so you’re okay with the Supreme Court disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of voters out of partisanship. Thanks for letting us know you want the system rigged in favor of Dear Leader!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The problem you have is that in Pennsylvania the votes in question are already segregated from the rest and haven't been included in the reported counts. So if Trump wins his case there and gets those ballots thrown out, the results remain unchanged and Biden is the winner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This issue alone could make Trump the winner.
Just to be clear: that issue alone could NOT make Trump the winner. Even if you discount all of the ballots received in the extended deadline, Trump still loses the electoral college.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Trump's problem is that he put buffoon Rudy Giuliani in charge of the legal actions disputing the Election procedures"
No, Trump's problem is that he was the most credible person he had available to do it. If there was better evidence he wouldn't need to depend on the guy who mistook a landscaping company for a luxury hotel because he was too tired trying it on with Borat's plants.
"The media supported those efforts -- and did not condemn Gore for not quickly conceding to Bush."
Because the fight basically came down to Florida, where W's brother just happened to be the governor, and Gore had won the popular vote, albeit by a narrow margin.
That is nothing like the election where Trump got trounced in multiple states and got beaten by 5 million popular votes overall.
"The Media double-standard is obvious."
To people who ignore context and reality, sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"No, Trump's problem is that he was the most credible person he had available to do it. If there was better evidence he wouldn't need to depend on the guy who mistook a landscaping company for a luxury hotel because he was too tired trying it on with Borat's plants."
In all fairness I found that the imagery of Giuliani standing before a landscaper's loading dock right between a crematorium and an adult toy store was a very credible presentation of Giuliani.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah yes, the new phrase for someone’s complete downfall: between the crematorium and the dildo store.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A modern-day "between a rock and a hard place".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or as I saw it said elsewhere: “Between a cock and a charred place.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"In all fairness I found that the imagery of Giuliani standing before a landscaper's loading dock right between a crematorium and an adult toy store was a very credible presentation of Giuliani."
Perhaps the best, but not in the way his fans think it it...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You forgot to add that the dispute was in Florida by only a few hundred votes, not by thousands of votes. Its called math
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly. Hundreds of votes in one states vs hundreds of thousands in multiple states. There’s no comparison
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hello Mr. Paid Troll.
There were few real voting irregularities, almost all of the real ones in favor of the Republicans, but still were not enough to directly swing the vote. Although if you count add on effects of the voter suppression efforts in NC, it may have been enough.
The main 3 well documented true cases:
1) A group of democratic voters in NC was pepper sprayed on it's way to the polls by the police. How many of them failed to vote afterwards is not known. How many additional voters stayed home because of this is unknown.
2) The post office decommissioned many of the mail processing machines before the election and was unable to deliver thousands of ballots on time. They post office also ignored a court ordered requiring them to put extra effort into making sure ballots were delivered on time. A vast majority of the mail in ballots were cast by democrats. So democrats were likely disproportionately effected.
3) A man in Pennsylvania attempted to get an absentee ballot for his dead mother so she could vote for Trump postumasely. He was caught and arrested.
Usually all the claims of dead people voting turn out to be a poll worker having marked off the wrong person as having voted. This election has been different. All of the claims of dead people voting and registering to vote so far this election have been peole with the same name as a dead person voting or registering to vote. This just shows how little the current Republican party cares about the truth. They can't even be bothered to figure out which John Smith voted, the one who is alive, or the one who is dead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Here’s one major difference: the electoral college vote in 2000 was close enough that one state’s (Florida in that election) electoral votes could change the result. That’s not the case here: the results in multiple states would have to change for Trump to win.
Additionally, none of the states’ individual margins (not even Georgia’s) are anywhere near as close as Florida’s was in 2000 where a recount would feasibly make a difference. Furthermore, the issues in that election were more widely accepted as existing by both sides than in this election.
It is well established by legal, political, and historical scholars that if it wasn’t for the Supreme Court stopping the recount in Florida, Gore had a very good chance of winning the 2000 election. Legal and political scholars largely agree that none of the legal challenges or recounts in this election have any real chance of changing the results. Biden’s lead in the key states is too wide and the legal challenges too weak for the final results to change.
I also specifically disagree with this statement:
With the singular exception on the question of whether Pennsylvania should count late-arriving ballots (as that’s at least arguably not in keeping with that state’s laws), I have yet to see any real evidence of “serious and valid ‘irregularities’” in this election. And even with that challenge, due to the way the votes were counted, we know that even if we remove all of the late-arriving ballots, Biden would still win Pennsylvania and thus the election. And even if the results in PA were reversed, that wouldn’t be enough to change the winner of the election. Again: Biden’s margin of victory is just too large for that challenge to make a difference.
While you could say there were other valid “irregularities” in this election, namely the proportion of the votes that were early votes and the proportion of the votes that were through mail-in votes, these were expected given the amount of interest in this election and the pandemic that’s still around, and those “irregularities” aren’t serious or the sort that could plausibly swing any election results.
I also need to repeat this for emphasis: none of the states are as close in this election as Florida was in 2000 or close enough that a recount or throwing out a few thousand votes will make a difference in any of them, and the electoral college vote is not so close that one state changing will make a difference.
