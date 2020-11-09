China's Hong Kong Protester-Targeting 'See Something, Say Something' Hotline Is A Big Success

from the local-tiktok-officials:-oh-um-noooo-i-guess dept

The protesters in Hong Kong have a point: the Chinese government is supposed to stay the fuck out of managing Hong Kong's day-to-day governance for 50 years after its securing of this profitable market sector from the British in 1997. We all love to see colonialism dismantled, but when the recipient is China, caution should be deployed. The Chinese government agreed to not turn Hong Kong into China 1.5 for fifty years.

The clock runs out in 2047 but the Chinese government isn't interested in letting the good faith agreement remain in place. It has directly targeted pro-democracy protesters and government critics in Hong Kong, leveraging its "national security" law to create life sentences for people who rightfully think the Chinese government should back off for at least another seven years.

Throw enough oppression at people and you'll unearth the percentage of the public that would rather lick boot than support their fellow Hong Kong residents. "See something, say something" works everywhere, even in a free market paradise like Hong Kong. As the BBC reports, the snitch hotline set up by Hong Kong's subservient quote/enquote "public servants" has proven popular with those attempting to ingratiate themselves to their new overlords.

Hong Kong's new hotline to report breaches of the controversial national security law has received more than 1,000 calls within hours of going live. Residents can anonymously send in images, audio and videos if they suspect someone has violated the law. The law, introduced earlier this year, criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces. It has already led to several arrests of activists, and has silenced protesters. The maximum punishment under the law is life in prison.

It has gotten no less popular as time goes on. A report by the Guardian says it's as least twice as popular as the BBC's early report indicates.

A police spokesman told the Guardian that by Friday morning the force had received more than 2,500 pieces of information. The hotline can accept audio, videos, photographs and texts, and contributors will remain anonymous and receive no replies once they have submitted their tips, police said.

And, while it seems like the protesters have the upper hand and represent a majority of Hong Kong residents, there is, of course, a ton of insults and latent threats to be found on local social media.

The police post on Facebook had more than 700 comments on Thursday afternoon, with some welcoming and others condemning the initiative. “Great! Now the cockroaches have nowhere to run,” wrote one user, using a pejorative term for democracy supporters.

A certain percentage of the public will always welcome the cool touch of a jackboot to the neck. We see them here in the United States -- citizens waving the Gadsden and Thin Blue Line flags with maximum cognitive dissonance. In this eventual Chinese holding, citizens are already ingratiating themselves with a foreign power that isn't supposed to take control for another seven years.

In China, the threat isn't existential. It's real. Overseas companies helping the government shut down dissent is making things worse.

Filed Under: china, hong kong, see something say something, snitch, snitchline, surveillance