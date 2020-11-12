Trumpland Apparently Just Forgot About Its Manufactured TikTok Hysteria
from the whoops-a-daisy dept
We've repeatedly made it pretty clear that President Trump's effort to ban TikTok is little more than a performative, xenophobic, idiotic mess. For one, the effort appears more focused on trying to get Trump-allied Oracle a new hosting deal than any serious concern about consumer privacy and security. Two, banning a teen dancing and lip syncing app does jack shit in terms of thwarting China or protecting U.S. consumer privacy, since the U.S. telecom, app, and adtech markets are largely an unaccountable privacy mess making it trivial to obtain this kind of data elsewhere.
Further highlighting the performative nature of the proposed ban, TikTok this week effectively stated that Trumpland appears to have forgotten about the proposed ban entirely. TikTok filed a petition this week in a US Court of Appeals calling for a review of actions by the Trump administration’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), pointing out that the deadline for ByteDance to sell off its US assets over national security concerns came and went this week with no action from Trumpland or word on any extension.
Apparently the whole TikTok thing fell off the radar as the administration focuses on pretending it didn't lose the election. Whoops:
"For a year, TikTok has actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment,” TikTok says in a statement to The Verge. “In the nearly two months since the President gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement – but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework."
This is, of course, because the TikTok ban was largely performative bullshit and cronyism, designed to drum up some hysteria over China and provide Trump with leverage in his harmful trade war while driving some additional cash and influence to his U.S. allies.
If the Trump administration and GOP genuinely cared about U.S. consumer privacy and security, there's a laundry list of more pressing issues it could do something about, including shoring up vulnerable U.S. telecom infrastructure, passing even a baseline U.S. privacy law for the internet era, better policing the widespread abuse of user location data (by corporations and the government alike), attempt to shore up security in the internet of broken things sector, secure election integrity, and stop, you know, trying to destroy encryption.
Neither Trump Inc. nor the Trump-allied GOP does any of this because it's more interested in bad faith posturing and bullshit than serious governance or public welfare. If the folks fanning their face over TikTok truly cared about consumer privacy and security, we'd do something about the broader, unaccountable mess that is adtech, app, government, and telecom data privacy. Instead we get a giant pile of bullshit and a mountain of billable legal man hours over something that was never serious adult policy to begin with.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: apps, ban, cfius, china, executive order, social media
Companies: bytedance, tiktok
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
They did not forget, they have much more important things to deal with. Right now they are working 24/7 on stopping the caravan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They're working 25/8 on building the wall too!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And don't forget they are working 26/9 on finding illegal votes!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trumpist beliefs.
They know which votes were illegal, and that is any democratic vote, and especially any democratic postal vote. All those democratic voters are stealing the election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whether to laugh or cry...
Before the election Trumpy had the whole GOP screaming about a Teen dancing app as if it was carrying chinese nukes into the US heartland...and now he can't be arsed to give it half a thought because he needs to launch third-rate lawyers at every court in the US in the vague hope that somewhere one of those judges placed courtesy of Moscow Mitch will find it in their hearts to appoint him King.
I don't know what to say. The whole world is in schock and awe over the US.
Also quite upset, because it's been made clear that the US is as reliable a partner as anyone who is to 30% a callous, maliciously ignorant and violent asshole who beats people at random occasionally.
I don't know what Biden's plan is but it has to include a deprogramming plan he can apply to 70 million people...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how it was only a threat when they needed it to be
You don't even need to go as far as saying that if protecting privacy and security was their goal there are better targets to go after, you can simply point out that if it was then the company they were screaming about as a Huge Threat to the point that the government needed to step in to deal with it would still be front and center and they would have kept focus on it, rather than dropping the issue the second it served the purpose they wanted it to as cheap PR for gullible fools.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So... Trump is the most voted sitting US president in history. Still any doubt whose side social media were on?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's amusing that you have to get so specific to find something for which he is #1. Trump lost the popular vote in both of his elections. He only became president thanks to quirks in the electoral college system of election. And now he's lost his reelection bid and will fade back into meme land.
We ought to ship all 70 million of you to Alaska (there's a ton of empty space there after all) and then sever Alaska from the union. You guys can worship Trump all you like and vote him in as your dictator for life and the rest of the world can breathe a massive sigh of relief.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
explaining for the slow thinkers - I am making the point that social media were FOR Trump. No other way to explain him getting the most votes for a sitting president unless resorting to social media manipulation. Last time it got him elected - this time he barely made it. Facebook internal memos made it clear, and now the results prove the amount of social media manipulation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
not "barely" but "almost" of course
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Or maybe just maybe, 72M people actually want a strong economy, less taxes, less regulations, strong border, less troops overseas, someone to stand up to China, strong foreign policy (Much better middle east agreements of late) and better trade deals..... But hey, let's not let facts get in the way.