There’s no double standard here. The two elections in question are very different in every relevant way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Trump is hardly excoriated over whether or not he concedes. The problem is the huge ball of lies he is throwing around about the election after transparently attempting to set up just this scenario for months, years even.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It may be because Arizona has an excellent mail-in voting infrastructure, has for decades, and most people here trust it and regard it highly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It would be funny if it weren't guaranteed to lead to republican lawmakers across the US adding even more absurd restrictions to voter registration and million of angry rednecks committing terrorist attacks then electing someone even more openly evil in 2024 because they want America to burn as they've been told to believe the election was stolen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tell that to Trump fans. Though they won't believe you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Incessant claims of fraud where there is none is an even bigger and actual fraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Creating mostly un-true articles bashing Trump with obvious Fraudulent comments bashing Trump doesn't convince me that there hasn't been election fraud for Biden, when there has been, nor does it convince me that Biden should be the president when anyone can look up his name on Techdirt to find years upon years of evidence he is corrupt. Hence, this article is trash and so are the comments, especially with that last bit trashing Trump's children and family. As if they are the only ones that know that Biden and the entire DNC, including the media are corrupt. There are more than enough examples how corrupt the media and Biden is. This article is along the lines of Trash Trump, make Biden look like he's not a corrupt SOB, when he is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That goldarn fAKe nEwS!!! Hail the god-emperor!! Icm with you all the way! Trump campaign definitely hasnt brought the reported case to court, the documents with the lawyers statement are all FAKE, its a dnc scam! They didnt even make a fraud hotline! It was a dumbocratic honeypot!!!1 Trying to make trump voters look incompetent and impotent! The PROOF is FLOODING IN!! Tjey will exPoSE It aLllll! 12 moRe yEaRs!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Unfortunately it's impossible to tell whether you're being sarcastic or a genuine Trump cultist - who actually DO sound like that. Google “The Biden crime family is stealing the election. The media’s covering it up.” and watch the crazy man rant in front of the camera.
Perhaps a /s might help us tell the difference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It's the typos that make it look so authentic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That one was just brilliant, from the chill response by the guy at the podium('Right, where were we?') to the fact that, as I saw someone point out the ranting loon was clearly expected to be dragged off('Come and see the violence inherent in the system!') and when they just watched he had to wander off when he ran out of steam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Deny reality all you like, it is your prerogative.
Others wearing a mask is really none of your business is it.
If your obsession is telling others what to do, perhaps you are wasting your time here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Care to point out which articles are untrue?
Care to present evidence that there has been election-fraud in favor of Biden?
At no point in this article or its comments are Trump's family mentioned.
Care to elaborate?
Biden is not mentioned nowhere in this article. You are conflating that criticizing the Trump Campaign (who on Trumps behest) are waging a baseless legal battle is the same thing as making Biden look good. If you want to take that reasoning to it's logical conclusion, what does that tell us about Trump who regularly shit-talks anyone who doesn't agree with him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To be (needlessly) fair, the family are mentioned in the article's penultimate para. Blink and you'll miss it, but"trashing"? - hardly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, yeah.. I apparently blinked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump lost, get over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Nah, let them rage. Their tears are delicious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Untrue, Trump has not conceded, and the victor has yet to be decided.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Tim Cushing
Hey Tim, obvious we know who you "favor" running for president, it's Biden, admit it. You Biden loving idiot. How about you take this trash article Trashing trump and you throw it in the trash where it belongs. There is factual evidence Biden is a POS, there's plenty of it here on Techdirt that go back years and years of coverage. How about you call Biden up and take his money for writing this article, he'll pay you for it, if he hasn't done it already, he'd love you to kiss his feet, because you already are. Oh, yea, bring your Trump trash-talking "friends' who left comments with you, I'm sure they'd love to kiss his feet with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
It's pretty funny how childish you sound from someone criticizing a guy you like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He’s following the playbook of his Dear Leader. The cult of personality that is Donald Trump attracts all kinds (of easily controlled fools).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, I guess you can still trust Baghdad Bob to keep proclaiming victory even in the face of overwhelming and obvious defeat. It's kind of his gig.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Attacking Biden doesn’t make Trump any less corrupt and incompetent.
Also: If Trump claims the entire electoral process is rigged and we can’t trust it now, why should we have trusted the process if it had instead favored him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I thought voter ID laws and such would prevent it? And they are claiming rigging in places where their party is on charge or had time to fix it....
Also, if they claim rigged.. should the people who won senate seats hold off until we investigate too? After all..... Fraud they claim is bad and we have to be sure....
Yeah, being logical......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, funny thing about that: Several states that had to start counting mail-in/absentee ballots on or after Election Day did so because of laws made by the state legislatures — Republican-controlled ones, more often than not — that set such rules. Trump should look at his own party if’n he wants to blame anyone for all the so-called late votes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, the same applies for Russian influence then, Trump had 4 years to make sure that Russia would support him again, and he failed? Or rather the logical explanation is that elections cannot be rigged by mail in ballots or by foreign powers, no matter how hard you try to make it look like a possibility?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’d think that, for all that bluster about rigged elections, the Trump administration would’ve tried to help at least the “red” states shore up their election security. But so far as I can tell, the administration did nothing on that front.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Russia did support Trump through this election with their disinformation campaign and it worked. It just wasn't enough to overwhelm all the voters who wanted him to no longer be our president. Without Russia's interference he probably would have lost by an even bigger margin, going from "big loser" to "historically huge loser".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Russiagate was debunked by Aaron Maté, haven't you been clued in about it yet? So, your Russia comments are FAKE.
sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zey2jlx37CI
But since you support Biden by defending him. Here's your champion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BusmxznLDOo&t=585s
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =sRjCaWnrsts
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Random YouTube videos mean nothing here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Swing and a miss.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Russiagate was debunked by Aaron Maté, haven't you been clued in about it yet"
Who? What are his credentials?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The Russia gate failed miserably to produce results, like the impeachment. The legal challenges by Trump will fail (even if they do uncover some isolated frauds, which in such a large country might very well exist somewhere). And China gate will also fail, should a special investigation be launched on Hunters emails. There is simply not the evidence - except for catching isolated corruption cases, which in any case do not shift the election, only prove that bad people are everywhere. So many people voted against Trump - almost as many voted against Hillary. The reason why the best alternative the us political system could come up with is Biden, well that is the real problem, not some fantasy "rigging" story, whatever side the story of the day is accusing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Getting progressive legislation will take some time as will fixing things, make no mistake - Biden is an interim neocon who is President Elect because he is not Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I voted not-Trump but I'm also glad the senate didn't flip. I don't want Biden having unmitigated power any more than I wanted Trump to have it. Biden is a poor choice for president but Trump was far, far worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Congratulations, you’re going to get at least two more years of partisan deadlock as Republicans do their best to stay on the good side of Trump voters (which means fucking over Democrats at every possible chance, even if it means those voters suffer for their desire to “own the libs”).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Given how the US government has operated for the last few decades I'd much rather have deadlock than a stream of shitty new laws. Neither the democrats nor the republicans should have the power to pass whatever laws they want without tempering them enough to gain the support of both sides.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That would be valid if we had two parties that actually had the country's best interests in mind, with similar goals but different ideas of how to get there.
At present, we have one party that is blowing dog-whistles of oppressive ideologies, actively attempting to discredit hard facts and science, and thereby causing widespread death and harm to people they should be actively protecting instead. The current Republican party is actively trying to harm people.
I'm no fan of the establishment Democrats, but in the choice between "actively trying to harm me" and "might help but probably won't do enough quick enough" the choice is clear. In the current era, a Democrat majority in the House, Senate, and Presidency is the only way I can see towards real progress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wait, what? You think reasonable shit comes out of whatever D & R can work out between them?
No wonder we're fucked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Not at all but it's slightly more reasonable than what each party wants on its own. That's why I'm a fan of congressional deadlock. They won't be able to pass much of anything but at least when they do it will be a solid turd instead of diarrhea.
And we're fucked because we're a two party system and both parties are extreme polar opposites of one another instead of reasonable, critically thinking people. Now we're extra fucked because most of the country aligns itself fully with one color or the other and politics has become a sport and spectacle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I haven't read about any "attack" on Biden? Biden is corrupt, that is a FACT. Trump, well he may have some soft corruption going on somewhere(if you can call it that compared to an opinion). But Biden is far more corrupt than Trump. But if you favor Biden, like many who have commented here appear to be in support of.
The difference between Trump and Biden is Biden will be getting a whole lot more EVIL shit done.
sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BusmxznLDOo&t=585s
and
https://www.youtube.com/wat ch?v=sRjCaWnrsts
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A comedian and something that doesn't load?
Great sources, Chet. If you wonder why half of the population generally thinks the average trump supporter is an idiot, having a comedian as a news source might be a good place to start looking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Admit it. Jimmy Dore, though a comedian, at least sources his work and gets his facts straight. Biden is a warmongering/war profiteer, who's cabinet is just as bad as he is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Citing conspiracy theories as your sources isn't really the proof you're wanting to be proud of.
But then again, you guys are also QAnon fans too right?
How'd that bullshit turn out, chucklefuck?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No conspiracy about Biden. The links given are solid source for true information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nah. Youtube videos aren't a source. They can be edited to make things seem entirely opposite of what they truly are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For example: They could make Alex Jones seem sane.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let’s assume that’s true.
What does that have to do with the corruption of the Donald Trump administration, up to and including its wannabe-mob-boss leader?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He put his family in positions of power within his administration. Several of his cronies have repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. He himself has used the White House for partisan political events. He was impeached because he literally tried to extort a foreign power into attacking his political rival. And that’s all off the top of my head.
If you think that’s “soft”, I’d hate to see your definition of “hard”.
I didn’t vote for Biden; I voted against Trump. Biden was simply the only other guy on the ballot who stood any chance of winning.
Hard to believe he’ll top the whole “we’re going to keep immigrants and migrants applying for asylum in concentration camps, separate them from their kids, and send them back to wherever they came from without their kids” thing, but hey, I’m willing to keep an open mind if you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oddly enough, the evil liberals/progressives/leftists/socialists -- whatever -- are handily around to tamp down on the warmongering and other authoritarian shit.
Maybe... AC could work with them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump did not violate any act, though you and others may assert this. There is no legal challenge that he has, so no he hasn't, until it's proven in a court. Trump did not have cronies, he appointed whomever he thought was best for the job. His family he put into positions were people he trusted more than corrupt political cronies, that's off the top of my head. Sure, they can be criticized for their faults on whatever, but they strived to help a LOT of people.
