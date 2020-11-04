President-For-Life Hopeful Donald Trump Issues Executive Order Mandating 'Patriotic' Education For Kids
from the King-Bumblefuck-the-Orange dept
When schools finally re-open to everyone and COVID is behind us (est. 2025), students will possibly have the chance to join their friends in some good old-fashioned American reeducation. God bless this autocracy.
For all of his socialism bashing, Donald Trump and his admin staff sure seem to want to align the United States with the great Communist dictatorships of the past and present. Trump welcomed America to join him in the erection of a police state and just kept going from there. Cops received even more presidential coddling and the Administration decided the state of free speech might improve if the federal government directly meddled with social media moderation.
Then there's the erection of walls and the increase in inland Checkpoint Charlies as the result of the president's focus on brown people from foreign lands. Protests against police brutality have been met with Gestapo tactics designed to limit the effect of people uniting against fascism. And the President's hatred of a free press, "closed" defamation laws, and non-sycophants has been noted repeatedly.
The latest Presidential proclamation is as problematic as his call for flag burning prosecutions. In reaction to people sensibly suggesting a lot of this country's "greatness" is built on the backs of slave labor and racist policies, President Trump has developed a plan for patriotic indoctrination of the nation's students. A new Executive Order mandates the formation of a committee to push for more jingoism in our schools. Better red-white-and-blue than dead, indeed.
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in order to better enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776, and, through this, form a more perfect Union, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Here's some of the "as follows," written in the way so few Executive Orders have historically been written. Taking a cue from stunt lawyer Larry Klayman's legal complaints, the Order lays on the overheated rhetoric early and often.
The American founding envisioned a political order in harmony with the design of “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” seeing the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as embodied in and sanctioned by natural law and its traditions.
[...]
[I]n recent years, a series of polemics grounded in poor scholarship has vilified our Founders and our founding. Despite the virtues and accomplishments of this Nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but rather villains. This radicalized view of American history lacks perspective, obscures virtues, twists motives, ignores or distorts facts, and magnifies flaws, resulting in the truth being concealed and history disfigured. Failing to identify, challenge, and correct this distorted perspective could fray and ultimately erase the bonds that knit our country and culture together.
This would be laughable if it weren't delivered by a sitting President. I mean, it's still pretty laughable but there's considerable executive power behind it.
The "bonds that knit this country together" are white people and their preferred religions/traditions, as far as I can tell. Any suggestion founding fathers and other political figures may have embraced racism and/or trafficked in the slave trade is apparently going to be excised in favor of a more flag-humping narrative. Also presumably on the chopping block is the history of our nation's law enforcement agencies, which were instrumental in ensuring the slave trade went uninterrupted and openly engaged in hostile acts against blacks and other minorities once slavery was abolished. The latter practice continues to this day.
Without whitewashing the past, the nation's future is in jeopardy, the President argues.
A loss of national confidence in these principles would place rising generations in jeopardy of a crippling self-doubt that could cause them to abandon faith in the common story that binds us to one another across our differences. Without our common faith in the equal right of every individual American to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, authoritarian visions of government and society could become increasingly alluring alternatives to self-government based on the consent of the people. Thus it is necessary to provide America’s young people access to what is genuinely inspiring and unifying in our history, as well as to the lessons imparted by the American experience of overcoming great national challenges. This is what makes possible the informed and honest patriotism that is essential for a successful republic.
I've got news for Trump. A whole lot of America has already "abandoned faith" in the "common story," primarily because the story isn't "common." It doesn't cross race lines and it's never been available to everyone. The idea that America is a meritocracy is ridiculous. Donald Trump is a prime example. He's a rich white man whose fortune was derived from the rich white man who raised him and gave him his fortune. It's been buttressed by favorable bankruptcy laws and a bank that now regrets propping up the finances of the most powerful man in the world.