I get it. Trump is an asshole, buffoon and horrible communicator. I get it.... but he also delivered pretty much what republicans have been screaming for minus much smaller government spending.... I think you will see that being a key issue if they try to push for expensive programs we really have no money to deliver on regardless how much you increase taxes.
The polls stated 52% of Bidens votes were not for Biden but against Trump. Bottom line is enough republican women voted for Biden because of their dislike for Trump but voted for republican senate and congressman that swung enough votes in key states to Biden..
On the subject at hand, there is no doubt China is using the data from TikTok and TikTok was very much overstepping on data collection on phones. It's an easy problem to solve with strong protections like EU. It's a legal problem not an executive problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"72M people actually want a strong economy, less taxes, less regulations, strong border, less troops overseas, someone to stand up to China, strong foreign policy (Much better middle east agreements of late) and better trade deals"
Then why did they vote for Trump?
"The polls stated 52% of Bidens votes were not for Biden but against Trump."
Yeah, it must sting when the vote is not "let's adjust the country to a better ideal" and is instead "for the love of god get this asshole out of here".
"It's a legal problem not an executive problem."
Then why are you talking about the executive branch?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or maybe just maybe, 72M people actually want a strong economy, less taxes, less regulations, strong border, less troops overseas, someone to stand up to China, strong foreign policy (Much better middle east agreements of late) and better trade deals..... But hey, let's not let facts get in the way.
Oh I agree about those facts. But tell me, how much longer do we need to wait for the strong economy that he fucked up because he's an incompetent fucktard with respect to how he's handled the Covid crisis?
And less taxes? I'm not a corporation, and I'm still waiting for trickle-down 2.0 to work.
Where's the wall the Mexico was supposed to pay for?
Why hasn't he withdrawn the troops already? 4 years isn't enough time?
And for that trade thingy, how is it that we've been giving welfare to all the farmers since it started? I thought it was easy to win?
While we're at it, what about my fucking trumpcare? You fuckheads were repealing it for 6 years when it didn't matter. Then someone gives you the wheel and you fuck that up too.
Only thing trump is good at is making himself and the 72M idiots who were stupid enough to vote for him look like the imbeciles that they are.
Cry harder, especially on January 20th.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh I agree about those facts. But tell me, how much longer do we need to wait for the strong economy that he fucked up because he's an incompetent fucktard with respect to how he's handled the Covid crisis?
I am not saying he couldn't have done better, but who gets the blame for EU? Does Trump get the blame for economy in NYC with its strong shut down that he didn't order? Does he get the blame of the 30K retirees the NYC leadership sent back to retirement homes to further spread and die? It is a Pandemic. 90% of Americans are wearing masks.... Is this all those 10%?
And less taxes? I'm not a corporation, and I'm still waiting for trickle-down 2.0 to work.
Evidence shows it did work. Raises did go out. Spending Went up. Bonuses went up. Stock grants went up. I definitely felt it.
CHina was never going to be an easy win, especially when they can wait out a President. Its going to take YEARS to finally get them to cave very much like it did USSR.
Keep insulting 72M Americans who believe in a well funded police force vs defunded. They are not idiots. I dare you instead of being a keyboard warrior, walk up to your CEO, Manager and/or co-worker who most likely 50% voted for Trump and call them an Idiot in person and see how well that works with HR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Man, you really can’t wrap your head around the idea that the pandemic wouldn’t have been nearly as impactful if Trump had displayed a modicum of competence and had his administration at least try to put in some effort at controlling the spread of the virus. You can deny the truth, but the truth doesn’t care whether you believe it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am not saying he couldn't have done better,
Well frankly that's a bit of an understatement. He just "didn't do well" - he's a fuck up of epic proportions to the tune of 240k+ Americans dead.
Keep insulting 72M Americans who believe in a well funded police force vs defunded.
Will do - what are they so worried about with their 2A and all their guns? I thought those "patriots" were supposed to be brave, not shitting themselves every time a black person walks in front of their house.
I dare you instead of being a keyboard warrior, walk up to your CEO, Manager and/or co-worker who most likely 50% voted for Trump and call them an Idiot in person and see how well that works with HR.
Oh please, stop being so melodramatic, Sally. I'm no more worried about offending some trumptard than you fuckheads were worried about offending me. You're mistaken if you think me telling some moron with a Forrest Gump-esque IQ that he voted like an idiot somehow makes me nervous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"I am not saying he couldn't have done better..."
It's genuinely difficult to see how he could've done worse; almost everything he's touched has turned to shit. And he's rounding things out by petulantly trashing things on the way out the door while actively risking national security.
"Evidence shows it did work. Raises did go out. Spending Went up. Bonuses went up. Stock grants went up. I definitely felt it."
What proportion of the population gets stock grants and bonuses? If you're one of the lucky few to benefit then good for you but only the ignorant would think these benefits were fairly distributed. The very rich did wonderfully out of it and future generations will pay for it. Not exactly sound fiscal policy; more like grifters gonna grift.
"Keep insulting 72M Americans who believe in a well funded police force vs defunded."