Your pitch is as if Trump was all bad and never helped Americans. When Trump helped a LOT of people, a lot of people that needed the help the Obama Administration never did.
Biden has years of on record video and documentation of his corruption with Hollywood, the copyright mafia, for several draconian bills such as SOPA, while most Americans didn't support it. Also, Biden under the Obama administration was responsible for the separation of kids from their families. Trump put an end to that when news spread to him about it and he went on record stating that.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7cmxB16eX4
Sources: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20111115/00240216771/new-study-shows-majority-americans-against-so pa-believe-extreme-copyright-enforcement-is-unreasonable.shtml
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/201 61119/11341136090/this-week-techdirt-history-sopa-retrospective.shtml
and
https://www.techdirt.com/a rticles/20111114/10493316765/vp-joe-biden-explains-why-sopa-protect-ip-are-anti-american-bad-idea.sh tml
Thanks for voting for Biden, chucklefuck, and to everyone else who voted for him. Biden is going to screw a Whole lot of southerners and law enforcement who need funding, the border wall built to keep violent drug/human traffickers from coming to America, you suck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Thanks for voting for Biden, chucklefuck, and to everyone else who voted for him.
You're very welcome! Really enjoying owning you conservatives. By the way, fuck your feelings.
Biden is going to screw a Whole lot of southerners
Not as much as covid and a general lack of education is - amirite?
and law enforcement who need funding,
You mean cops who have no duty to protect? Yeah, fuck them. Besides, I have my 2A and my guns that Obama never took.
the border wall built to keep violent drug/human traffickers from coming to America, you suck.
I thought you were going to build it and Mexico was going to pay for it? Didn't trump build millions of miles of it from the Mexican check and the revenue the China tariffs has been pouring in?
I think you need to revisit your talking points. You sad sacks are really slacking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amusingly enough, I am a Southerner — and I’m at least smart enough to know that voting for Trumpians (i.e., Republicans) is voting against the best interests of the people of my home state…including myself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who, exactly, did Trump help? Because the way I see it, the only people he tried to help were the people who voted for/supported him. He railed against supporters of the Movement for Black Lives (including Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump once called a “son of a bitch”). He threatened to withhold funding from “blue” cities/states unless they kissed his ring. He showed no interest in having the U.S. federal government coördinate a national response to a pandemic that has killed nearly a quarter-million Americans. He banned transgender people from serving in the military and installed federal judges (including three Supreme Court justices) who seem more than willing to roll back LGBT civil rights by anywhere between 5 and 50 years. Any “help” Trump gave to any group of Americans was done so with the explicit idea that this was a debt of sorts, which he wanted repaid on Election Day 2020 in the form of a second term.
Trump doesn’t see other people as people. He seems them as either tools or fools — as useful idiots who can help him (e.g., conservative Christian evangelicals) or subhuman idiots who stand against him (e.g., every Democrat, every “RINO” who has critcized him in even the tiniest of ways). And last I checked, even with all this supposed “help” Trump has given out, the U.S. economy is spiraling downward because of COVID and the body politic is as divided as ever thanks to Trump stoking the fires of racial division and supporting racists and saying racist bullshit and attacking people of color (especially Black women) with more venom and bile than any White person not named Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden.
Donald Trump went into the White House with a singular vision of who he wanted to help. When he comes out of the White House, he will have fulfilled that vision — because the only person he ever wanted to help was himself. Anyone else whose life improved in some way during the past four years saw their life improve in spite of, not because of, the actions of the 45th president.
But sure, keep thinking Trump helped a lot of people. By the way: How many more people is COVID-19 projected to kill by the end of the year, again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Like keeping immigrant kids in cages away from their parents?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Like that statement you made about immigrant children started under the Obama administration? Keep bashing Trump and glorifying Biden.
The first source I found:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7cmxB16eX4
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
And since it's such a bad thing, and something Obama started, Trump, in all his wisdumb, kept it going.
I wonder how it feels for him and you chimps to agree with an Obama-era policy. Can you tell us how it feels?
And while we're talking about Obama, let's also remember that Obamacare is still the law of the land, despite 6 years of trying to repeal it, 2 years of having the entire Congress and executive branch to repeal/replace it, and another 2 years to try harder.
Since you have a boner for Obama and all...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hey Einstein, who was president when the nazi doctors started performing unnecessary hysterectomies against the will and/or knowledge of the patient/immigrant?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Meant to reply to youtube dude
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"And since it's such a bad thing, and something Obama started, Trump, in all his wisdumb, kept it going."
There's a significant difference between the enforcement between the two administrations that changes the acceptability of it. Let's see if you can work it out...
"let's also remember that Obamacare is still the law of the land, despite 6 years of trying to repeal it"
Yes, the compromise that happened because Republicans pretended that the US was too incompetent to enact a first world healthcare system was not repealed while the Republicans were in charge. Let's mull over that for a while..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you were in a debate class, you would probably receive an F on your debate performance.
What will you do now that donny is out ... how much do used jack boots go for these days?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
fyi: Many who voted Biden did so not because they like him, his stated policies or his platform, no - they voted Biden because they did not want another four years of Trump who seems to think he is King ... they didn't want that either.
I still do not understand the cult and how it makes zombies out of what appear to be normal people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Because I think it's easier for some people to let someone else tell them how to think rather than actually think for themselves. Sad but true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Agreed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
"I still do not understand the cult and how it makes zombies out of what appear to be normal people."
Because they aren't normal. If anything these four years and this election has shown - demonstrably - that one out of three americans is a complete and utter arsehole either so malicious s/he is utterly OK with the racism, bigotry and fascism which has been the repetitive message, or a dumbfuck so ignorant it's not distinguishable from actual malice any more.
Trump is a symptom. The "cult" is the same as the one which cheered when Cheney advocated torture under GWB and when Ashcroft tried - and largely succeeded - to demolish all constitutional protection with the patriot act.
The message to both americans and elsewhere, is that the US is 30% raging sociopath and so unable to pull off a democratic election those 30% carry the day in every other election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
We can probably all agree that average intelligence in the US is not very smart. Knowing that, we must recognize that this means approximately half the country is even dumber than that. Thanks to this election cycle we now know which half that is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
"We can probably all agree that average intelligence in the US is not very smart."
After several decades of reduced funding, poor education policy and a lack of competent administration, what would one suspect might happen? Yes, the general public needs a good education in order to function at higher levels, levels that conservatives fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
I don't disagree with your assertion. I just lament the outcome and note that we now know who suffered the most from our piss poor education system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Hmm, are you trash-talking Biden to make Trump look good?
Didn't you say in an earlier post that this is how you make a corrupt POS look good?
It's embarrassing how bad you are at this...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Hmm... Are you a Biden supporting idiot? I'm willing to bet you haven't read a single article about Biden on Techdirt. Just type is name and you'll have plenty to read. Then turn on some Jimmy Dore, you'll find even more about how corrupt Biden is.
So are you questioning me with this question as if you are trying to make Biden look good? It's embarrassing how bad you are at stating facts because trying to trash me, when you obviously are in bias support of Biden with such comments.
Fact is, Trump is trying to get legal victories, you win some, you lose some, it's whatever he's trying to do. He's certainly not being laughed out of court, and he's certainly not been trying to stop voters, voting legally, that's for sure.
Obviously you're really bad at underlining facts, you'd rather be in the band waggon of Trash talkers probably paid by the DNC who monitor online conversations involving their political interest to try and trash anyone who are in opposition to their corruption. So you must be corrupt too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
His legal team hasn’t won a single meaningful case that they’ve brought before a court on the matter of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
You’re not familiar with hyperbole, are you, Squidward?
Not him personally, but the GOP sure as hell tried, what with all the closing of polling places and attempts to limit who could vote by mail and whatnot.
Also: Trump called for states that were still counting votes — in-person or otherwise — to stop counting votes after Election Day. That would’ve disenfranchised millions of voters who cast their ballots legally. So…yeah, you keep defending that, see where that gets you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Last I checked Trump had a legal victory in Pennsylvania, whether you determine that meaningful or not, that's an opinion, though it may be a fruitless venture in the end. Regardless, Bashing Trump supporters is low. Trump isn't racist, he's not a Russian asset. Trump may be disliked by many reading this artcile, and my comments, who wanted him to do what you wanted him to, but to many real voters who supported Trump, they did so without question because he helped them, and they know that Biden is a corrupt piece of garbage.
But hey, maybe you support Biden who's not planning to finish the wall which has helped law enforcement stop drug/human traffickers, rapist, and murderes across the border, while lining up his cabinet with warprofiteers, warmongers, and backed by the copyright mafia, which you can read all about here on Techdirt if you type Joe Biden.
The moral of what I'm saying and have been saying is not in defense of Trump per-say but that Trump is the better candidate than Biden 100%. Bashing me or his supporters is childish. But I did not vote for Joe or Trump. I know Trump voters who are great people and many more Biden supporters who ar clueless to Bidens corruption and less moral than those who support Trump, because many of them want an end to the rampant crime wave in Democrate lead states and safe borders where drug/human trafickers have for decades taken advantage of weak border protections.
sources:
https://www.techdirt.com/search-g.php?num=20&q=joe+biden&search=Search
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRjCaWnrsts&t=58s
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BusmxznLD Oo
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Regardless, Bashing Trump supporters is low.
Really? Bashing the 'fuck your feelings' people who do things to 'own the libs' is low?
Well, fuck their feelings. And their conservative tears are delicious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
(Source)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
From 'Fuck your feelings' to 'Harsh language is uncalled for'
Funny how the tune changes from 'It's a real riot to bash all those libs, and if I have to suffer in the process then that's fine so long as they suffer more' when they've got the power to 'Hey now, let's play nice, no need to say mean things' when it looks like someone else will get the power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: From 'Fuck your feelings' to 'Harsh language is uncalled for
Have a look at any of the right wing blog sites and you'll see from their comments that none of them are really interested in toning down anything. They're just as violent and childish as ever.
So yeah... Fuck your feelings, Trumpsuckers. Your tears are delicious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: From 'Fuck your feelings' to 'Harsh language is uncalled
Well said, coming from someone who supports Biden, who let out over and again, violent rioters, to destroy, loot, extort businesses, assault, harass, and even murder innocent people. Circumvent due process, defund the police and let crime run rampant in every Democrat lead state.
Bravo!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That victory hardly matters unless it led to enough votes being tossed out that the election swings in his favor. Last I checked, it didn’t, so…yeah…
Not really. A lot of Trumpians may not be racist, but Trump’s racism wasn’t a dealbreaker for them in either 2016 or 2020. His disastrous handling of COVID (nearly a quarter-million dead and counting!) wasn’t a dealbreaker, either. Trumpians cared more about hurting libs/Repugnant Cultural Others than they did about their own best interests. For that, I will insult them; if they don’t like that, the snowflakes can run to their safe space (Parler) and complain.
Ah, I see, you’re going to discount all the votes for Biden as not coming from “real voters”. That is…that is certainly an approach to take.
Is that all you care about? Jesus, dude, there’s a quarter-million dead Americans who died because the current sitting president decided he knew more about infectious diseases than actual scientific experts. Do you think “the wall” would’ve prevented that? Christ, get a fucking clue: “The wall” was a campaign promise he never intended to follow through on but kept repeating at rallies because it got a reaction. He played you like a damn fiddle, and you let him.
They voted for an elderly game show host with no experience in either politics or public service to run a country because he promised to keep certain groups of people out of the country, punish people in those groups who were already in this country, and lock up people he hates only because he hates them. I wouldn’t call them “great people” if they were willing to vote for a man who they knew would intentionally inflict pain and suffering upon citizens and non-citizens alike while in office — then voted for him again after he had done so over the course of his four years in office.
And “red” states, they’re not dealing with crime waves and drug overdoses? Maybe wish for a president who will work for all Americans instead of only the ones you think are deserving of help.
Random YouTube videos aren’t going to make me care about your claims, fam.
I’m no fan of Joe Biden. Corruption or not, he is a barely-right-of-center Democrat who is only in office to stop the bleeding Trump has caused and hopefully turn things around to some semblance of normalcy and stability over the next four years. If you want the chaos and despair and hatred and utter heartlessness of the Trump administration for another four years, wait until 2024. I’m sure one of his idiot kids will run for the office, which means you can give your vote to a far more competent fascist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I’m sure one of his idiot kids will run for the office, which means you can give your vote to a far more competent fascist.
Far more competent? Trump's kids?
You forgot the /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But hey, maybe you support Biden who's not planning to finish the wall
Wait, another thing trump couldn't get done? Who would've thunk that with all that money from Mexico, he had to pilfer from the military to build what, 12 miles of new wall?
Serves you dipshits right for trusting a moron who could bankrupt a casino.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
His legal team hasn’t won a single meaningful case that they’ve brought before a court on the matter of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Mostly true, of the cases I've seen mentioned at best you could say he tied on two as it involved observers(of both parties) having more access, but as more observers to better watch things is generally a good thing his 'win' isn't much and it's certainly not likely to do him much good overall. The rest of his cases though have been laughable dumpster fires, throw out like the garbage they are thanks to being based upon baseless speculation, 'I head someone else say...' hearsay and similarly 'strong' evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nah, he tried with the Post Office at least.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
“ Fact is, Trump is trying to get legal victories”
And is failing miserably at that so far, because there’s no evidence
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
'So are you questioning me with this question as if you are trying to make Biden look good? It's embarrassing how bad you are at stating facts because trying to trash me, when you obviously are in bias support of Biden with such comments.'
For a non native english speaker, you sure are keen on seeing Trump steal an election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Trump is for law and order. Biden is for war profiteering and a copyright monopoly mafia stooge. In my eyes, Trump is the better candidate. What country I support him from is regardless of these facts I source below. keep on mocking me though and bashing Trump supporters. Many Trump supporters with rational want border security, safety from rampant crime, and peace not war.
If you support Trump, he's against the lying media, crime, drug/human trafficking and allows states to choose the direction they want to go, many of which have legalized recreational marijuana. Biden, the Crime bill author, war-proteer/monger and his historical collusion with the corrupt copyright mafia lurking around the corner with an entire cabinet of warprofiteers/warmongers, underlines who's the obvious better candidate and it's Trump.
sources:
https://www.techdirt.com/search-g.php?num=20&q=joe+biden&search=Search
https ://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkJKOT1FNhA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvMUIT-seK8
https://www.youtu be.com/watch?v=sRjCaWnrsts&t=58s
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BusmxznLDOo
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, he is for order by any means necessary (see: teargassing peaceful protesters for the sake of Trump getting in a photo-op in front of a church with an upside-down Bible in his hand). He doesn’t give a fuck about the law unless it benefits him.
Is that because he attacks the people you hate, or is it because he attacks the people he says you should hate?
…except when it lies in his favor…
…unless he or one of his family members or close associates commits a crime…
…unless it means giving up his Adderall addiction or not letting his foreign-born wife into the country…
…unless they’re “blue” states, in which case they don’t get to choose whether they want to, say, divest funding from police departments to pay for other social programs that could reduce the crime you say he’s so against. After all, what good is a well-run “blue” city/state if it can’t be used as an example of how shitty things can get under Democrat governance instead of Republican/Trumpian rule~?
Donald Trump is a shitty political candidate and an even worse human being who won in 2016 mostly because he stoked the racial fears of “forgotten” White people and presented himself as the only person who could solve all of America’s problems. Your supporting him…well, it doesn’t make you a good person, but I’m sure Trump would consider you a very fine person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
"Trump is for law and order. "
I'm curious, what do you think the phrase Law and Order means? Also what about Equal Justice Under the Law? What do you think that means?