America does offer more freedom than most countries, but the percentage of people bootstrapping themselves into financial security is a much, much smaller percentage than those who have never had to worry about financial security and have done little more than parlay their considerable riches into immense amounts of personal wealth that generally benefits no one but themselves. Any suggestion the government might want to spend less money on unwinnable wars (Terror, Drugs, etc.) and more on social services that might prevent millions of struggling Americans from going under is treated with disdain usually reserved for the long-dead Soviet Union. Meanwhile, banks run by billionaires are bailed out, even as the mortgage holders they fucked into insolvency are ignored.
Then there's this set of sentences, which sure as fuck sounds like some Maoist treacle.
Vigorous participation in local government has always been America’s laboratory of liberty and a key to what makes us exceptional. The best way to preserve the story of America’s founding principles is to live it in action by local communities reasserting control of how children receive patriotic education in their schools.
The reeducation will continue until the President's morale improves.
To that end, a bunch of current and former government officials from a number of federal agencies are being ordered to do a bunch of committee stuff and report to the President within one (1) year on how to better bathe the nation's children in red, white, and blue. Someone has to locate the "core principles" of this country's founding and connect them to the "blessings of liberty" and put all of that into a three-ring binder that had better say something about "forming a more perfect Union" if the committee members know what's good for them.
The committee also needs to plan a really kick-ass semiquicentennial celebration for the USofA. Given the President's predilection for shows of power by foreign authoritarians, this will presumably include a parade of military equipment and personnel. There are also some latent threats about funding, suggesting schools with less-than-patriotic curriculum will get the federal shaft for refusing to participate in this embarrassing charade.
This is a lousy cover of Lee Greenwood's inescapable hit d/b/a an Executive Order. This is a call for mandatory patriotism targeting the most impressionable minds in our population. This is dangerous stuff and there's no adult in the (Oval) room willing to call bullshit on Trump's masturbatory fantasies. Hopefully this will all be behind us by the end of January 2021. But if Trump retains power, we're in for a lot more flag-waving at order-point. And things like this ironically make it that much harder to be proud to be an American.
Republicans won't be happy until all lessons are bible studies and making flags from construction paper until they're old enough to go toil in Amazon workhouses and call centers for 50 cents an hour. History and science are the enemy as smart people ask questions.
Re:
$0.50 / Hour? You Un-American asshole. The employer should be paid by them for graciously giving them work to do, and if they aren't white.... well, that's why they are called slaves.
/s Oh, so much sarcasm..... That sadly some idiots will happily assume I was being serious.
Re:
"50 cents an hour."
According to some conservatives, elimination of the minimum wage would result in a zero unemployment rate. However, the increase in taxpayer subsidized government assistance is never addressed, without said assistance local business would have difficulty finding employees and they will be forced out of business as a result.
These brainiacs do not think things thru.
Re: Re:
Unemployment rate is artificially enforced to keep wages down, so... er...
Re: Re:
Yes, at a certain wage, starvation will start to occur, and your slaves, err, employees won't be showing up for work anymore, which means he/she is in breach of contract -- for which of course we will sue his/her children, to force them to make up for that.
Any form of government assistance to starving workers is indeed a kind of subsidy to those slaveho...employers, and should not be given, as it is also an infringement on the free market.
You see, without a minimum wage, there is no bondage, only freedom.
Re: Re: Re:
omg ... work sets you free?
you know where that quote comes from?
Re: Re:
"However, the increase in taxpayer subsidized government assistance is never addressed"
Exactly. They'll point to the number of jobs, and not consider the numbers of "part time" jobs that have been created so that they can avoid paying full wages and benefits, and the inevitable need for the government to pick up the tab.
Re: Re: Re:
"the inevitable need for the government to pick up the tab."
More due to business whining than empathy for the poor I imagine.
As opposed to...
As opposed to indoctrination of 1619 propaganda proposed by the left.
Re: As opposed to...
any details?
Re: As opposed to...
I see you haven't done your due diligence again, but I shouldn't be surprised since you as a rule don't care about facts and context as long as you can spout some nonsense.
Re: As opposed to...
Oh no, if kids learn about the shitty racist things in America's past they might not grow up to be like the shitty racists who want to whitewash over those things!
[Citation Needed].
An antidote to the 1619 project
https://1776unites.com/
A broad spectrum of conservative, centrist, and center-left scholars take on the distortions of the "1619 Project".