I'll bet most people would prefer a police force with an appropriate level of funding, a respectful attitude to the populace that pay them to uphold laws, a respectful attitude to those laws, a desire to avoid violence where possible, and an acceptance of accountability, but that's not really where things are so... maybe try something different?
And sorry, but it's really easy to keep insulting the vast majority of those 72M who, because of ignorance or racism or selfishness or whatever, keep voting against their own best interests, let alone those of the whole country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Said the guy who clais Trump stood up to China rather than dreaming to be Xi Jinping.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
When you put up graphs of GDP, unemployment, etc but remove the labels, then ask where does the Obama admin end and the Trump admin begin, most people can't find the delination.
IOW, doing nothing allowed the graphs to continue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"When you put up graphs of GDP, unemployment, etc but remove the labels, then ask where does the Obama admin end and the Trump admin begin, most people can't find the delination."
In the first year of a president's term, it's common for the budget to have been passed before the incoming president takes office. Anyone who things that the beginning of a first term is reflection of a president's decisions rather than the final year of the term is really dumb.
What's scary is that Trump had done a lot of potentially long term damage but if the pandemic hasn't happened there's a lot of people who would still have been fooled into thinking he wasn't coasting on the recovery from the last collapse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, he did — he filled the judiciary with appointees approved by conservative think tanks, up to and including all three of his Supreme Court nominations, for the purposes of undoing Obergefell v. Hodges and reversing Roe v. Wade.
Republi—nope, sorry, can’t call them that any more…Trumpians don’t give a fuck about anything but dominance. They don’t care how much they hurt so long as they hurt their chosen Repugnant Cultural Others and “own the libs”. The proof is in the White House — after all, look at how Trump and his administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic…if you can call what they did “handling a pandemic”, anyway.
Donald Trump has done more damage to the United States than the terrorists of 9/11 did. Those terrorists killed 3,000 people, and their actions changed the U.S. and its institutions in numerous ways. (Fuck you, Patriot Act!) But Donald Trump has eroded institutions in ways those terrorists could’ve never hoped to do, and his administration’s callous disregard for the pandemic has killed more people than those terrorists ever could have. For fuck’s sake, do you think those terrorists ever thought they could make the American people distrust the entire electoral process?¹
Trumpians have long abandoned any pretense of being in favor of governance — either out of fear of Trump (and his voting base) or out of a genuine desire for fascism. Whatever good you think Donald Trump has done in the past four years is undone by the fact that he has divided this country in ways no one outside of this country could have ever done on their own. You wanna be a Trumpian? Go right ahead. But at least have the good goddamned decency to admit that Trump isn’t even close to being a good person, let alone a good president.
¹ — Funny thing: If Trump says we can’t trust the electoral process this year, shouldn’t we distrust the process regardless of who won?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Saying Trump did everything that republicans(now Trumpians as you noted) have been screaming for paints a really nasty picture of the people in that group.
Killed a quarter million people and counting by putting personal power over the public, undermined the electoral process and trust in it, kissed up to dictators, gutted any respect the office of president may have held, attacked the press and first amendment, showed open contempt for the vaunted 'law and order' that Trumpians like to crow about on multiple occasions... I'm sure people could come up with any number of other things, but to claim that he did what Trumpians wanted really isn't a good look.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Facebook internal memos made it clear, and now the results prove the amount of social media manipulation.
It's not Facebook's fault he didn't take his stupid ass over to Parler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This is a strong claim. What other explanations have been evaluated and dismissed as not plausible, and why?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Most voted sitting president.
However, not the most voted candidate. Joe Biden takes the position as having received the most votes of any US Presidential Candidate in history.
I suppose Trump can take the honor of having been the instigator of the highest voter turnout of any presidential race in the history of the US of A; it just so happens that 5 million+ more people wanted him out than wanted him in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
On top of that, "most voted" is a pretty hollow claim when that's largely the result of population growth. If turnout percentages remain the same, 2024 will see even higher numbers, 2028 even more than that, etc. It's the same as "most watched" or any other useless stat based on raw numbers instead of percentages. And by the percentages, Trump is a loser. Fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"So... Trump is the most voted sitting US president in history"
...and his opponent also broke a record by getting more than 5 million votes more than he did. Nobody's doubting that Trump's disastrous, murderous, incompetent administration inspired many more people to vote this time around. But, claiming records for second place is a little bit pathetic, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds exactly like all of the whining about the election outcome, which only seems to be a problem at one spot on the ballot. You'd think if they went far enough to rig 4 states, they'd have gone for a couple more senate seats too.
Actually, after a second or two of thought, it's pretty much the last 4 years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"You'd think if they went far enough to rig 4 states, they'd have gone for a couple more senate seats too."
Yeah, that's the dumbest thing.. so Democrats somehow convinced millions of people to fraudulently vote, but did so in such a way that still leaves Mitch McConnell blocking their every move? Please...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply