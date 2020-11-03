Techdirt Podcast Episode 261: How Would You Regulate The Internet?
There are countless debates raging over every aspect of internet regulation — questions of social media moderation, net neutrality, antitrust, copyright, privacy, and plenty more — and the election happening right now is going to have a huge impact on those debates. This week, we're joined by international policy expert and former European Parliament member Marietje Schaake for a long conversation that starts out focused on criticisms of Facebook and quickly expands into a far-reaching look at what the next generation of internet regulation might look like.
Filed Under: internet, marietje schaake, podcast, policy, regulation