No, the 1776 Revolution was not about perpetuating slavery. (though both the rebels and the British did make disgusting moral compromises about slavery.)
It’s fine to criticize the 1619 Project. It shouldn’t be above criticism. But for the president to say that the 1619 Project shouldn’t be used as a teaching tool — and to then propose a mandate that says schools must teach a blatantly whitewashed (and conservative-approved) version of history — reeks of fascism.
Re: An antidote to the 1619 project
It was about keeping wealthy landowners wealthy without interference from home, slaves or no, but they sure liked their slaves. It was about being allowed to commit further genocide and take more territory. Sure there were enlightenment principles but really they were barely a thin coat of icing on the cake.
Re: Re: An antidote to the 1619 project
Then explain why most of the founders freed their slaves when they died. The young nation needed the income of the southern states to survive, and the only way to secure it was to put off the confrontation about slavery for the time being. But many of the founders knew it would come - they said as much in their writings. Societal shifts can't happen instantly. They take time.
Better question: For what reason did the Founding Fathers wait until their deaths to free their slaves?
Show me any government office-holder at the state or federal level who has called for the mandated teaching of the 1619 Project in the same way that Trump has called for the mandated teaching of a whitewashed version of American history.
:earning about slavery — the original sin of the United States and the institution around which the entire country was formed — would and should be crucial to the civic life of any free-thinking American. To deny its horrors, or to deny that the American Experiment has always been “inclusive” even when it literally treated Black people as both property and three-fifths of a person, is akin to (but not exactly like) Holocaust denial. You can’t deny the things that happened during slavery didn’t happen. You can’t deny that the impact of the institution of slavery upon Black people still affects that same population to this day. If you do, you’re no better than Donald “we have to indoctrinate children the ‘right’ way, nudge nudge wink wink” Trump.
Re:
I would like to add,
You can't deny the genocide which occurred wrt the native american people.
But those who would like to can always shift the blame to the “savages” for, say, refusing to “integrate” with the colonizers.
Re: "you can't deny"
Amen from me.
However, there are some folks who could deny that the sun rises daily in the temperate latitudes if it made them uncomfortable, angry, or afraid.
When I read The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein, I was very uncomfortable. I pushed on, and became angry -- but not at Rothstein, who is extremely thorough and backs up everything he says. Instead, I became angry at the politicians and schools who had lied about what had been done.
It's hard to push on into something that might make you reevaluate the dream that you and your acquaintances are living in. But it's worth it.
The public education system is not a federal function and the fed has zero input on the topic.
Public education is governed at the state level with boards at the county level setting curriculum.
Conservatives are full of shit when they say the fed can legally change state policy. States rights are no longer just for bigotry.
Re:
The federal department of education can very, VERY easily co-opt the state level. All they have to do is withhold funding if the states refuse to enact certain policies.
Re: Re:
Yep, see also the mandatory "accountability" testing that doesn't even care if all of your answers came from a DnD dice roll.
Or the mandatory internet snooping if you want to be able keep the cafeteria stocked.
There's plenty of examples if you care to look. Even better, if you somehow manage to avoid all of them, your district's choices for curriculum are often between the Texas BoE version and the California BoE version, so you still don't get much of a choice in what your kids learn. (Unless you're willing to fork over the cash to create and publish a whole new set of curriculum, and then buy enough of it for every student in your district, while also paying to retrain every teacher in the district to use it.)
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, there are many examples of corruption, the fact it exists does not make it right or legal.
Many teachers come up with their own curriculum, they want to teach rather than indoctrinate.
Many teachers buy supplies for their students and are not reimbursed.
Re: Re:
and they refer to this as governing?
Yes, I realize that federal funding is a game played by all politicians, its existence is not self justifying. The fed takes money from the blue states and then bribes/extorts action in return for giving some of the money back. Red states are at a disadvantage here as they lack negotiating power. Reminds me of the whole 55mph bullshit.
Conservatives do. Only they’re lying when they call it such. It’s actually dominance — which is what conservatives are actually interested in.
Re: Re:
"The federal department of education can very, VERY easily co-opt the state level."
...and just happens to be controlled by otherwise unqualified Trump appointees who are opposed to the very concept of public education. No way that would ever be abused. /s
Re: Re:
And this is the problem. The fed should never have been allowed to get this big, and into all these aspects of the lives of people/states. Ditto the anti-2nd'ers and their specious "you aren't going to stand up to the Govt and the Army with your lone rifle!" which misses the entire salient point: The Gov shouldn't have ever been allowed to have all the weapons and standing armies are not constitutional (only the Navy was allowed to be a US Gov branch/dept). To paraphrase Ian Malcolm, "you were so busy tripping over yourself to discredit the 2nd and owners that you never stopped to ask if the Govt SHOULD have an army!" Just because that is where we are doesn't mean it is legit or right.
Re:
Well, I would say they are full of shit regardless. Their stated opinion is entirely dependent on getting what they want, so don't be surprised if they one day say state rights don't exist and then the next day say they do.
To be fair, it's not just conservatives that flip-flop on the issue of state rights to fit their narrative, but they seem to be in the majority.
Re: Re:
... is a misleading statement at this point.
If you really want to "be fair" to them, it's far better to call it for what it is: Corruption in the service of power. They are all malicious actors. Attempting to claim fairness at this point implies that they have a conscious, or that they actually care about the good of society. They don't. They only care about increasing their grip on power, and will work toward any means of achieving that goal. Regardless if it helps or harms society as a whole.
The fact that people keep trying to "be fair" to them, is the reason why their BS continues unabated.
Re: Re: Re:
I agree as long as this is applied equally (there's REAL equality!) to all parties and politicians. They are ALL corrupt, DON'T work for you, enrich themselves, and sell the security of our nation to foreign interests for their benefit of accumulating more power.
That this site and its bootlickers do not understand this, and believe with wild fanatacism, that only one "side" is the problem, and the other "side" is going to save you, is disgusting and idiotic. And yes I just called all you idiots, tough shti, you brought it on yourselves. (or at least those of you who think Biden will "lead" the country anywhere but destruction) (protip: they aren't leaders, they are REPRESENTATIVES. That you treat them like leaders makes you complicit in their power grabs)
I don’t believe either “side” of the political parties in the U.S. will save anyone. We can only save ourselves.
As for this remark:
Do you think a national pandemic with nearly a quarter-million people dead and no federally coördinated response is salvation? Because that’s what you’re getting right now, and that isn’t coming from a Biden administration.
Re:
And you think Biden is the solution, or would have done better? We may see soon, but your slavish devotion to a known failure on this very type of thing (lets not his utter failure with the swine flu) which you just preceeded by saying we need to save ourselves (correct!) shows you are opining in just a biased (or anti) political manner, not a logical one.
Re: Re:
So, Trump would be better than Biden? Or just what is your argument here?
"Slavish devotion (not remotely evident) to a known failure (yeah Biden sucks)." So your completely non-slavish devotion-inspired solution is...?
Funny thing is, by all accounts, Trump was a bigger “failure” than Biden before winning the 2016 election. Several bankruptcies, hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, that racial discrimination lawsuit, a failed casino…it’s like, geez, I know Trump failed upwards, but how many times did he fail in the first place?
'NOW you care about possible corruption and incompetence?'
I understand the whole 'every accusation a confession' thing but even then it still amuses me when someone tries to defend Trump or attack Biden by claiming that Biden will 'sell out the country' or 'fail' in some unspecified manner, because for fuck's sake have they looked at who they are defending?
Re: 'NOW you care about possible corruption and incompetence?'
You proceed, as all liberal progressives do due to your derangement, from the false assumption that being critical of someone also equals tacit approval of their opposite. Left/Right, Dem/Repub, Biden/Trump - it is not a zero-sum game, yet you cannot see things in any other terms because "but Trump!" is the only point you can pivot anything on.
In case you didn't read above, I don't like ANY of them. But Biden is no answer, savior, or solution. That is a statement that stands on it's own, there is not "whataboutism" vis-a-vis Trump for that idea to stand on it's own.
If you refuse to vote “against” Trump (whether by voting for Biden or a third-party candidate), you’re all but admitting that you approve of the Trump administration’s policies and Trump’s actions as president. It’s like I read on Twitter once: Not every Trump voter is a racist, but for those voters, Trump’s racism wasn’t a dealbreaker.
If you refuse to stand against evil, you go along with it. And of Biden and Trump, one of the two is a clear evil.
Re:
You don't know how I voted. Condemning me without evidence is exactly the kind of thing I am talking about.
I didn't vote for Trump OR Biden, if that helps. I voted "against" BOTH of them.
You may now un-judge me since you were so quick to condemn based on YOUR biases.
Fair enough. But your willingness to overly criticize Biden and seemingly let Trump off the hook for [gestures at the past four years] is not a good look.
Re: Re:
"I didn't vote for Trump OR Biden, if that helps."
No, it literally doesn't help one tiny bit.
Re: Re: 'NOW you care about possible corruption and incompetence
I'm still waiting for an answer to these questions in regards to your allegations about this site:
Can you list the "specious lies"?
Can you also list the "scurrilous and blatant falsehoods"?
Can you also list the times anyone been censored for "contradicting or demonstrably prove false your repeated and abusive misrepresentation of objective reality"?
So far you have avoided answering them which makes me conclude that you just make shit up.
Re: Re: Re: 'NOW you care about possible corruption and incompet
Yeah I dont have time to info-dump-flood the posts with proof that you wouldnt accept anyway. I know that sounds like ducking, and it is, but I didn't make my initial statement without considering the years (been floating around this site for a decade now) of what I have seen. And it has gotten demonstrably worse, more political, and one-sided in recent years, to the point of being actual poison.
But to throw a bone, one proof is right there in the headline of this article. In no way, shape or form has Trump put forth any order or law mandating or demanding a "for life" presidency.
Donald Trump has, on multiple occasions, “joked” about serving a third term in the White House — a clear violation of the constitutionally mandated two-term limit. Given his age right now, if Trump were to win a second term and somehow find a way to achieve a third term, the likelihood that he would die in office is significantly high. And that’s assuming Trump wins reëlection fairly and doesn’t try to take over the country via a political coup that disenfranchises millions of voters (many of whom likely voted for Trump) and ignores the will of the people because Dear Leader didn’t like the message being sent by the people.
Oh, and he also talked about China’s president being a for-life president by saying, “He’s now president for life. President for life. And he’s great. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.” You can call that a “joke” if you want, but given the willingness of Trump to treat dictators and fascists with the kind of affection one usually reserves for a high school crush, I consider it more of a warning — or, on particularly pessimistic days, a threat.
I think anyone with both a conscience and empathy for other people would’ve done a better job than Donald Trump.
“Devotion”? Please. I voted for Biden because he was the only candidate with even a chance to defeat Trump. (If I had cast a vote in the primaries and we had ranked voting out where I live, I would’ve voted for Warren, Sanders, and Biden in that order.) My vote is less about getting Biden into the White House and more about getting Trump — a racist, misogynistic, transphobic, selfish, fascistic, sociopathic, cruel-as-all-hell human being who views every relationship in his life as a transaction and doesn’t care if he gets hurt so long as everyone else gets hurt in the process — out of the position of power he never deserved to hold in the first place.
Yeah, let’s not forget that the 2009-2010 swine flu pandemic caused about 114,000 confirmed cases and about 3,400 confirmed deaths in the United States.
How does that compare to the COVID-19 outbreak, again?
Re:
Don't know where you are getting those completely false and misleading stats from, but the CDC disagrees with you:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html
60 MILLION cases in the 12 months.
Wake me when we get to even one TENTH of that before March of next year.
Okay, fair enough, but here’s the key number you left out: 12,469. That’s the number of deaths the CDC says are attributable to the swine flu pandemic.
Again: How does that compare to COVID-19?
Re:
Obama allowed 12,000 Americans to die by the same law of symmetry that you are holding Trump to over covid.
The quantities aren't the point. If they are, then you have to defend at what # of dead American's is acceptable vs what isn't.
The point is Obama's admin also failed, and many Americans died that didn't need to.
Under the Obama administration, 12,000-plus Americans died from the swine flu. This is a fact. Under the Trump administration, a quarter-million Americans have died from COVID-19, and that number continues to rise on a daily basis. This is also a fact.
Those quantities are the point because they show the absolute factual difference between the responses from the two administrations. The Obama administration listened to science and expertise, then did its level best to keep the swine flu from killing as many people as possible. The Trump administration listened to Donald Trump, then did next-to-nothing to keep COVID-19 from spreading and killing people. One administration gave a damn about trying to save lives; the other gave nothing but a shrug and a promise that “the virus will disappear soon” every other week. If you can’t figure out which is which, I can’t help you — nor will I try any further, as you are clearly arguing in bad faith.
Re: Re:
Time to wake the hell up then because those numbers don't exactly help your case, as while swine flu may have had 60 million cases it resulted in 3433 deaths in the US, as opposed the the current numbers of 3.7 million covid cases in the US and 239 thousand deaths(and counting), so if you want to point to the numbers and claim the swine flu was handled poorly then the covid response has been downright disastrous.
Related to that you might have been better off not including that link, as comparing how the swine flu was handled to how the covid epidemic has been and is being handled really does not do Trump any favors, and if anything just highlights how badly he's fucked the whole thing up in multiple ways.
Re: Re: Re:
Time to wake the hell up then because those numbers don't exactly help your case, as while swine flu may have had 60 million cases it resulted in 12,469 deaths in the US,
No idea how the table on wikipeia botched the numbers so badly, but given what that number is being compared to even a four-fold increase doesn't actually change much.
Re: Re:
It seems you are practicing history revisionism.
If we compare the Obama administrations response to the swine flu to the current administrations response to COVID-19, the latter is dumpster-fire of epic proportions. The current administration have consistently downplayed the pandemic all while retaliating against government employees who is trying to tell people to take the disease seriously.
In short, anyone could do a better job than Trump when it comes to the pandemic.
Re:
No Child Left Behind would beg to differ.
Re: Re:
No child left a dime
'The only true and accecptable history is OUR version of it.'
Ignoring for a moment that if you feel you need to rewrite and whitewash history in order to get people to be proud of it you've all but admitted that even you don't think it's worth being proud of there is some seriously warped humor to be found in the proposed 'lessons'.
The group that has shown that they fully believe that the government and president are above the laws(at least when their party is in charge)... wants lessons against authoritarianism.
The lot that is constantly playing people against each other by demonizing anyone that isn't in full agreement with them... now supposedly wants to tell children to see all of those around them as fellow americans.
The same people that see a bunch of black americans protesting because of a long history of police brutality against them and a vastly different treatment under the law and dismisses them and their issues and violent thugs and fictional respectively... now wants to teach children that all men are equal under the law and always have been.
Oh yeah, I definitely trust that lot to put together a truthful and historically accurate lesson plan rather than baseless propaganda aimed at normalizing their corruption and brushing under the rug anything they don't care for.
Each certificate of completion comes with a free Brown Shirt in the student's size.
What a shame he never learned anything of what this country is all about himself.
This site
The specious lies and bias from a site like this is exactly why section 230 protections need to be removed/rethought. I look forward to the day your site is brought to heel and you are forced to recant your scurrilous and blatant falsehoods that you hide behind "opinion" while censoring any voices that contradict or demonstrably prove false your repeated and abusive misrepresentation of objective reality.
Re: This site
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Damn, even the trolls have embraced fascism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Allow me to refer you to your liberal progressive heroes' promotion of their version of free speech: Free speech doesn't mean speech free from all consequences. And that is true. You do not have or purport free speech here, you promote silencing, deletion, and censure (not the voting aspect, that is fine as it's a communal thing and reflective of opinion).
Re: Re:
Your fictional version of TD definitely sounds like a worrisome place, however as it has nothing to do with the real version of the site it's also irrelevant.
Seriously, if you're going to lie and just make shit up maybe try not to go with claims that any regular will immediately know is bullshit.
And yet…
…you complain about the consequences of speech.
Re: Re:
As evidence by your post earlier, you are just fine with censoring sites you don't like which makes your argument null and void.
Re: Re: Re:
You are conflating censorship with limits defined by law. These are not the same thing, so try again.
Censorship is discriminatory. Adhering to the law levels the playing field for all and must be applied equally or there is no law (are no rules)
Moderation is a platform/service owner or operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Personal discretion is an individual telling themselves “I won’t do that here”. Editorial discretion is an editor saying “we won’t print that here”, either to themselves or to a writer. Censorship is someone saying “you won’t do that anywhere” alongside threats or actions meant to suppress speech.
Now, show us where Techdirt has ever tried to censor anyone — including you.
Re: This site
while censoring any voices that contradict or demonstrably prove false your repeated and abusive misrepresentation of objective reality
Yup - enjoy being "censored" for coming here to whine. Perhaps you & Koby should both fuck off to Parler.
Re: Re: This site
If Parler doesn't censor comments based on political leanings and beliefs, then yes, that sounds like a much better place to find actual free speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Exactly!
So then that begs the question why the OP is here, and why Koby's here complaining ad nauseum about Twitter and Facebook instead of fucking off over to Parler.
That was supposed to be the conservative bastion of freeze peach that was going to put the nail in Twitter's coffin.
Re: This site
Can you list the "specious lies"? Can you also list the "scurrilous and blatant falsehoods"? Can you also list the times anyone been censored for "contradicting or demonstrably prove false your repeated and abusive misrepresentation of objective reality"?
It's interesting that your "solution" for not agreeing with this site, is the need to censor it. Seems you are a grade A hypocrite.
Re: Re: This site
Not censorship. Accountability. No one is above the law, as we keep getting told by you liberal authoritarians, so now you get to enjoy the fruits of this axiom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can you list the "specious lies"?
Can you also list the "scurrilous and blatant falsehoods"?
Can you also list the times anyone been censored for "contradicting or demonstrably prove false your repeated and abusive misrepresentation of objective reality"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just following in the liberal progressive mold. You are about to learn the limits of "free speech" and your "right" to private property once Biden (really Harris) takes power.
You will get the government you deserve. Right in the teeth. Yet you won't cry "fascism!" but you will bend over and ask for more, like all good anti-freedom liberals do. And you will demand everything be taken away from "those people" who do support freedom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sure, Jan.
Just like Obama took all your guns, Hillary was locked up, Mexico paid for the wall, and you repealed and replaced Obamacare with my sooper dooper Trumpcare.
At some point, when you're that wrong, people start thinking you're full of shit.
Re: Re: Re:
Meet the first one in line to bend over.
Hope you enjoy it, but don't come around bothering the rest of us to accept it.
Funny how you won’t decry Trump’s fascist tendencies. Methinks you may agree with him more than you’ll ever admit (even to yourself).
Next up: the retuen of the "Bellamy" salute during the recitation of the Pledge of Allegience:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/73/Students_pledging_allegiance_to_the_ American_flag_with_the_Bellamy_salute.jpg
Re:
Well that practice certainly got awkward after a certain point, though I imagine today's 'conservatives' and Very Fine People would see that picture and ask what the problem was.
Re:
Liberty and justice for all.
yeah - uh huh, sure.
Re:
Considering that term also describes the original Pledge, one could only hope it returns. The physical salute was innocuous at the time, palm-up (largely irrelevant but a difference), and only became weird later (and replaced with actual fascist language shoved into the Pledge - and on our legal tender).
But yeah, i get it, because fascists and other authoritarians would probably enjoy that salute.
The perfect example of Republican views on "States Rights"
Education is primarily a State responsibility. So how is this executive order even remotely legally enforceable?
It seems like a truly typical Republican view of State Rights - a state should be free to do whatever it wants until a Republican tells it to do somethings, at which point it should meekly submit and do as told.
Hypocrisy? I don't see no steenkin hypocrisy.
