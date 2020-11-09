How Should Social Media Handle Election Polls That Turned Out To Be Misinformation?
China's Hong Kong Protester-Targeting 'See Something, Say Something' Hotline Is A Big Success

Daily Deal: The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Nov 9th 2020 10:38amDaily Deal

The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle has 5 courses to help you become a better data analyst. Courses cover Excel, Power BI, PivotTables, Python, and more. You'll learn how to to harness, analyze, and draw insight from the data you're given. The bundle is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

How Should Social Media Handle Election Polls That Turned Out To Be Misinformation?
China's Hong Kong Protester-Targeting 'See Something, Say Something' Hotline Is A Big Success
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

19:52 Aussie Brewer Keeps Digging Holes With Trademark Lawsuits, Now Owes Court Costs (0)
15:45 Supreme Court Reverses Decision Granting Qualified Immunity To Guards Who Threw An Inmate Into A 'Feces-Covered' Cell (7)
13:50 Facial Recognition Company's Employees Abused Tech To Sexually Harass Coworkers (8)
12:10 We Do Not Have the Internet We Deserve (3)
10:43 China's Hong Kong Protester-Targeting 'See Something, Say Something' Hotline Is A Big Success (5)
10:38 Daily Deal: The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle (0)
09:34 How Should Social Media Handle Election Polls That Turned Out To Be Misinformation? (42)
06:04 It Took Just 5 Minutes Of Movement Data To Identify 'Anonymous' VR Users (6)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (30)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 1st - 7th (12)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.