What many see in the real world is Law 'n Order (Rule of Law) being applied to those who lack the ways and means to defend themselves while Rule of Man is applied to the well connected and rich. Two sets of rules, high court and low court. Many white collar crimes are not even investigated, many silly excuses are used, none of them are valid.
Trump is for Trump - that is all. He does not give a shit about anything else, I thought that was quite apparent some time ago but ......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Trump is for law and order.
We'll see how much he's for it once he's sitting on the working end of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
I'm not American either, I care about who's president of the US because a lunatic like Trump destroying America's standing on the world stage has emboldened the far right worldwide and has created a power vacuum that far worse players are stepping into.
As for the war profiteer, which president let a middle eastern nation use American troops as mercenaries again? Which one has okayed the selling of weapons and nuclear technology to nations that have absolutely no business having them? Which president has torn up every treaty he could signed by his predecessors purely because they were signed by his predecessors, attacked and insulted the leaders of America's strongest allies and palled around with dictators refusing to condemn them for assassinating people until he's left with no choice?
Trump has committed crimes throughout his life, robbing contractors, lawyers, basically anyone who'll do business with him, giving them a fraction of the money owed then walked away, telling them to sue. He's currently being sued by one of his rape/sexual assault victims, one of many accusers, by the way, and trying to use the DOJ as hiis personal lawyers on that front. He's leeched money from the government and accepted money from foreign governments through the businesses he has not divested from, he's released people around him who've been convicted of crimes that benefited him, he's currently under investigation for many, many financial crimes, but sure, he's all for law and order.
Trump surrounded himself with Bush era war hawks and his open corruption and incompetence proved to be too much even for them.
Biden is not the best leader America could have, but even on his very worst days he is not a patch on Trump, or the horrors Trump and Pence would inflict on the world when they don't have to worry about re-election.
Also Jimmy Dore videos? Really? Doomer leftists are great! 'The centrist candidate isn't perfect, so let the fascists win and burn everything! Surely we'll come out completely unscathed and get our way after 8 years of Trump, just like the other parties did in Germany when they stood by and let the Nazis rise to power!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Then turn on some Jimmy Dore
...and check out his comedy tour while you're at it?
Great source you have there, fool.
Surprised you didn't reference that pill-popping drug addict Rush, or Alex Jones, who lost his kids in the divorce because he was a nut.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
FTFY.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Agreed that I have great sources, especially the Techdirt sources, makes you out to be the fool not knowing who's who, or what's what or why I linked the sources. Calling me a fool is like calling Mike Masnick a fool ro writing the articles sourced in the Techdirt link.
Trash talking me for linking factual sources doesn't make you the better person, it makes you the fool for tring to shut me down for speaking the truth, regardless of the factual sources you may dislike but cannot dispute nore debunk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about linking to some factual sources that aren’t Techdirt and have more credibility than random YouTube videos, hmm? Or can you not step outside your bubble long enough to cite a news source on the level of, say, the New York Times?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Calling me a fool is like calling Mike Masnick a fool ro writing the articles sourced in the Techdirt link.
Well, you guys whine like a bitch about the site being partisan. Is this an admission that's not true?
Better get your shit together, Chet because you're pissing all over the only thing Koby has in his script.
Tell you what - if you can show me a Biden article where he defrauds a charity and pays a porn star for sex right after wife #3 shat out his kid, maybe you've got something.
But until then, fuck your feelings and cry harder. Trump lost, pal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
Jimmy 'Too nuts for the Bernie or Busters of TYT' Dore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
EVERYTHING you accuse Biden of has been done by Drumpf in triplicate (if not more) so fuck right off, asshat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing, and Rocky
The problem with people like you is that you apply one set of rules for "your group" and another set for the "others".
You stated that the only reason people here trash-talk Trump is because they want to make Biden look good, whereupon you then start to trash-talking Biden - which makes you a hypocrite and extremely bad at debating.
And for some reason you think that people who disagree with you or Trump voted for Biden. Here's a newsflash for you, I didn't vote for Biden. Now, I do wonder if you can figure out why, but I don't have any high hopes for it.
Fact is, most of the legal shenanigans Trumps team have tried have been thrown out of court. The case in Pennsylvania is for a couple of thousands votes that was already put aside and never counted, ie they don't matter one bit.
Fact is, linking to some random dude on YT isn't presenting facts, it's presenting someones opinion. You do understand the difference I hope?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Tim Cushing
Your leading statements in this article are FAKE. Trump wanted accountable, legal, in-person voting. Trump stated this, along with many of his aids, who repeated these statements. What he did not want is massive fraud, which has has happened(though maybe not as perceived). The point is, your headline is misleading. Trump was not as you say "laughed out of court", it's like what happens in any case, either you get what you want or you don't. It's a very rare case that anyone gets laughed out of court, so this article is trash. Oh, yea, and the last bit about you trashing his family was really low. This article is trash.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And people who weren’t Trumpians generally wanted to not risk their lives for the sake of voting - which is why more Democrat voters did their voting by mail than did the Republican voters who listened to Trump.
Trump’s legal team can’t prove it. How do you expect us to believe you when you can’t prove it, either?
Only if you think people shouldn’t talk about the adult children of Donald Trump, who willingly accepted roles in his administration and implicitly accepted the criticism that they would face by doing so, unless they do so in a way that metaphorically resembles analingus.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's an interesting point - so now with Republicans voting in person we have herd immunity or just... a herd?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No. No, we do not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well... if he means "we won't do anything that medical experts recommend so all we have left is hope that the millions of people who will inevitably die before immunity reaches the level that vaccines would take us to", he is correct. Kind of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That explains the low, low covid case numbers in the US, i expect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Republicans are contracting COVID at a much, much higher rate than democrats and democrats, in general, live in much tighter quarters in cities. Trump voters most certainly do not have "herd immunity". More likely "herd stupidity".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A pack of wild dogs would be a better description. They attack whatever the leader attacks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
“Trump wanted accountable, legal, in-person voting”
Yes, because he’s already destroyed the country and the post office to such a degree that he could be sure that only his most rabid supporters would be dumb enough to do that if there was another method available.
“ Trump was not as you say "laughed out of court"”
Yet, the failures to achieve ply an alternative reality have been hilarious
“ Oh, yea, and the last bit about you trashing his family was really low. ”
Apart from Barron, his family are all directly complicit in his failure of administration where they were employed, and that’s rich coming from the party who attacked Clinton and Obamas’ daughters before they reached puberty
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Republicans: Masters of Double Standards since 2016. Practicing novices prior to that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
"What he did not want is massive fraud, which has has happened..."
You have any indication of that more credible than "Dear Leader said it on twitter so it MUST be true"?
Because that's the reason every lawsuit so far has been thrown out of court. The judge, upon asking the plaintiff to present the case finds the plaintiff has no case to present. The plaintiff has an outright lie about republicans not being present to monitor (which, it turned out, they were). The plaintiff has an unsigned post-it note from an unknown source which says an unidentified person stuffed two ballots in the box.
The only thing Trump's lawyers have consistently failed to present is any indication of voter fraud more convincing than "some guy in da pub dun tole' me dem democrits wur cheatin'".
Let alone something as tangible as proof, Trump's whole case for claiming there's fraud relies on Trump himself claiming there must be. That's it. Full Stop.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Which is why he privously had no issues with mail-in voting (himself). Funny, huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
"Trump wanted accountable, legal, in-person voting."
Please explain how in person voting makes voting accountable whereas other methods are not.
Please explain what fraud was feared by the present administration and what fraud they actually uncovered.
Face it, you are a fraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey Tim Cushing
"Please explain how in person voting makes voting accountable whereas other methods are not."
Because D voters are more likely to be sane and not risk their actual lives in the face of a global pandemic, they are more likely to vote that way.
"Please explain what fraud was feared by the present administration and what fraud they actually uncovered."
From what I've heard, some R voters were intimidated by black people also voting, while some others imagined that TV vans unloading their equipment might have been votes being uploaded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey Tim Cushing
Trump was not as you say "laughed out of court"
Technically you may have a point. Trump wasn't, but his lawyers were.
Oh, yea, and the last bit about you trashing his family was really low.
Well they are pieces of shit, frankly - two idiot sons, a couple of useless bubbleheads for daughters, and a mail-order whore for a wife.
What isn't trashy about them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Misunderestimating Trump
This article reminds me of the idiotic takes on Trump that prevailed in the various Progressive bubbles before the 2016 election. The making fun of a person and strategy that has every chance of winning, not just despite the supposedly laughable flaws in the person and strategy but because of them; the bizarre faith in traditional processes, norms, and legal institutions to maintain a sensible status quo; the can’t-see-the-wood-for-the-trees approach to what’s happening in the wider context and outside the bubble; the total inability to see and understand the world the way your opponents do (and to extrapolate from that what’s about to happen); etc. It’s just too depressing to enumerate all this….
Face it — the best that can happen now is Biden wins a poisoned chalice, with maybe half the country believing the election was rigged against Trump. The worst that can happen? A soft coup, of course, probably done entirely legally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, glad to see some people are fine with the downfall of American society as we know it thanks to a fucking game show host.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's not just "some people" — it's probably going to be nearly half of the US electorate over the next couple of months. And that's what we're up against…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And the truly messed up thing is that's still the better of the two possible outcomes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
another Trump scam
The real reason for all of Trump's election invalidation efforts is revealed in his fundraising emails to his Cult of Trump supporters. Read the details, and Trump is soliciting donations from his gullible fool supporters for a Trump Campaign 2024 slush fund, and to pay off his 2020 campaign debts, and to fill his own pockets (as he leases the 2024 campaign office space, hires his family as 'advisors' to the campaign, and sells them $3 glasses of water, etc. Trump is just trying to extract one last bit of cash from the gullible fools who believe that son-of-a-millionaire, self-described "billionaire" Trump is not one of "the elites" taking advantage of them all. Fools and their money are... constantly targeted by Trump and the "conservative" grifters surrounding him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: another Trump scam
Grifterz gonna grift
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I swear I had the evidence, maybe I left it at home?'
There is something just so very entertaining watching members of Trump's cult go from confidently yelling about how 'There is definitely fraud!' to mumbling that they have a sticky note or an anonymous claim and would the judge pretty-please accept those as valid evidence?
Funny how being in a position where lies have very real potential consequences can cause a massive shift in confidence and claims, almost as though lies are conspiracy theories is all they have and they'll left with nothing when those are taken away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply